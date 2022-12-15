U.S. markets closed

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022 and is to be paid on January 26, 2023.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c1216.html

