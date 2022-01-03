U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

Cash Flows

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 3 January 2022
Announcement no. 2/2022





Cash Flows


Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish cash flow data on bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

Attachment


