U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.25
    +18.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,919.00
    +128.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,337.25
    +63.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.50
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    -0.69 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.00
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1470
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,363.05
    +1,272.32 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.94
    +29.09 (+5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,598.34
    +636.66 (+2.36%)
     

Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Year-to-Date Earnings of $7.4 Million, Gross Loans Exceed $1 Billion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CSHX

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Year-to-date earnings total $7.4 million as compared to $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $1.91, representing a decrease of $1.68 per share, or 46.9%. The primary driver for the decrease in year-to-date earnings per share was realized losses on sales of securities during the second quarter. Losses on securities sold totaled $7.3 million for the quarter and year-to-date. The decision to sell securities was made to reduce the Bank's exposure to continued treasury yield increases, which typically reduce the value of the Bank's bond portfolio.

As of June 30, 2022, deposit balances totaled $1.96 billion, an increase of $1.7 million from March 31, 2022, representing a 0.1% increase.

"Core earnings were adversely affected by our decision to sell some securities at a loss." said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Absent the sale of securities net income looks like it would have been an improvement over the prior quarter. The decision to sell was made to reduce our exposure to the increases in the treasury yield curve we saw during the first quarter. While treasury yield curve rates continued up during the second quarter, the velocity of change slowed down. We have begun to see the benefit of a higher rate environment through an improving net interest margin. We look forward to the third quarter and the second half of 2022 where we expect to see increases in net interest income."

Q2 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2022:

  • On July 19, 2022, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.85 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 8, 2022 for shareholders of record on July 29, 2022.

  • As of June 30, 2022, gross loans totaled $1.009 billion representing an increase from June 30, 2021 of $68.0 million. From June 30, 2021, equipment finance loans have increased $30.2 million, construction loans have increased $27.1 million and dealer auto loans have increased $17.5 million.

  • The Bank's return on assets decreased to 0.68% from 1.38% primarily due to the aforementioned security sales.

  • The Bank's return on equity was 7.52% as compared to 12.19% one year ago.

Pandemic Response Update

Income earned through PPP forgiveness totaled $472,000 during the first half of 2022 as compared to $2.1 million in the first half of 2021. This change in income was expected as PPP draws to a close.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $136.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $134.6 million at June 30, 2021.

Investments

The investment portfolio totaled $944.2 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $63.6 million from June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $139.6 million in securities were classified as held-to-maturity as compared to zero as of June 30, 2021. New securities purchases slowed during the second quarter and totaled $18.3 million. All new purchases were classified as held-to-maturity. Securities sales and movement of securities into a held-to-maturity status were executed in part to help minimize the impact of continued increases in the treasury yield curve and to shorten the overall duration of the investment portfolio. Each quarter all securities are evaluated for impairment. As of June 30, 2022, no securities were determined to be other than temporarily impaired.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $1.009 billion as of June 30, 2022 an increase of $37.4 million from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $68.0 million from June 30, 2021. Equipment Finance, Construction and Auto Finance loans have been mainly responsible for increasing loan balances. The loan growth was achieved even though PPP loans have decreased $36.7 million from June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the allowance for loans and lease losses (ALLL) was 1.36% of gross loans as compared to 1.47% one year ago. The Bank allocated $15,000 to the loan loss provisions during the second quarter of 2022 and the allowance totals $13.7 million. The increase in loan balances during the prior twelve months have effectively utilized the Bank's unallocated loan loss provision that existed as of June 30, 2022.

Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans representing 0.04% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022. This is a slight decrease from 0.09% as of June 30, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $91.4 million or 4.9% from June 30, 2021. From March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022 total deposits increased $1.7 million or 0.1%. Non-interest deposits totaled $460.0 million as of June 30, 2022, which represents 23.4% of total deposits. The $1.7 million increase in deposits from year end represented a 0.1% increase. The average cost of deposits decreased 12 basis points to 0.27% as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $219.5 million from $217.9 at March 31, 2022 due to earnings less dividends paid during 2022. Regulatory capital remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.88% which is an increase of 0.01% from March 31, 2022.

GAAP capital reflected a decrease of $74.9 million from June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $29.5 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease was a result of market value changes in securities due to of the increase in the treasury yield curve.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $14.6 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $13.6 million in the prior quarter and $12.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily a result of increasing loan income of $622,000 and from higher rates paid on cash balances with other institutions totaling $154,000. As compared to the same quarter one year ago, the increase was largely the result of higher income from securities in the amount of $1,143,000 and cash held with other financial institutions totaling $164,000.

The net interest margin was 2.67% for the first six months of 2022, compared to 2.61% during the first quarter of 2021. The improvement in net interest income is attributable to loan and securities growth in combination with higher rates earned on securities and cash held with correspondent banks along with lower deposit costs.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $2.0 million in the first six months of 2022 as compared to $9.6 million in the first six months of 2021. Losses on securities sales represented $7.3 million of the reduction in income. As mortgage refinances have slowed, income from mortgage banking operations has decreased to $1,423,000 in the first six months of 2022 as compared to $3,244,000 in the first six months of 2021. Income from insurance commission and fees increased to $3,541,000 from $2,516,000 million in the first six months of 2021 due to the purchase of two insurance agencies along with organic growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $21.6 million in the first six months of 2022 as compared to $18.6 million in the first six months of 2021.

Increases in salary and benefits contributed most to the increase in non-interest expense. As compared to the same period one year ago, wages and benefits expense increased $1.9 million or 17.5%. Wages and health care premiums are up substantially in an effort to attract and retain employees.

Data processing costs have also increased 15.9% or $360,000 from the prior year.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 71.5% in the first six months of 2022 as compared to 52.8% in the first six months of 2021.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)




(Dollars in Thousands)



Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Assets




Cash and Cash Equivalent:




Cash & due from banks

$

24,750

$

24,697

$

21,890

Interest bearing deposits

101,080

54,485

94,013

Fed funds sold

10,634

8,434

18,743

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

136,464

87,616

134,646

Securities available for sale

804,607

1,060,851

1,007,823

Securities held to maturity

139,637

--

--

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,669

2,669

2,393

Loans held for sale

564

910

532

Loans

1,009,137

971,745

941,176

Allowance for credit losses

(13,686

)

(13,707

)

(13,854

)

Net loans

995,451

958,038

927,322

Premises and equipment

16,824

17,047

17,348

Accrued interest receivable

8,442

9,237

8,181

Bank Owned Life Insurance

26,823

26,653

26,138

Goodwill

7,576

7,576

7,518

Intangibles

3,969

4,115

2,233

Mortgage servicing rights

2,732

2,744

2,808

Other assets

25,501

22,051

10,553

Total assets

$

2,171,259

$

2,199,507

$

2,147,495


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

459,975

$

440,821

$

422,606

Savings and interest-bearing demand

1,315,476

1,325,500

1,232,659

Time

188,298

195,719

217,057

Total deposits

1,963,749

1,962,040

1,872,322

Accrued interest payable

334

363

506

Short-term borrowings

36,213

34,887

25,409

Other liabilities

11,227

13,027

14,588

Total liabilities

2,011,523

2,010,317

1,912,825

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2022 -- 3,883,816 ;
3/31/2022 -- 3,883,801 ; 6/30/2022 -- 3,876,931

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

4,432

4,393

3,898

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

244,560

243,219

228,723

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(72,472

)

(41,638

)

18,833

Total shareholders' equity

159,736

189,190

234,670

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,171,259

$

2,199,507

$

2,147,495

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)


(Dollars in Thousands)




Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary





For the quarters ended,


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Interest Income




Loans

$

9,819

$

9,197

$

9,656

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

187

33

23

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

3,697

3,746

2,862

Tax-exempt

1,602

1,646

1,657

Securities held to maturity

363

--

--

Total interest income

15,668

14,622

14,198

Interest Expense

Deposits

1,014

1,029

1,341

Short-term borrowings

18

16

11

Total interest expense

1,032

1,045

1,352

Net interest income

14,636

13,577

12,846

Provision for Credit Losses

59

47

8

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,577

13,530

12,838

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

515

491

354

Mortgage banking operations

668

755

1,364

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

(7,407

)

135

21

Brokerage commissions

299

276

369

Insurance commissions and fees

1,868

1,673

1,264

Net interchange income (expense)

1,057

654

783

BOLI cash value

170

168

116

Dividends from correspondent banks

18

25

15

Other

306

311

313

Total non-interest income

(2,506

)

4,488

4,599


Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,007

6,405

5,349

Occupancy and equipment

717

906

756

Audits and examinations

156

193

168

State and local business and occupation taxes

285

279

228

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

169

173

148

Legal and professional fees

215

209

217

Check losses and charge-offs

113

133

131

Low income housing investment losses

209

144

155

Data processing

1,340

1,283

1,214

Product delivery

290

323

284

Other

1,054

979

796

Total non-interest expense

10,555

11,027

9,446

Income before income taxes

1,516

6,991

7,991

Income Taxes

175

913

1,092

Net income

$

1,341

$

6,078

$

6,899

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

0.35

$

1.57

$

1.76

Diluted

$

0.34

$

1.56

$

1.75

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)



Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary




For the six months ended,


June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Interest Income



Loans

$

19,016

$

19,578

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

219

48

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

7,442

5,416

Tax-exempt

3,247

3,298

Securities held to maturity

363

--

Total interest income

30,287

28,340


Interest Expense

Deposits

2,043

2,779

Short-term borrowings

34

19

Total interest expense

2,077

2,798

Net interest income

28,210

25,542

Provision for Credit Losses

106

4

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

28,104

25,538


Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,007

681

Mortgage banking operations

1,423

3,244

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

(7,272

)

21

Brokerage commissions

575

584

Insurance commissions and fees

3,541

2,516

Net interchange income (expense)

1,711

1,492

BOLI cash value

338

230

Dividends from correspondent banks

43

37

Other

617

779

Total non-interest income

1,983

9,584


Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

12,412

10,562

Occupancy and equipment

1,623

1,501

Audits and examinations

349

326

State and local business and occupation taxes

563

479

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

341

294

Legal and professional fees

424

439

Check losses and charge-offs

246

332

Low income housing investment losses

353

300

Data processing

2,624

2,264

Product delivery

613

517

Other

2,032

1,537

Total non-interest expense

21,580

18,551

Income before income taxes

8,507

16,571

Income Taxes

1,088

2,356

Net income

$

7,419

$

14,215

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.91

$

3.60

Diluted

$

1.91

$

3.59

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709139/Cashmere-Valley-Bank-Reports-Year-to-Date-Earnings-of-74-Million-Gross-Loans-Exceed-1-Billion

Recommended Stories