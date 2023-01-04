Cash Back Payout of $38+ Million Benefits DFCU Members, Local Communities

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 17th consecutive year, DFCU Financial infuses dollars into local communities with its unprecedented Cash Back payout. Eligible members will receive $38.2 million this year for a total of more than $430 million paid back through the program since its inception. The 2023 payment—the credit union's own local stimulus package—is the largest in the program's history and was deposited into the accounts of more than 100,000 members, based on their total relationship with DFCU Financial.

"Our diversified business model and top-tier industry performance have allowed DFCU Financial to pay a significant dividend to our membership since 2006," said President & CEO Ryan Goldberg. "We are proud to share the income of our company with the members that contribute to its success. It is very encouraging to hear stories from members each year of how the Cash Back dividend makes a difference in their financial lives."

The payout to members is calculated based on each member's total relationship with DFCU Financial. Qualifying members receive a one-half percent (0.50%) Cash Back on their average yearly deposit AND loan balances—a key differentiator—with each eligible member receiving at least $50.

For example:

+ $150,000 Mortgage

+ $2,000 Savings

+ $1,000 Checking

+ $12,000 Auto Loan

+ $25,000 Home Equity Line of Credit

$190,000 Total Relationship

x 0.50% Cash Back

$950 deposited into member's account!

DFCU is the only financial institution in the nation to pay members an average of $20 million for the last 17 consecutive years. Goldberg points to the dividend as a significant differentiator between the $6 billion credit union and other financial institutions. "There is not another financial institution that offers what we offer," stressed Goldberg. "With our recent merger with First Citrus Bank in Tampa Bay, we look forward to infusing these payout dollars into those communities and supporting those members as well. We fully expect our new Florida members to benefit from our retail banking solutions, such as mortgages, consumer lending, and investment services."

The credit union continually reinvests in its membership with new branches and financial literacy education for all ages. DFCU Financial currently operates 27 full-service branches in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, and now six branches in the Tampa Bay area. All who live, work, go to school, or worship in Michigan or the Tampa Bay area are eligible for membership. For more information and to find out how you can join, call 888.336.2700 or visit dfcufinancial.com.

While the DFCU Financial Board of Directors intends to pay Cash Back every year, and has done so since 2006, Cash Back is not guaranteed and will depend on our financial performance and other factors. Annual Cash Back payments are limited to an aggregate of $10,000 for each tax-reported owner. The IRS requires that Cash Back for an IRA be paid to the same IRA account and that it be open when Cash Back is deposited. Cash Back to Business Banking members is subject to additional terms. Anyone who causes DFCU Financial a loss for any reason is not eligible for Cash Back.

