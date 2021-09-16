U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Cash Processing Solutions secures significant order for Single Note Inspection Systems from Indian State Printworks

·2 min read

BASINGSTOKE, England, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Basingstoke UK, September 14, 2021 - Cash Processing Solutions Ltd (CPS), headquartered in Basingstoke UK, has been awarded a multimillion-pound contract to supply Single Note Inspection Systems to the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL).

The contract was won through a competitive tender process, with the CPS being selected to design, manufacture, test, supply, install and commission four CPS 9000™ Single Note Inspection Systems during 2022

"Securing this business is a significant endorsement of CPS's capabilities in the area of Single Note Inspection and the 9000™ machine itself, it is also a major step in our strategy to grow CPS's presence in this market. As end of line inspection becomes the standard in the banknote production process, CPS is well positioned to support both Commercial and State Printworks with highly productive and accurate systems as well as the long-term support required," commented Barrie Foley – CEO Cash Processing Solutions

The CPS 9000™ – Single Note Inspection Machine

The CPS 9000 Single Note Inspection System was developed to meet the demanding needs of banknote printing works, ensuring banknotes produced meet the defined quality standard. The CPS 9000™ employs state-of-the-art camera and sensor systems to inspect every banknote at the highest level of detail. The Banknote Quality Inspection System (BQIS™) examines quality in every element of the banknote and at every level of feature recognition to detect any banknote that doesn't meet the defined specification. Find out more about the CPS 9000™ at www.cps.world

About CPS

CPS is an independent global provider of customer focused, end-to-end, data-driven cash management solutions, developing long-term partnerships with our customers to safeguard their reputation, optimise their efficiency and protect their investment.

CPS provides complete cash centre consultancy, data & software solutions and sorting machines, supported by a global service team, to central banks, commercial processors, casinos and retailers as well as single note inspection systems to banknote printworks, across the world.

Our global customer base is in over 100 countries and this combined with more than 60 years in the industry, gives CPS the specialist knowledge of global cash cycle trends and currency management that is needed, to deliver tailored solutions to meet the objectives of its customers'.

Learn more at www.cps.world

Press Contact

Keith Williamson – Marketing Director
Keith.Williamson@cps.world

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cash-processing-solutions-secures-significant-order-for-single-note-inspection-systems-from-indian-state-printworks-301377959.html

SOURCE Cash Processing Solutions (CPS)

