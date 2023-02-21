U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

Cashew market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027; Growth led by Achal Group of Industries, Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd. among others - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cashew market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 1,123.96 thousand tons during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at 3,017.79 thousand tons. The cashew market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cashew Market 2023-2027
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

  • Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

  • Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

  • Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

 Global cashew market size & segmentation analysis

  • Based on type, the cashew market is segmented into conventional or regular and organic.

  • Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online.

  • Based on geography, the cashew market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Cashew market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the cashew market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

  • North America is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the substantial production of cashews in the region.

  • The US and Canada are key countries in the North American market. The increasing vegan population and growing health concerns over the consumption of dairy-based products are increasing consumer preference for dairy-free alternatives such as cashew milk. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cashew market in North America.

Global cashew market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the cashew market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The rising cases of lactose intolerance are notably driving the market growth. The number of lactose-intolerant individuals is increasing, especially in European countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Poland, France, and the UK. This has spurred the demand for lactose-free products and products that do not contain dairy ingredients. Plant-based alternatives, including cashew milk, is a viable alternative to dairy. With the increasing number of lactose-intolerant people, the demand for cashew milk is increasing worldwide. All these factors are supporting the growth of the global cashew market.

The risk of allergies is a major challenge impeding the market. Cashews have several health benefits. However, some of the proteins present in cashews can cause serious health conditions such as allergies. This is expected to limit the consumption of cashews, which, in turn, will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Cashew market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Related reports:

  • The tree nuts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,008.42 million. The rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the potential source of allergens may impede the market growth.

  • The cashew milk market size is expected to increase by USD 59.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk is one of the key factors driving the global cashew milk market growth. The availability of substitutes is the major challenge to the global cashew milk market growth.

Cashew Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

141

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

1,123.96 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.1

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Achal Group of Industries, Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., ALPHONSA CASHEW INDUSTRIES, Aryan International, Bata Food, Bismi Cashew Co., CBL NATURAL FOODS Pvt. Ltd., DCC Delicious, Delphi Organic GmbH, DVK Group, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Kalbavi Cashews, NIRVAANIC LIFE FOODS Pvt. Ltd., NUTSCO Inc., Olam Group Ltd., Prime Nuts Online Store, Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd., Shivam Cashew Industry, Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vietnam Cashew Processing Joint Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global cashew market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Conventional or regular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Achal Group of Industries

  • 12.4 Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.5 ALPHONSA CASHEW INDUSTRIES

  • 12.6 Aryan International

  • 12.7 Bata Food

  • 12.8 CBL NATURAL FOODS Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 DCC Delicious

  • 12.10 Delphi Organic GmbH

  • 12.11 Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd

  • 12.12 Kalbavi Cashews

  • 12.13 NIRVAANIC LIFE FOODS Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Shivam Cashew Industry

  • 12.16 Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Vietnam Cashew Processing Joint Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cashew Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cashew-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-3-by-2027-growth-led-by-achal-group-of-industries-agrocel-industries-pvt-ltd-among-others---technavio-301750558.html

SOURCE Technavio

