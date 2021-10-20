U.S. markets closed

Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Robust Earnings of $8.0 Million

·13 min read
In this article:
CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced 2021 quarterly earnings of $8.0 million and year to date earnings of $22.2 million for the periods ended September 30, 2021. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $5.64, representing an increase of $0.98 per share, or 20.9%.

As of September 30, 2021, deposit balances totaled $1.9 billion. Deposit balances have increased approximately $234.5 million from September 30, 2020, representing an 14.0% increase. Deposit balances continued to increase throughout the quarter. The quarterly increase was $37.9 million.

"We were pleasantly surprised that our deposit balances have continued to increase at a significant pace" said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our earnings continue to increase year-over-year though we would like improvement in our net interest margin, which is inflated at this time due to PPP forgiveness."

Third Quarter Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2021:

  • September 30, 2021 gross loans and leases totaled $946.8 million representing a decrease of $33.8 million from September 30, 2020. PPP loans have decreased $47.3 million due to ongoing PPP forgiveness. Excluding PPP loans, the Bank has increased its loan portfolio from September 30, 2020 by $13.5 million. During the third quarter gross loans increased by $5.7 million. PPP loans decreased by $16.7 million which results in non-PPP loan growth of $22.4 million in the third quarter.

  • Total deposits have increased by $234.5 million or 14.0% from September 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits total $443.8 million and represent 23.2% of total deposits. During the third quarter deposits increased by $37.9 million.

  • Net income for the quarter was $8.0 million, an increase of $1,465,000 or 22.5% over the same quarter one year ago. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.41 per share to $2.05 per share. Included in third quarter of 2021 earnings is a one-time settlement of $1.1 million which will not reoccur.

  • Year-over-year return on assets has increased 1 basis point to 1.41%.

  • Year-to-date return on equity has increased 110 basis points to 12.53%. The increase from the prior year is due to increased earnings. The Bank's capital ratios have not substantially increased due to the Bank's asset growth.

Pandemic Response Update

As of September 30, 2021, the remaining balance on PPP loans totaled $22.7 million. Remaining fees to be earned totaled $1.1 million. During the quarter, net deferred fees reported through income totaled $810,000 and year to date net deferred fees totaled $2,645,000.

The Bank began providing support to its employees at the onset of COVID-19 including at-risk employees, and employees with child care needs. During the past year the Bank has continued to provide child care support as well as support to get vaccinated and recover from vaccination side effects.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $92.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $151.3 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in cash has been intentional as the Bank has deployed excess cash into loans and available for sale securities.

Investments

The investment portfolio totaled $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $326.6 million from September 30, 2020. The increase is a result of significant deposit growth combined with efforts to deploy excess cash. The Bank has intentionally increased the credit risk in the securities portfolio in an attempt to mitigate the decreasing loan to asset ratio. Non-agency asset backed securities total $79.1 million and corporate debt totaled $42.8 million.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $946.8 million as of September 30, 2021 an increase of $5.6 million from June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $33.8 million from September 30, 2020. As compared to September 30, 2020 real estate balances consisting of multifamily and consumer adjustable rate mortgages have decreased $34.7 million as many residential real estate loans have refinanced into fixed rate Freddie Mac loans that were sold off of the Bank's balance sheet. Commercial and agriculture balances have decreased $15.6 million. The decrease in commercial and agriculture balances were primarily the result of a decrease of $47.3 million in PPP loans which were partially offset by increases in commercial loans. Commercial real estate loans have increased $9.5 million and construction and land development loans have increased $9.2 million since September 30, 2020.

The allowance for loans and lease losses (ALLL) was 1.45% of gross loans as compared to 1.38% one year ago. The Bank has not made any provisions during 2021 and the allowance totals $13.8 million.

Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans totaling $712,000 representing 0.08% of total loans as of September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.910 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.676 billion at September 30, 2020. The $234.5 million increase in deposits from September 30, 2020 represented a 14.0% increase. Transaction accounts grew $271.8 million while time deposits decreased $37.3 million over the prior 12 months.

Capital

Capital levels remain strong. Tier 1 capital was $210.3 million as of September 30, 2021 as compared to $194.7 million as of September 30, 2020.

The Bank has returned $13.0 million to shareholder in the form of dividends and stock repurchases in 2021. Dividend payments represented $6.1 million and the share repurchase totaled $6.9 million.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $13.4 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $38.9 million year to date as compared to $11.4 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $34.6 million during the first nine months of 2020. The primary reason for increases in net interest income were increases in PPP fees which are recorded into income at the time of PPP loan forgiveness. Net PPP fees totaled approximately $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net fees in the second quarter were approximately $810,000. PPP fees recognized in the first nine months of 2020 were negligible.

Interest income from available for sale securities totaled $13.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $11.2 million in the comparable period from one year ago. As compared to the prior year, yields on investment securities have decreased from 2.39% to 1.88%.

The net interest margin was 2.60% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 2.75% in the first nine months of 2020. Loan yields have increased 13 basis points, while cash and available for sale securities yields have decreased 37 and 51 basis points respectively. PPP forgiveness was attributable for 17 basis points of the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 31, 2021. Absent PPP forgiveness the Bank's net interest margin was 2.43%.

Non-Interest Income

Year-to-date non-interest income totals $15.1 million versus $16.1 million during the prior year. Included in 2021 non-interest income is a one-time gain of $1.1 million. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a $2.5 million reduction on gains on security sales and a reduction of $1.2 million in income from mortgage banking.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense has increased 7.3% year-over-year, or $1.9 million. Wages and benefits have increased $973,000 as wage rates have been under pressure and health insurance premiums have increased.

Professional and legal expenses have increased $296,000 due primarily to consulting expenses.

The Bank's efficiency ratio remains strong and was 54.7% through the first nine months of 2021 as compared to 54.3% in the first nine months of 2020.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

26,878

$

21,890

$

22,130

Interest bearing deposits

56,910

94,013

121,931

Fed funds sold

8,352

18,743

7,202

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

92,140

134,646

151,263

Securities available for sale

1,086,559

1,007,823

759,994

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,393

2,393

1,982

Loans held for sale

356

532

4,109

Loans

946,843

941,176

980,598

Allowance for credit losses

(13,760

)

(13,854

)

(13,496

)

Net loans

933,083

927,322

967,102

Premises and equipment

17,061

17,348

16,605

Accrued interest receivable

8,851

8,181

7,905

Bank Owned Life Insurance

26,313

26,138

15,791

Goodwill

7,518

7,518

7,182

Intangibles

2,044

2,233

1,683

Mortgage servicing rights

2,759

2,808

2,776

Other assets

10,187

10,552

8,078

Total assets

$

2,189,264

$

2,147,494

$

1,944,470

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

443,846

$

422,606

$

376,319

Savings and interest-bearing demand

1,257,270

1,232,659

1,053,022

Time

209,088

217,057

246,376

Total deposits

1,910,204

1,872,322

1,675,717

Accrued interest payable

437

506

653

Short-term borrowings

29,344

25,409

15,590

Other liabilities

13,976

14,587

23,718

Total liabilities

1,953,961

1,912,824

1,715,678

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2021 -- 3,880,786 ;
6/30/2021 -- 3,876,931 ; 9/30/2020 -- 3,972,149

4,150

3,898

3,685

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(9,908

)

Retained Earnings

233,608

228,723

210,495

Accumulated other comprehensive income

14,329

18,833

24,520

Total shareholders' equity

235,303

234,670

228,792

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,189,264

$

2,147,494

$

1,944,470

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the nine months ended,

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Interest Income

Loans

$

29,357

$

28,358

Deposits at other financial institutions

80

385

Federal Funds Sold

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

8,559

7,109

Tax-exempt

4,944

4,094

Total interest income

42,940

39,946

Interest Expense

Deposits

3,984

5,333

Short-term borrowings

33

30

Total interest expense

4,017

5,363

Net interest income

38,923

34,583

Provision for Credit Losses

45

2,853

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

38,878

31,730

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,147

921

Mortgage banking operations

4,294

5,511

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

21

2,520

Brokerage commissions

875

800

Insurance commissions and fees

3,910

3,434

Net interchange income (expense)

3,293

1,659

BOLI cash value

406

344

Dividends from correspondent banks

55

51

Other

1,110

906

Total non-interest income

15,111

16,146

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

15,991

15,018

Occupancy and equipment

2,353

2,198

Audits and examinations

413

403

State and local business and occupation taxes

755

713

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

460

333

Legal and professional fees

697

401

Check losses and charge-offs

419

314

Low income housing investment losses

444

554

Data processing

3,424

3,481

Product delivery

804

775

Other

2,444

2,105

Total non-interest expense

28,204

26,295

Income before income taxes

25,785

21,581

Income Taxes

3,583

3,052

Net income

$

22,202

$

18,529

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

5.66

$

4.67

Diluted

$

5.64

$

4.66

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Interest Income

Loans

$

9,779

$

9,656

$

9,460

Deposits at other financial institutions

32

23

34

Federal funds sold

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

3,143

2,862

2,061

Tax-exempt

1,646

1,657

1,531

Total interest income

14,600

14,198

13,086

Interest Expense

Deposits

1,206

1,341

1,682

Short-term borrowings

14

11

12

Total interest expense

1,220

1,352

1,694

Net interest income

13,380

12,846

11,392

Provision for Credit Losses

41

8

386

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

13,339

12,838

11,006

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

466

354

254

Mortgage banking operations

1,050

1,364

2,242

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

-

21

-

Brokerage commissions

290

369

338

Insurance commissions and fees

1,393

1,264

1,105

Net interchange income (expense)

1,801

783

705

BOLI cash value

176

116

116

Dividends from correspondent banks

18

15

15

Other

332

314

333

Total non-interest income

5,526

4,600

5,108

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

5,429

5,349

4,808

Occupancy and equipment

852

756

720

Audits and examinations

87

168

85

State and local business and occupation taxes

275

228

251

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

166

148

137

Legal and professional fees

258

217

125

Check losses and charge-offs

87

131

94

Low income housing investment losses

144

155

136

Data processing

1,160

1,214

1,211

Product delivery

287

284

223

Other

907

797

747

Total non-interest expense

9,652

9,447

8,537

Income before income taxes

9,213

7,991

7,577

Income Taxes

1,226

1,092

1,055

Net income

$

7,987

$

6,899

$

6,522

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

2.06

$

1.76

$

1.64

Diluted

$

2.05

$

1.75

$

1.64

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668767/Cashmere-Valley-Bank-Reports-Robust-Earnings-of-80-Million

