Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $8.9 Million

Cashmere Valley Bank
·14 min read
Cashmere Valley Bank

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Year-to-date earnings total $16.3 million as compared to $22.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $4.19, representing a decrease of $1.45 per share, or 25.6%. The primary driver for the decrease in year-to-date earnings per share was realized losses on sales of securities during the second quarter. Losses on securities sold totaled $7.2 million year-to-date.

As of September 30, 2022, deposit balances totaled $1.98 billion, an increase of $20.0 million from June 30, 2022, representing a 1.0% increase.

"We are proud of our record quarterly earnings," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "The rapid rise in the Fed Funds rates, the prime rate and treasury rates provides challenges to us, but we were able to receive some benefit as some of our assets repriced into higher yields. We are wary of the economy as rates continue to rise into an economy where many economists are predicting a recession in the near future. Our goal is to be prepared for any direction the economy takes us."

Q3 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2022:

  • As of September 30, 2022, gross loans totaled $1.008 billion representing a slight decrease from June 30, 2022. As compared to one year ago gross loans have increased $61.4 million.

  • The Bank's year-to-date return on assets decreased to 1.00% from 1.41% primarily due to the aforementioned security sales.

  • The Bank's return on equity was 11.66% as compared to 12.53% one year ago. While net income has decreased year-over-year, the reduction in capital due to unrealized gains and losses in the available for sale securities portfolio has helped to minimize the impact to return on equity.

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 the Bank's return on assets was 1.61% and the Bank's return on equity was 21.58%.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $182.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $92.1 million at September 30, 2021. Cash is maintained at a higher level as the rates earned on overnight funds have increased to 3.15% from 0.15% as of September 30, 2021.

Investments

The investment portfolio totaled $889.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $197.2 million from September 30, 2021. A significant reduction of $117.3 million in the unrealized gain and loss on available for securities was the principle reason for the reduction. Additionally, the Bank has strategically unwound the portfolio through sales and principal paydowns that have only been partially reinvested into securities.

As of September 30, 2022, $145.3 million in securities were classified as held-to-maturity as compared to none as of September 30, 2021. New securities purchases during the third quarter totaled $17.6 million. Securities sales and movement of securities into a held-to-maturity status were executed in part to help minimize the impact of continued increases in the treasury yield curve and to shorten the overall duration of the investment portfolio. Each quarter all securities are evaluated for impairment. As of September 30, 2022, no securities were determined to be other than temporarily impaired.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $1.008 billion as of September 30, 2022 a decrease of $709,000 from June 30, 2022 and an increase of $61.5 million from September 30, 2021. Equipment Finance, Construction and Auto Finance loans have been mainly responsible for increasing loan balances.

As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for loans and lease losses (ALLL) was 1.37% of gross loans as compared to 1.45% one year ago. The Bank allocated $387,000 to the loan loss provisions during the third quarter of 2022 and the allowance totals $13.8 million. Increasing loan balances during the prior twelve months have effectively utilized the Bank's unallocated loan loss provision that existed as of September 30, 2021.

Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans representing 0.10% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.

Deposits

As of September 30, 2022, total deposits increased by $73.5 million or 3.8% from September 30, 2021. From June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022 total deposits increased $20.0 million or 1.0%. Non-interest deposits totaled $494.3 million as of September 30, 2022, which represents 24.9% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits decreased 10 basis points to 0.27% as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $225.2 million from $219.5 at June 30, 2022 due to earnings less dividends paid during the third quarter. Regulatory capital remains well capitalized.

GAAP capital reflected a decrease of $92.5 million from September 30, 2021 and a decrease of $16.9 million from June 30, 2022. The decrease was a result of market value changes in securities due to the increase in the treasury yield curve.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $16.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $14.6 million in the prior quarter and $13.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase from the prior quarter was a result of increasing interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions and fed funds sold income of $603,000, securities income of $565,000 and loan income of $473,000. As compared to the same quarter one year ago, the increase was the result of higher income from securities in the amount of $1,438,000, cash held with other financial institutions totaling $758,000 and loan income $513,000.

The net interest margin was 2.79% for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 2.60% during the first nine months of 2021. Margin expansion is due to increasing loan balances in combination with increasing yields on new loans, securities and cash held at other financial institutions. Adjustable rate loans and securities are also consistently repricing into higher rates.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $7.1 million in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $15.1 million in the first nine months of 2021. Losses on securities sales represented $7.2 million of the reduction in income. As mortgage refinances have slowed, income from mortgage banking operations has decreased from $4.3 million through September 30, 2021 to $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2022. Income from insurance commissions and fees increased to $5,461,000 from $3,910,000 million in the first nine months of 2021 due to the purchase of two insurance agencies along with organic growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $32.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $28.2 million in the first nine months of 2021. The increase of $4,062,000 represented a 14.4% increase. The Bank continues to manage costs prudently, however, employee costs along with other inflation impacted areas continue to see increasing costs.

Increases in salary and benefits contributed most to the increase in non-interest expense. As compared to the same period one year ago, wages and benefits expense increased $2.6 million or 16.5%. Wages and health care premiums are up substantially in an effort to attract and retain employees.

Data processing costs have also increased 18.6% or $638,000 from the prior year.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 68.4% in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to 54.7% in the first nine months of 2021. The efficiency ratio was adversely impacted by the sale of securities at a loss. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank's efficiency ratio was 51.3%.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)




Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary





September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Assets




Cash and Cash Equivalent:




Cash & due from banks

$

25,210

$

24,750

$

26,878

Interest bearing deposits

146,529

101,080

56,910

Fed funds sold

10,590

10,634

8,352

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

182,329

136,464

92,140

Securities available for sale

744,137

804,607

1,086,559

Securities held to maturity

145,252

139,637

--

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,669

2,669

2,393

Loans held for sale

288

978

660


Loans

1,008,014

1,008,723

946,539

Allowance for credit losses

(13,808

)

(13,686

)

(13,760

)

Net loans

994,206

995,037

932,779


Premises and equipment

16,942

16,824

17,061

Accrued interest receivable

8,894

8,442

8,851

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,004

26,823

26,313

Goodwill

7,576

7,576

7,518

Intangibles

3,883

3,969

2,044

Mortgage servicing rights

2,707

2,732

2,759

Other assets

31,145

25,501

10,187


Total assets

$

2,167,032

$

2,171,259

$

2,189,264


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

494,334

$

459,975

$

443,846

Savings and interest-bearing demand

1,308,611

1,315,476

1,257,270

Time

180,769

188,298

209,088

Total deposits

1,983,714

1,963,749

1,910,204


Accrued interest payable

281

334

437

Short-term borrowings

28,674

36,213

29,344

Other liabilities

11,511

11,227

13,976


Total liabilities

2,024,180

2,011,523

1,953,961


Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2022 -- 3,883,946 ;
6/30/2022 -- 3,883,816 ; 9/30/2021 -- 3,880,786

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

4,475

4,432

4,150

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

250,150

244,560

233,608

Other comprehensive income

(94,989

)

(72,472

)

14,329

Total shareholders' equity

142,852

159,736

235,303



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,167,032

$

2,171,259

$

2,189,264


Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)



Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary




For the nine months ended,


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Interest Income



Loans

$

29,308

$

29,357

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

1,009

80

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

11,624

8,559

Tax-exempt

4,554

4,944

Securities held to maturity

1,101

--

Total interest income

47,596

42,940


Interest Expense

Deposits

3,058

3,984

Short-term borrowings

51

33

Total interest expense

3,109

4,017


Net interest income

44,487

38,923


Provision for Credit Losses

493

45


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

43,994

38,878


Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,572

1,147

Mortgage banking operations

1,898

4,294

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

(7,160

)

21

Brokerage commissions

861

875

Insurance commissions and fees

5,461

3,910

Net interchange income (expense)

2,793

3,293

BOLI cash value

519

406

Dividends from correspondent banks

63

55

Other

1,050

1,110

Total non-interest income

7,057

15,111


Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

18,623

15,991

Occupancy and equipment

2,402

2,353

Audits and examinations

443

413

State and local business and occupation taxes

888

755

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

516

460

Legal and professional fees

586

697

Check losses and charge-offs

386

419

Low income housing investment losses

505

444

Data processing

4,062

3,424

Product delivery

913

804

Other

2,942

2,444

Total non-interest expense

32,266

28,204


Income before income taxes

18,785

25,785


Income Taxes

2,474

3,583


Net income

$

16,311

$

22,202


Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

4.20

$

5.66

Diluted

$

4.19

$

5.64

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)




(Dollars in Thousands)




Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary





For the quarters ended,


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Interest Income




Loans

$

10,292

$

9,819

$

9,779

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

790

187

32

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

4,182

3,697

3,143

Tax-exempt

1,307

1,602

1,646

Securities held to maturty

738

363

--

Total interest income

17,309

15,668

14,600


Interest Expense

Deposits

1,015

1,014

1,206

Short-term borrowings

17

18

14

Total interest expense

1,032

1,032

1,220


Net interest income

16,277

14,636

13,380


Provision for Credit Losses

387

59

41


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

15,890

14,577

13,339


Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

566

515

466

Mortgage banking operations

475

668

1,050

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

111

(7,407

)

-

Brokerage commissions

285

299

290

Insurance commissions and fees

1,920

1,868

1,393

Net interchange income (expense)

1,082

1,057

1,801

BOLI cash value

180

170

176

Dividends from correspondent banks

20

18

18

Other

432

306

331

Total non-interest income

5,071

(2,506

)

5,525


Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,210

6,007

5,429

Occupancy and equipment

779

717

852

Audits and examinations

94

156

87

State and local business and occupation taxes

324

285

275

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

175

169

166

Legal and professional fees

162

215

258

Check losses and charge-offs

140

113

87

Low income housing investment losses

152

209

144

Data processing

1,438

1,340

1,160

Product delivery

300

290

287

Other

910

1,054

906

Total non-interest expense

10,684

10,555

9,651


Income before income taxes

10,277

1,516

9,213


Income Taxes

1,386

175

1,226


Net income

$

8,891

$

1,341

$

7,987


Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

2.29

$

0.35

$

2.06

Diluted

$

2.29

$

0.34

$

2.05


MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092
or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720944/Cashmere-Valley-Bank-Reports-Record-Quarterly-Earnings-of-89-Million

