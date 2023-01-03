Cash Flows

SYFY

There are more than 1.1 million known asteroids in the solar system. Most of them are in the asteroid belt, a loose collection of bits and bobs left over from the formation of the Sun and planets, but every once in a while, one of them goes rogue. You could ask the dinosaurs about it if any of them were still around. We know they’re out there and we know one could show up at any time. The thought probably doesn’t take up a lot of real estate in your waking mind, but it’s there, a low level anxie