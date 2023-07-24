Cashion is becoming Oklahoma City's next exurb, straining the main attraction: the schools

CASHION — Is Cashion, population 877 (officially, for now), Oklahoma City's latest exurb?

It looks like it, whether everyone likes it or not.

Cashion Lakes, another new housing addition, will add to the hundreds of homes and hundreds more new people coming in the past few years. Alex Hickman, one of the developers, said it's enough to elevate Cashion Public Schools from Class 2A to Class 4A before long.

An exurb? Think Guthrie, Shawnee, El Reno, Purcell, and some would add Stillwater and Kingfisher. But those are small cities. Cashion is a small town.

"Suburbs lie just outside of the city, whereas exurbs are areas farther out, beyond the suburbs," Realtor.com explains. "Exurbs tend to be situated in more rural areas. They can be near farmland ..."

That's Cashion, 35 miles north and a little bit west of downtown Oklahoma City, 18 miles west and south of Guthrie, the Logan County seat, and 18 miles east and south of Kingfisher, the Kingfisher County seat. Cashion straddles the county line.

Not everyone here is pleased with such growth. A school bond issue election to fund the construction of new classrooms failed in May. A majority of the 580 people who voted, 57%, were in favor, but it went down because approval required a supermajority of 60%.

It stunned Steve Andrews, a longtime member of the Cashion School Board.

"I couldn't believe the town didn't get behind it. It was very disappointing," said Andrews, himself a land developer who also raises cattle outside Cashion and owns Illuminations Lighting, a lighting store and showroom in Oklahoma City.

Now, school will start in the fall with two temporary classrooms set up on the school campus, going against Andrews' determination to see no students "taught in a trailer house."

Schools aren't the only attraction in Cashion: So is the countryside

A sign greets travelers entering Cashion from the south on S County Line Road.

The schools are the main attraction in Cashion, Hickman said, along with the desire of homebuyers to get away from city and suburban congestion, but still be close enough to city and suburban employers, features and attractions, with some farmland, and maybe some cows and calves, in between: an exurb.

As for the schools, GreatSchools.org gives Cashion GreatSchools Ratings of 7/10 for the elementary grades and high school and 5/10 for middle grades. Cashion had a K-12 enrollment of 725 for the 2021-2022 school year, the most recent stats available from Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Cashion High School's athletics teams have had quite a bit of success over the past several years. The football team won back-to-back state titles in 2020 and 2021, while the boy's basketball and baseball teams also regularly compete for state championships.

"The school system is the only thing I know" that would attract newcomers, said Andrews, who has served on the school board for 20-plus years. "It's as close to private (in quality) as you can get without paying for it."

The growth of Cashion is taxing the school system, he said. His own Verde Ridge addition, developed with Tom Vorderlandwehr, has added about 40 homes the past few years with another 50 to 60 to come. Magnolia Estates offers 55 half-acre lots.

"It's been tough, but they're keeping up with it. We're lucky. We've got a great (school) administration and some of the best teachers out there," Andrews said.

Newcomers are looking for a 'small-town feel' and finding it in the OKC exurb of Cashion, Oklahoma

A home is under construction at the entrance of Cashion Estates, a new addition in Cashion.

People are leaving Edmond, Yukon and other OKC suburbs for the "small-town feel" they've lost, but can still be found in Cashion, said Hickman, owner of Block One Real Estate in Edmond and a partner in upscale Cashion Lakes addition with builder Stephen Sharpe, of Sharpe Homes in Edmond. Edmond is 22 miles southeast of Cashion.

Developers and builders are happy to oblige people fleeing the OKC metro area, or moving to Oklahoma and avoiding the capital city, Hickman said. Some newcomers to Cashion are people leaving even the popular but booming, unincorporated Deer Creek area west of Edmond because they're boomed out, he said.

Cashion Lakes, where homes will start at more than $400,000, is still just dirt, but the ground work is nearly done and home construction is set to start by mid-fall, Hickman said. Five builders are approved to build on its 114 half-acre lots: Sharpe Homes, Shawn Forth Homes, Virtus Builders, Armer Construction LLC and Stellar Design Homes.

Cashion Estates: The road to this exurban neighborhood winds up on gravel streets

The entrance to Cashion Estates is pictured.

Cashion Estates, the other busy neighborhood, is much further along than Cashion Lakes. Cashion Estates has sold 30 of its 85 1-acre lots and numerous homes are complete by Blue Ribbon Construction, the developer and sole building company in the addition, builder Brett Shadix said.

Available homes are priced from $305,000 to $369,900. The developers replatted Cashion Estates when they bought it underway by a developer who planned it for mobile homes, which Shadix said the community opposed.

Gravel streets make Cashion Estates lot prices less expensive, said Shadix, son of Blue Ribbon owners Mike and Vanessa Shadix. He made the move to Cashion himself with his family in 2020: wife Christie, son Cameron, 13, and daughter Peyton, 12.

Remote working made moving away from employers popular during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, although experts say it has waned. Realtor.com, however, citing information from the Urban Land Institute, said that the moves to exurbs like Cashion, which predates COVID, is a long-term phenomenon.

"The suburban housing market in the United States shows no signs of slowing down. As long as the demand for life outside the city remains high, the overflow to the suburbs will continue, and those communities will expand outward," Realtor.com says.

A sign announces the start of Cashion Lakes, a new addition in Cashion where only dirt work has been complete.

Contributing: The Oklahoman's Hallie Hart

