U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.50
    -18.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,160.00
    -99.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,108.75
    -97.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.10
    -13.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.59
    +1.16 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4550
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,725.70
    -309.84 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.10
    -16.29 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,596.41
    -660.84 (-2.34%)
     

Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Record Annual Earnings of $29.0 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced annual earnings of $29.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share was $7.39, representing an increase of $0.97 per share, or 15.1%. Earnings per share growth of 15.1% marks consecutive years with double digit earnings per share growth.

As of December 31, 2021, deposit balances totaled $1.9 billion. Deposit balances increased approximately $216.6 million from December 31, 2020 representing a 12.6% increase, which also makes consecutive years with double-digit growth.

On January 18, 2022 the Bank's Board of Director's declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.85 per share to shareholders of record on January 28, 2022. The dividend will be paid on February 7, 2022.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Cashmere Valley Bank" said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Though the interest rate environment and personnel expenses provided challenges, the Bank was able to attain significant income growth and achieve record earnings. The one-time nature of Payment Protection Program loan income will provide challenges going forward to repeat these results especially if the labor market continues at its current trajectory."

2021 Highlights

Net income increased 13.8% to $29.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 versus $25.5 million for fiscal year 2020.

Diluted earnings per share increased 15.1% to $7.39 per share. Earnings per share improved as a result of increased earnings in combination with a reduced share count due to the Bank's second quarter share repurchase. The total number of shares repurchased in 2021 was 98,223. The repurchase increased diluted earnings per share $0.12 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Return on equity increased 65 basis points 12.24% from 11.59%.

Return on assets decreased five basis points to 1.36%. Significant asset growth in combination with declining asset yields contributed to the decrease.

The Bank's net interest margin declined to 2.60% from 2.71% a year ago. Margin compression was due to significant deposit growth which has increased the Bank's lower yielding securities portfolio. The margin was also affected because cash balances remained high throughout the year and yields on cash were near zero in 2021.

The efficiency ratio increased slightly to 55.6% from 54.2% during the same time period one year ago. The efficiency ratio increased as a result of increasing costs, largely in salaries and benefits.

Pandemic Response Update

  • Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan balances decreased from $53.5 million on December 31, 2020 to $10.0 million on December 31, 2021.

  • Income from PPP loans increased by $2.8 million in 2021 as compared to 2020. PPP loan income increased due to a significant increase in PPP forgiveness.

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had approximately $440,000 in PPP fees to record into income upon forgiveness from SBA.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Cash balances decreased to $114.0 million at December 31, 2021 from $135.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash was reduced as the Bank put its deposits to work in the loan portfolio and available for sale securities.

Available for Sale Securities

  • Balances on available for sale securities increased 28.8% during 2021 to $1.1 billion.

  • The book value of municipal securities increased $117.2 million, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO's) increased $111.1 million, corporate securities increased $28.1 million and treasury securities increased $27.3 million.

  • As of December 31, 2021, the average portfolio yield was 1.94% which represented a decrease from December 31, 2020 of two basis points.

  • As of December 31, 2021, non-governmental securities had a book value of $150.6 million. This was an increase from $34.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Loans and Credit Quality

  • December 31, 2021 gross loans totaled $940.8 million representing a decrease of $10.2 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2020.

  • Excluding PPP loans, net loan growth was $33.3 million during 2021. Commercial real estate loans increased $20.3 million, construction loans increased $17.2 million and equipment finance loans increased $11.4 million.

  • The allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was 1.46%, which represented a two-basis point increase from December 31, 2020.

  • The Bank did not record any provisions for loan losses during 2021. Activity through the ALLL represented only nominal charge-off and recovery activity which increased the ALLL by $44,000.

  • Non-performing loans totaled $404,000 as of December 31, 2021, representing .04% of gross loans.

Deposits

Total deposits showed continued strength with a second consecutive year of double-digit growth as they increased $216.6 million or 12.6%. Non-interest bearing checking accounts increased to $432.6 million, an increase of $67.0 million or 18.3%. Savings, money market and interest bearing checking accounts increased $180.1 million or 14.9%. Certificates of deposit balances decreased $30.4 million or 13.0%.

Capital

As of December 31, 2021, shareholder's equity totaled $239.2 million, a modest increase from $238.7 million at December 31, 2020. The Bank repurchased $6.9 million in stock in 2021 and paid cash dividends of $6.1 million. Capital also decreased $16.1 million due to a decrease in the Bank's unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities which was primarily due to an increase in treasury rates during 2021. These reductions in capital were offset by the Bank's year-to-date earnings.

A total of $13.0 million was returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and a share repurchase in 2021, while $13.5 million was paid to shareholders in the form of regular and special dividends during 2020.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $52.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $46.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $6.0 million represented an increase of 12.9%. Interest income on PPP loans increased $2.8 million in 2021 as compared to 2020. Increase in PPP income was driven by forgiveness on PPP loans during 2021. Interest income also increased due to the expansion in balances of available for sale securities. Interest income on available for sale securities increased $3.6 million in fiscal year 2021 as compared to 2020. Interest expense decreased $1,741,000 or 25.3% from the prior year. The majority of the decrease was realized in time deposits. The Bank's cost of funds decreased from 0.55% in 2020 to 0.35% in 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income decreased $1.1 million, 5.3% as compared to 2020. 2020 was a banner year in mortgage banking due to an extremely high level of mortgage refinances. Mortgage banking revenue decline from $7.6 million to $5.5 million in 2021. Debit card interchange income increased to $3.9 million from $2.2 million as a result of a vendor switch and a $1.1 million non-recurring event.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.6 million or 10.2% in 2021. The Bank was not exempt from labor market challenges throughout 2021. Our regional labor market presented challenges as salaries and benefits expenses increased $2.2 million or 10.8%. Non-interest expenses outside of salaries and benefits increased $1.4 million or 9.4%. Professional and legal fees increased $491,000 largely as a result of consulting fees related to the Bank's core processing renewal negotiation. These fees will be amortized over the life of the seven-year contract and total $310,000 annually.

The provision for loans losses increased $81,000 in 2021 due to charge off and recovery activity. In 2020, provision expense totaled $3.2 million due to concerns related to COVID.

Federal income tax expense increased approximately $930,000 from the prior year due to an increase in earnings and a small increase in the Bank's effective tax rate. The Bank's effective tax rate was 14.6% for 2021 as compared to 13.6% in 2020.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Greg Oakes, CEO
(509) 782-2092
Mike Lundstrom, CFO
(509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)


(Dollars in Thousands)


Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets




Cash and Cash Equivalent:




Cash & due from banks

$

22,450

$

26,878

$

27,258

Interest bearing deposits

81,399

56,910

97,466

Fed funds sold

10,155

8,352

10,990

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

114,004

92,140

135,714


Securities available for sale

1,103,232

1,086,559

856,327

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,393

2,393

1,982

Loans held for sale

1,148

356

1,470


Loans

940,802

946,843

950,970

Allowance for credit losses

(13,774

)

(13,760

)

(13,730

)

Net loans

927,028

933,083

937,240


Premises and equipment

17,058

17,061

16,381

Accrued interest receivable

8,553

8,851

7,829

Bank Owned Life Insurance

26,485

26,313

15,908

Goodwill

7,576

7,518

7,182

Intangibles

4,285

2,044

1,564

Mortgage servicing rights

2,802

2,759

2,856

Other assets

9,738

10,187

9,835


Total assets

$

2,224,302

$

2,189,264

$

1,994,288


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

432,621

$

443,846

$

365,645

Savings and interest-bearing demand

1,301,169

1,257,270

1,121,111

Time

202,787

209,088

233,215

Total deposits

1,936,577

1,910,204

1,719,971


Accrued interest payable

403

437

612

Short-term borrowings

34,504

29,344

16,395

Other liabilities

13,721

13,976

18,631


Total liabilities

1,985,205

1,953,961

1,755,609


Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 12/31/2021 -- 3,880,811 ; 9/30/2021 -- 3,880,786 ; 12/31/2020 -- 3,972,149

4,186

4,150

3,723

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(9,908

)

Retained Earnings

240,439

233,608

217,487

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,256

14,329

27,377

Total shareholders' equity

239,097

235,303

238,679



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,224,302

$

2,189,264

$

1,994,288

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)


Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary



For the twelve months ended,


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Interest Income



Loans

$

39,151

$

38,119

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

106

412

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

12,041

9,368

Tax-exempt

6,595

5,711

Total interest income

57,893

53,610


Interest Expense

Deposits

5,094

6,847

Short-term borrowings

50

38

Total interest expense

5,144

6,885


Net interest income

52,749

46,725


Provision for Credit Losses

81

3,174


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

52,668

43,551


Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,634

1,247

Mortgage banking operations

5,531

7,621

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

1

2,520

Brokerage commissions

1,327

1,002

Insurance commissions and fees

5,368

4,616

Net interchange income (expense)

3,948

2,246

BOLI cash value

578

461

Dividends from correspondent banks

74

66

Other

1,439

1,237

Total non-interest income

19,900

21,016


Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

22,120

19,969

Occupancy and equipment

3,123

2,997

Audits and examinations

433

479

State and local business and occupation taxes

1,032

952

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

627

472

Legal and professional fees

991

500

Check losses and charge-offs

540

413

Low income housing investment losses

588

688

Data processing

4,637

4,636

Product delivery

1,126

1,030

Other

3,369

2,891

Total non-interest expense

38,586

35,027


Income before income taxes

33,982

29,540


Income Taxes

4,949

4,019


Net income

$

29,033

$

25,521


Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

7.42

$

6.43

Diluted

$

7.39

$

6.42

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)


Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary



For the quarters ended,


December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Interest Income




Loans

$

9,794

$

9,779

$

9,761

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

26

32

28

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

3,481

3,143

2,259

Tax-exempt

1,652

1,646

1,617

Total interest income

14,953

14,600

13,665


Interest Expense

Deposits

1,110

1,206

1,515

Short-term borrowings

16

14

9

Total interest expense

1,126

1,220

1,524


Net interest income

13,827

13,380

12,141


Provision for Credit Losses

36

41

321


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

13,791

13,339

11,820


Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

486

466

327

Mortgage banking operations

1,237

1,050

2,110

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

(19

)

-

-

Brokerage commissions

453

290

202

Insurance commissions and fees

1,459

1,393

1,182

Net interchange income (expense)

655

1,801

587

BOLI cash value

172

176

117

Dividends from correspondent banks

19

18

15

Other

329

332

332

Total non-interest income

4,791

5,526

4,872


Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,128

5,429

4,951

Occupancy and equipment

770

852

799

Audits and examinations

20

87

76

State and local business and occupation taxes

277

275

239

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

167

166

139

Legal and professional fees

293

258

98

Check losses and charge-offs

121

87

99

Low income housing investment losses

144

144

134

Data processing

1,213

1,160

1,155

Product delivery

322

287

255

Other

929

907

788

Total non-interest expense

10,384

9,652

8,733


Income before income taxes

8,198

9,213

7,959


Income Taxes

1,367

1,226

967


Net income

$

6,831

$

7,987

$

6,992


Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.76

$

2.06

$

1.76

Diluted

$

1.75

$

2.05

$

1.76

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684457/Cashmere-Valley-Bank-Reports-Record-Annual-Earnings-of-290-Million

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Why Shares of CF Acquisition Corp VI Rose Today

    Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose as much as 10.5% today before ending the day up nearly 5%. While it may not be the exact reason, the company that CF Acquisition Corp intends to merge with and take public, Rumble, announced today that it plans to invest in the payments company Parallel Economy. Rumble is a video publishing platform that claims to have fewer restrictions than other more-traditional publishing platforms like YouTube.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • Alibaba stock dips on news that U.S. is examining its cloud unit

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses the Biden administration looking into Alibaba's cloud unit and what they are doing with data collection of U.S. customers.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today

    The EV upstart has fallen out of favor among more value-focused investors.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.