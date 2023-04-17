U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,168.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,061.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,180.25
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.30
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    -0.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.50
    +7.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.72
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2391
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0840
    +0.3390 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,884.33
    -433.33 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.58
    -13.88 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.89
    +39.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,514.78
    +21.31 (+0.07%)
     

Cash flows (CK94) - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S
·1 min read
Totalkredit A/S
Totalkredit A/S

To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

Cash flows (CK94)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes cash flows on open and closed annuity, index-linked and serial loans computed as at April 2023 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/filarkiv/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely
Totalkredit A/S

Attachments