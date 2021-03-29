U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,950.50
    -14.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,884.00
    -70.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,911.50
    -55.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.70
    -16.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.80
    -1.17 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    -7.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.18 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.95 (-4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5820
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,115.29
    -150.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.66
    +71.86 (+6.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,746.39
    +5.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

CasinGroup : release of the Lender Presentation - Update

Groupe Casino
·1 min read
RELEASE OF THE LENDER PRESENTATION

The Group has released an update of its lender presentation, in English, on its website. It is available following this link:

https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021.03.29-Lender-Presentation-Update.pdf

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel Benchimol – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department
Stéphanie Abadie – sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78 – directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – +33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 – kallouis@image7.fr
Franck Pasquier – +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Attachment


  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned.Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Return to Neglected Canadian Stocks as Economy Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy picks up speed, investors are dusting off the Canada playbook.Covid-19 vaccinations are gaining momentum and fiscal support is helping the growth outlook, lifting bond yields. That’s a winning set of conditions for the nation’s value-oriented and cyclical stock market, which is outrunning its U.S. counterpart in 2021 after years of lagging performance.“Canada has what you want” in the current landscape, said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments, a unit of Toronto-based AGF Management Ltd., which has C$39.8 billion ($31.6 billion) in assets under management.The S&P/TSX Composite Index has trailed the S&P 500 nine of the past 10 calendar years but is beating the U.S. benchmark in 2021 with a 7.6% gain. That’s largely because of banks, which are producing a gusher of profits, and energy and industrial companies that are riding economic tailwinds.Global investors have overlooked Canada for years in favor of countries with greater choice in high-growth technology stocks, primarily the U.S., but valuations and earnings momentum have become attractive, Archibald said.Canadian equity exposure is also increasing, according to Bank of Nova Scotia analysts. They say the valuation gap with U.S. stocks is still “extremely wide,” with the TSX at a 23% discount on a forward price-to-earnings basis.“We have started to notice some flows into Canadian-branded equity funds funds/ETFs this year,” strategist Hugo Ste-Marie wrote in a note to clients. “The bleeding of the past few years could be over if the macro landscape improves as we expect.”Canadian exchange-traded funds have taken in more than $9 billion in less than three months this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. That’s well ahead of last year’s pace, which saw a total of $22.2 billion of flows, or about $1.9 billion a month, and 2019 at about $17.5 billion.‘Re-Rating’ Market“The reflationary environment of robust global growth prospects and unrelenting monetary policy support are likely to embolden sentiment towards the previously-battered value space and prompt a re-rating in the S&P/TSX,” Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager at Montreal-based Fiera Capital Corp., said via email.Bangsund, whose firm manages about C$180 billion, predicts Toronto’s index will beat the S&P 500 this year. Financials are nearly one-third of the benchmark; rising rates and an improving economy help insurers such as Manulife Financial Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. as well as banks, which see wider lending margins and reduced loan losses.The first decade of this century was better for emerging markets such as Brazil and commodities-driven developed countries including Canada. “It might well be that the next decade lines up well for non-U.S. markets,” Craig Basinger, chief investment officer of Richardson Wealth, said in an interview.On the other hand, hiccups in the effort to reopen economies could lower growth and inflation expectations, hindering Canada’s bull case.“To be clear, we are not suggesting investors should ‘buy Canada’ at the expense of U.S. stock exposures,” but the group is worth a closer look, Archibald said in a note.“If a sustained cyclical rally moves out of the realm of possibility and becomes a reality, Canadian stocks might, at long last, be something to finally gloat about.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 6th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates were on the rise once more last week. The upward trend in rates and home prices is beginning to take effect on refinancing and demand.

  • Bilibili Drops in Hong Kong Debut as Tech Shares Lose Shine

    (Bloomberg) -- Bilibili Inc. fell on its debut in Hong Kong, becoming the latest U.S.-traded Chinese firm to disappoint on its homecoming during a global sell-off in the country’s technology shares.Shares of the fast-growing video streaming service sank more than 6% early Monday. Bilibili’s $2.6 billion listing comes after a string of block trades rattled U.S. markets and American regulators last week revived concerns over potential delistings by implementing a law requiring stricter audit inspections. Its disappointing debut also follows Baidu Inc., which last week closed unchanged on its first day of trading in Hong Kong and has since dropped roughly 15%.In his first interview with international media, Bilibili chief executive Chen Rui said he’s unconcerned with short-term market gyrations. The firm -- which has 200 million mostly Chinese millennial or Gen Z monthly users, as well as the backing of both Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- will use most of the proceeds from the share sale to beef up its content and support its creators, in anticipation of an explosive growth in online video adoption over the next few years.All internet users in China -- numbering nearly 1 billion as of December -- will eventually adopt the format, Chen predicts. The company intends to prioritize improving its content and growing its user base over the next few years over profitability, in order to capitalize on the video mega-trend.“We wouldn’t care too much about short-term performance in the stock market,” the 43-year-old billionaire entrepreneur told Bloomberg Television, adding the firm had long been planning to list in Hong Kong. “Nobody will remember whether your stock went up or down on the debut in 10 years’ time.”Back in 2009, Bilibili was born as a forum for gaming and anime fans like its creator Xu Yi, a then 20-year-old college student. But it was Chen who transformed the site from an after-school project into a promising business when the serial entrepreneur took the helm in 2014. Bilibili has since cleaned up pirated content on its platform while plowing half a billion dollars into broadcast rights since 2018. It expanded into adjacent businesses including live-streaming, e-commerce, and game publishing, its biggest cash cow.Along the way, Chen, who previously co-founded app maker Cheetah Mobile Inc., secured investments from both Tencent and Alibaba, a rare feat in China’s internet arena where up-and-comers usually align themselves with one of the twin giants. The company has partnered with Tencent and Alibaba on content production and e-commerce, respectively, and could “further deepen ties” with both parties, said Chen, who holds roughly 13% of the equity but about 44% of the vote. Sony Corp. has a stake in the firm as well.Videos “will be a major trend for the internet industry over the next three to five years,” said Chen. “The market will be in ultra-high-speed growth for the next several years. Popular video platforms, like us, will all have great opportunities.”The company forecast revenue to grow at least 73% to 3.7 billion yuan ($565 million) this quarter and aims to double its monthly active users by 2023.“With support from Tencent and Alibaba, Bilibili looks well-positioned to capture the long-term trend in the Gen Z entertainment market across content, community, and commercialization,” said Jefferies analysts led by Thomas Chong in a February note. It’s “one of the key beneficiaries to capture the secular trend in video consumption.”Investors embrace Bilibili as a way to tap into the growing buying power of China’s Gen Z population, which has also supercharged startups like toy maker Pop Mart International Group Ltd. and social commerce app Xiaohongshu. Over 86% of Bilibili’s monthly users are aged 35 and below, iResearch estimated.Alongside posts on League of Legends or Japanese manga series Naruto, Bilibili users now consume and create content on everything from life hacks to rap mixes and make-up tutorials. Even Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook last month sat down for an interview with a tech influencer on the platform.Bilibili’s move into the mainstream places it in direct competition with rival social media companies like Kuaishou and ByteDance Ltd. as well as the video streaming subsidiaries of Tencent and Alibaba. Net loss for the December quarter more than doubled to 843.7 million yuan on swelling marketing costs.Policing content is also a persistent risk: Chinese censors in June penalized Bilibili alongside nine other popular livestreaming apps over vulgar and problematic content as part of a growing crackdown on the country’s internet giants. In February, a new Japanese anime series on Bilibili was accused of spreading sexist views, triggering several brands to cancel sponsorship deals with the company.For now, the increased scrutiny isn’t concerning Chen, who says the company has been taking steps to ensure its content is in in line with government regulations.“I would still describe the development environment facing Bilibili in China as benign,” he said. “There are thousands of types of videos of Bilibili’s platform and it is a very dynamic and diverse content platform. This shows that in China, creators have enough freedom to produce the content they want.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in regional race

    When CSG opted to shift its regional headquarters this year from Dubai to Riyadh, it marked an early win for Saudi Arabia and proved a surprisingly easy move for the U.S. technology firm: the new office was up and running in just two months. CSG is among several foreign companies that agreed earlier this year to set up regional offices in Saudi Arabia rather than overseeing operations remotely from Dubai, the buzzing commercial hub in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Goldman U-Turn on Hwang Put Bank at Nexus of Margin Call Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, a former hedge fund manager who’d pleaded guilty to insider trading, was deemed such a risk by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that as recently as late 2018 the firm refused to do business with him.Those misgivings didn’t last.Wall Street’s premier investment bank, lured by the tens of millions of dollars a year in commissions that a whale like Hwang paid to rival dealers, removed his name from its blacklist and allowed him to become a major client. Just as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG and others did, Goldman fueled a pipeline of billions of dollars in credit for Hwang to make highly leveraged bets on stocks such as Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. and media conglomerate ViacomCBS Inc.Now Hwang is at the center of one of the greatest margin calls of all time, his giant portfolio in a messy and painful liquidation, and Goldman’s reversal has thrust it right into the mayhem.According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced by its lenders to dump more than $20 billion of stocks on Friday in a series of market-roiling trades so large and hurried that investors described them as unprecedented.Goldman even emailed clients late Friday to inform them that it had in fact been one of the banks selling. The email, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, detailed a total of $10.5 billion in trades. The message didn’t name Hwang or Archegos.Representatives for Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Efforts to reach Hwang and his associates at Archegos were unsuccessful.Large LeverageA so-called Tiger Cub who worked for Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, Hwang set up Archegos as a family office after shutting down his own hedge fund. Traders familiar with his orders describe Hwang running a long-short strategy with exceptionally large leverage, meaning that for every dollar of his own, he’d pile on several times as much in borrowed money.For years, as they watched Archegos send business elsewhere, senior staff in Goldman’s equities division tried to cultivate Hwang as a client. Yet every attempt to open an account for him was blocked by Goldman’s compliance department, according to people familiar involved in those discussions. The reason: Hwang’s checkered past.In 2012, he pleaded guilty on behalf of his firm, Tiger Asia Management, to U.S. charges of wire fraud. According to the Justice Department, Tiger Asia traded on material non-public information, reaping $16 million of illicit profits in 2008 and 2009.Back in 2018, Goldman was wrestling with the reputation damage from the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia as well as still trying to restore its name after the financial crisis.Force of its OwnAt some point in the past two-and-a-half years, the firm changed its mind about Hwang. What exactly prompted the shift still isn’t clear. One possibility: The firm decided that, after a decade since his illegal trades, Hwang had spent enough time in the penalty box. Archegos had also become a force of its own, a family office that was bigger than many hedge funds.Eventually, Goldman joined the ranks of Hwang’s top financiers, according to the people with direct knowledge of that relationship, enabling him to place many of the risky wagers that unraveled at breathtaking speed last week.Goldman wasn’t alone. As those bets went haywire, Hwang’s prime brokers demanded more collateral to back his margin loans. By Friday morning, some banks had started exercising the right to declare him in default and liquidate his positions to recover their capital, according to people familiar with that situation. Others swiftly followed.That triggered a mad dash to sell shares in huge blocks as one bank after another scrambled to avoid losses on stocks that soon would be plummeting in value. As Monday’s open approaches, Wall Street is still trying to piece together a full accounting of the trades.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in regional race

    When CSG opted to shift its regional headquarters this year from Dubai to Riyadh, it marked an early win for Saudi Arabia and proved a surprisingly easy move for the U.S. technology firm: the new office was up and running in just two months. CSG is among several foreign companies that agreed earlier this year to set up regional offices in Saudi Arabia rather than overseeing operations remotely from Dubai, the buzzing commercial hub in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

  • Traders Are ‘Glued to Their Screens’ and Set for Volatile Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Global traders are bracing for what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated opens for U.S. equities in months following an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades Friday that rattled investors worldwide.Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind the sales, dumping shares of Chinese tech giants and U.S. media conglomerates, according to two people directly familiar with the trades. While some of the stocks targeted in the block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley rebounded at the end of Friday’s session, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. didn’t. They posted their biggest daily losses ever.Morgan Stanley traded about $13 billion including Farfetch Ltd., Discovery, Baidu Inc., and GSX Techedu Inc., while Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc. and IQiyi Inc., according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg.Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter. About 45 million shares were offered on behalf of an undisclosed holder, the person said.Sharif Farha, a Dubai-based portfolio manager at Safehouse Global Consumer Fund, said ViacomCBS and Discovery may actually recover on Monday and noted that the market’s fundamentals remain intact.“The correction was not structural,” he said.Farha expects benign price action to start the day, but anticipation for Monday’s open remains high.“Traders everywhere know the story and will be glued to their screens,” he said.Meanwhile, tech stocks fell in Hong Kong on Monday, with the Hang Seng Tech Index -- which includes many Chinese giants -- losing as much as 2.7%. Baidu Inc. slid as much as 5.1%. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said the massive selloff in U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies isn’t linked to their fundamentals and creates a bigger buying opportunity.In Japan, Nomura Holdings Inc. tumbled by a record after disclosing a “significant” possible loss from its U.S. operations. That’s even as the broader Nikkei 225 Stock Average advanced 0.7%.June contracts on the S&P 500 were down 0.6% as of 3:34 p.m. Tokyo. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8%.READ: Nomura’s Loss Warning Is Said to Be Tied to Archegos SelloffHuge RalliesThe possibility of additional block trades still looms over the market, while the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may contribute to sharper swings on high-flying stocks. ViacomCBS and Discovery have rallied this year.“What most people appear to have missed is that both of these companies have seen their share prices almost quadruple since October last year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note on Sunday, referring to ViacomCBS and Discovery.The selloff on the two media companies started earlier last week, when ViacomCBS reported an offering of $2 billion in shares after closing at a record high. The stock fell 9.1% the following day. On Friday, a downgrade by Wells Fargo and the large block trades compounded the selling pressure.ViacomCBS closed 27% lower to $48.23, down from a high of $100.34 on March 22. Discovery also slumped 27% to $41.90, down from $77.27 on March 19. Other media stocks tumbled too, with AMC Networks Inc. losing 6.4% and Fox Corp. retreating 6.2%.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades (1)Viacom and Discovery shares are also echoing volatility in a host of companies that soared on lockdown trades, including Zillow Group and Peloton Inc. and to some degree the entire blank-check SPAC space. Earlier this month, data compiled by Susquehanna International Group showed that volatility futures expiring three months from now were hovering 20% above the average level or prior instances when the VIX traded at 20.“We have seen an increase in volatility in equities capital markets, tech, working-from-home names with retail stepping back and more rotation to value in the last few weeks,” said Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays. “It may have hurt a number of funds that were overly exposed to these trades.”U.S. equities notched their biggest gain in three weeks on Friday and the S&P 500 closed 1.7% higher as the bull market celebrated its first anniversary since hitting pandemic-era lows.“The markets could start trading in a friendly manner at the beginning of the week,” said Andreas Lipkow, Comdirect Bank strategist. “Although there is currently some major profit-taking and unusual block trade activities, these market asymmetries can currently still be processed well.”(Adds moves in Asia tech stocks in the ninth and 10th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's answer to YouTube slumps on market debut

    Shares of Bilibili opened 2.2% below their issue price before slipping further in early trade

  • Turkey Says April Rate Cut Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as April, when he sets monetary policy for the first time since his surprise appointment.“I do not approve a prejudiced approach to MPC decisions in April or the following months, that a rate cut will be delivered immediately,” Kavcioglu said in a written response to questions emailed by Bloomberg News, referring to monetary policy committee meeting next month.Q&A: Turkey’s New Central Banker Comments on Monetary Policy“In the new period, we will continue to make our decisions with a corporate monetary policy perspective to ensure a permanent fall in inflation. In this respect, we will also monitor the effects of the policy steps taken so far,” Kavcioglu said.Kavcioglu was appointed on March 20 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired Naci Agbal from the central bank, two days after a larger-than-expected rate increase. The selection fueled expectations for a quick reversal of Turkey’s monetary policy, and triggered a sharp selloff in Turkish assets as investors concluded that policies that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes had come to an abrupt end after angering the president.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyBut in his first interview since taking the job, Kavcioglu said he held a “strict adherence” to the bank’s 5% inflation target. The Turkish lira extended gains on the news, rising as much as 1.1%, before trimming its advance to 0.6% as of 10 a.m. in Istanbul. It was still the best-performing emerging-market currency.Erdogan’s ShadowIn contrast to most central bankers around the world, Erdogan believes higher interest rates fuel inflation, and wants them to be kept as low as possible. That preoccupation has seen the president fire three central bank three governors in less than two years. Now, after his shock appointment, Kavcioglu is the latest to hold the post.When asked about the Turkish monetary authority’s credibility, given the president’s strong influence and his ability to replace governors, Kavcioglu said the bank maintains “instrument independence” by law. He pledged to use all its tools as required by the inflation outlook, and said he’d stick to the single-rate policy framework inherited from his predecessor.Until Kavcioglu’s predecessor started an aggressive tightening cycle in November, investors frequently criticized the bank for being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018 when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.Kavcioglu, a former lawmaker for the ruling AK Party, served as a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper, which criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page.Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey The new governor said, though, that he found it wrong to comment on earlier decisions of the central bank both “in principle and ethically.”“We strictly adhere to the medium-term inflation target of 5% set jointly with the government, and I am aware of its importance of this for sustainable growth,” he said. “When determining the monetary policy stance, we will continue to take into account the realized and expected inflation as well as global capital flows, real yields in peer countries, and the portfolio preferences of residents.”Reserves PledgeIn response to a question on how Turkey used its official reserves for nearly two years through 2020 to support the lira, the new central bank chief said, “exchange rates will be determined by supply and demand balance under free market conditions.”Last year alone, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves, while Erdogan’s allies argued reserves were used to finance current-account deficit.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and money held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year to $85.2 billion until Agbal’s appointment in November, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.The central bank will try to amass foreign reserves when market conditions are right, Kavcioglu said, a policy priority he shares with Agbal.“The central bank may use reserve-boosting tools under appropriate conditions, with prior and proper communication thereof,” Kavcioglu said.(Adds lira price in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlueBay’s Pound U-Turn Signals U.K. Post-Brexit Pain Starts Now

    (Bloomberg) -- The risks to the pound’s 2021 recovery may be becoming too numerous to bear as Britain’s currency looks poised to end a five-month winning streak.Everything from waning euphoria over the nation’s vaccine-rollout program to renewed worries about the state of the post-Brexit economy and a squeeze on public finances are taking the wind out of a rally that’s made sterling the biggest gainer this year among the G-10 currencies after the Canadian dollar. It’s slipped more than 1% in March so far, on track to interrupt an advance since September that drove it to its strongest level in almost three years.“Too much optimism may be in the price,” said London-based Mark Dowding, who this month reopened bets against the pound at BlueBay Asset Management LLP, where he oversees $70 billion. “The lockdown in the U.K. remains more restrictive than elsewhere,” putting the shackles on growth.The pessimism underscores the mounting difficulties faced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Questions over Britain’s future following its break last year from the European Union are taking center stage again, even during one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 inoculation campaigns. Trade data showed EU shipments collapsed in January. The budget deficit is set to hit about 15% of GDP this fiscal year, the highest since the Second World War.For Dowding, that means sterling may retreat more than 5% to $1.30 in the next three months, a level last seen in November -- when markets were being rattled by doubts over whether a Brexit deal could be reached. The chances of the currency touching that level by year-end are almost 50%, according to Bloomberg probability calculations based on a combination of options and forecasts. Sterling slipped as much as 0.2% to $1.3757 on Monday.Some of the shine is already starting to fade. Data from the Chicago-based Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington show investors have started to trim bullish bets on the pound. After their long positions hit a one-year high earlier in March, leveraged funds scaled back their wagers for a third-straight week.Even with a Brexit deal and an agreement on financial regulation out of the way, the U.K.’s departure from the EU has ushered in a fresh series of risks, including tension on the Irish border and a possible referendum on Scottish independence.Brexit will bring “a slowdown in potential growth, so from a longer-term perspective we would expect sterling to resume its downward trend,” said Seema Shah, the chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London who sees the pound retreating to $1.30 as early as the third quarter. “Once this vaccine rollout is done and other countries have caught up, and the U.K. no longer looks like a shining light, we’re back to where we were.”Some 47% of the U.K. population had received at least one dose of vaccine as of March 25, compared with 41% in the U.S. and just 14% in Germany, according to data collected by Bloomberg News and Johns Hopkins University. Britain now expects to receive the first doses of the U.S.-made Moderna Inc. vaccine within weeks, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Sunday.Vaccination success has helped stoke optimism the country’s early reopening and a services-led recovery could put it ahead of its peers. The median forecast of analyst forecasts compiled by Bloomberg is for the pound to end June at $1.39, compared with $1.35 in early January.“Negative sentiment toward the pound is gone,” said John Roe, the London-based head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, which turned neutral on the pound-dollar after closing its short positions on Feb. 25. “The U.K. is much less prone to a Covid-related relapse.”Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said last week there could be a “rip-roaring” recovery even if consumers spend only a small proportion of savings accumulated during lockdown. Consumers did return to online and in-store shopping in February after a slump at the beginning of the year, official figures published Friday showed. Still, the rebound was modest.Phil Rush, at research firm Heteronomics, a Malvern, England-based financial research firm, isn’t convinced about such a recovery. He says savings have been accumulated by households least likely to spend them, and there’s no sign of any likely spending splurge.”The longer-term picture is far less positive” for the pound, said Antony Foster, head of G-10 spot trading at Nomura International Plc in London. “We all know the public finances are in dire straits. There are a lot of little bad things in the background that individually have the potential to be pretty systemic. Add them all together and it’s just not a great picture.”(Updates pricing, adds detail on Moderna Inc. vaccine in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5548 on Monday.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policymakers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates with latest prices in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bank of Communications Posts 49% Quarterly Profit Rise as Pandemic Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest banks extended their share rally after unexpectedly delivering their biggest jump in quarterly profits in at least a decade, boosted by rising demand for credit and easing bad-loan pressure as economic growth accelerates out of the pandemic.Reporting their earnings on Friday, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest lender by assets, China Construction Bank Corp., the second-largest, and smaller rival Bank of Communications Co. all posted gains in net income of at least 44% in the last three months of 2020, far exceeding analyst estimates. Shares of ICBC rose 1.7% in Hong Kong as of 9:43 a.m. while Bocom increased 3.2%.After suffering through worst earnings slump as they were enlisted to help millions of borrowers struggling during the pandemic with cheap loans, China’s $50 trillion banking industry is now being allowed to return to more prudent growth and risk management. With the virus largely contained, policy makers have renewed a campaign to contain risks, easing stimulus and propelling interest rates higher.“We see large chance for banks to achieve double digit earnings in 2021” due to lower non-performing loan formation and improving net interest margin, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Shujin Chen and Alfred He wrote in a note on Monday. They also expect bank shares to outperform in the second to third quarters.Appetite for Chinese bank stocks, long regarded as perennial laggards, is growing as investors hunt for cheaper parts of the market to escape stimulus-fueled valuations. The CSI 300 Banks Index has climbed nearly 10% this year and is trading near the highest in 14 years. In Hong Kong, shares of the largest banks including ICBC and Construction Bank also outperformed the benchmark Hang Seng Index.Still, Chinese banks’ price-to-book valuations remain near record low. ICBC changed hands at 0.56 times forecast book value, compared with 1.8 times for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and 0.7 times for HSBC Holdings Plc.China International Capital Corp. analysts led by Zhang Shuaishuai forecast over 50% upside potential for ICBC and Construction Bank shares over the next fewr quarters, with the Chinese economy expected to grow about 9% in 2021.Expectations that Beijing will ease up on requiring that lenders support pandemic-hit firms, coupled with the prospect of rising interest rates, are seen bolstering earnings. The four largest Chinese banks may report a 6% increase in combined profit this year, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.With market rates rising, lending rates are likely to follow suit, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said this month. Globally, investors are recasting expectations for the year amid a surge in U.S. bond yields that has sent shares of banks higher.“Chinese banks ended 2020 on a strong note as financial metrics stabilized even with high asset risks,” said Nicholas Zhu, a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.Still, the sector isn’t out of the woods yet. Loan growth is expected to slow over the next 12 to 18 months as stimulus eases while risks to assets will remain high, according to Zhu.Impairment losses jumped 13% last year at ICBC and rose 19% at both Construction Bank and Bocom.Yin Jiuyong, a vice president at Bocom, said at a briefing on Friday that asset quality pressures remain, but the trend is improving and the deterioration will eventually be stabilized. At a separate briefing, ICBC Vice President Wang Jingwu also said that the challenges persist, but that the bank has taken preemptive measures to control risks.Chinese banks were required to forgo a combined 1.5 trillion yuan ($230 billion) in earnings last year by reducing borrowing costs and allowing delayed repayments. The government is keeping some relief policies in place, and has ordered the big lenders to boost their small business loans by 30% this year, down from a 40% target in 2020.While Beijing’s extraordinary steps helped mitigate the chaos and provided temporary reprieve to trillions of yuan of debt, it hid the true state of asset quality in the banking sector.The banking industry reported a 3% decline in combined profit in 2020 and its non-performing loan ratio fell 12 basis points in the last quarter, according to official data. Lenders disposed of a record 3 trillion yuan of non-performing loans last year, nearly a third more than a year ago.The State Council last week decided to extend the payment moratorium and other financing support on small business loans to the end of 2021, in a move that Moody’s said “will mitigate potential loan delinquencies from sectors highly impacted by the pandemic, and lower banks’ funding costs.”(Updates with shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Sinks as Suez Canal Ship Is Refloated, Market Weighs Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as salvage teams refloated the giant vessel that has been blocking the Suez Canal, and traders weighed the impact of renewed lockdowns on global energy consumption before an OPEC+ policy meeting.West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 2.5%, while Brent fell. Crude has seen rising volatility in recent sessions, with WTI swinging between gains and losses last week. The Ever Given has been successfully refloated and maneuvers to move it from the waterway will continue, the Suez Canal Authority said.Traders were also tracking the advent on Monday of a significant new contract, with Abu Dhabi kicking off futures for its oil in a bid to establish a fresh benchmark. The product “provides an additional tool that the market has been looking for,” Khaled Salmeen, executive director of supply and trading at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Oil is still set to close out a fourth consecutive quarterly gain this week, aided by sustained supply curbs imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and optimism that global demand will expand as coronavirus vaccines get rolled out. But a run of three weekly losses for WTI has put a dent in crude’s performance, underpinning speculation that OPEC+ will again refrain from easing curbs when ministers meet on April 1.“With the Suez and OPEC+ uncertainties on top of a foggy demand picture, we may see big mood swings and high intraday volatility,” said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights. “I don’t see how OPEC+, or the Saudis, could risk putting more oil into the market after the downward pressure on crude of the past fortnight.”The crisis in the Suez Canal has caused a vast backlog of ships on either side of the vital waterway, and spurred some vessels to avoid the congestion by taking the longer, much costlier route around Africa. Rates for tankers have increased, boosting the cost of shipping crude around the world.Despite progress with vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic remains a challenge. Global cases rose for a fifth week, with several European nations facing a resurgence. Brisbane, Australia’s third most-populous city, will enter a three-day lockdown, while India’s Maharashtra -- which encompasses Mumbai -- asked authorities to prepare for another shutdown if a rebound isn’t quelled. Also in Asia, the Philippine capital is also back under strict curbs.At the last OPEC+ gathering, the alliance surprised investors by sticking with curbs despite expectations the taps would be loosened. This time around, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is among banks forecasting no change for production in May. Citigroup Inc. has said the restrictions may even be tightened.Brent’s prompt timespread was 17 cents in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices above those further out -- it’s down from 67 cents at the start of March.Adding to oil’s near-term headwinds on Monday was a gain in the dollar, which can hurt demand for commodities priced in the U.S. currency. The greenback rose as broader financial markets were rattled after a major U.S. hedge fund defaulted on margin calls, eroding some appetite for risk.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WeWork’s plans to go public expose the danger of SPACs

    The office-leasing company announced on Friday plans to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called BowX Acquisition. The news comes roughly a year and a half after its disastrous attempt at an initial public offering under since-ousted CEO Adam Neumann. A lot has changed for WeWork since its failed IPO.

  • McKinsey faces its moment of reckoning

    Once the gold standard in management consulting, McKinsey & Co. is accused of abetting corruption and helping spread the opioid epidemic.

  • Biden Team Boosts Effort to Shield U.S. Power Grid From Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is escalating efforts to safeguard the U.S. power grid from hackers, developing a plan to better coordinate with industry to counter threats and respond to cyber attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.Top administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, briefed top utility industry executives on the efforts in a March 16 meeting, said the people, who requested anonymity because the session was private.The plan, which could prompt widespread changes in standards and cyber defense strategies, is set to be issued within weeks. U.S. officials hope to create plans for other critical industries but are starting with the electrical sector because of its importance to the economy and recent activities targeting the grid by foreign hackers, one person said. The high-level meeting indicated the seriousness of the initiative, which is meant to knit together the full force of the government, in alignment with the private sector, to confront increasingly aggressive actions by U.S. adversaries to target the electrical grid.Those acts include inserting malicious software that could be activated to disrupt electricity generation or distribution in the U.S. Russia is among the adversaries that have already launched such operations, including a sprawling attack in 2017. But other countries are targeting the grid, including North Korea and Iran, one person familiar with the government’s assessment said.The issue has gained renewed attention in the wake of a highly sophisticated attack that compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hack, which affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers, has underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure amid persistent cyber threats.The administration plans to produce a so-called operational technology action plan that will begin with the power industry and expand to other critical sectors such as natural gas distribution, chemical refining and municipal water systems, said one person briefed on the plan. Operational technology, also known as OT, includes the specialized controls used to run the nation’s nuclear plants, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure.Power industry advances in cybersecurity make the sector a good place to start as officials beef up protections for the nation’s critical infrastructure, another person said.A National Security Council spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment.The federal government and utilities have a long history of coordination on cybersecurity, with power companies required to report not just successful breaches of their control systems but attempted intrusions. The sector is a chief target of U.S. foes, with security analysts and utility executives warning of a barrage of constant attempts on the systems.Companies, however, have long complained that the government hasn’t spoken with one voice about how to address vulnerabilities, and that its recommendations haven’t always been synchronized -- concerns that were raised in this month’s meeting. The National Commission on Grid Resilience last year said the industry still needs more information on threats.President Joe Biden intends to put the full weight of the government into the effort, with agencies including the State and Energy departments along with the National Security Agency enlisted to harden defenses and respond to breaches. On Sunday, Biden said he was “close” to naming someone to serve as national cyber director, a position created by Congress to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat and retaliate for hacks.The administration’s plan will include efforts to get greater visibility on private sector risks, and to clarify the role of key agencies, including the Homeland Security and Energy departments. The administration also wants to better plot responses to incidents -- including who’s involved and what resources are deployed after a company is compromised.Although similar blueprints have been developed in the past, the involvement of top administration officials and their holistic approach is new, according to one person familiar with the matter.A chief concern is deciding the shape of collective defense and response efforts. Administration officials at the March 16 meeting made clear they were seeking to enhance coordination, communication, reporting and response between the industry and government.The virtual session was the first broad meeting between top Biden administration officials and executives in the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, a group designed to further industry-government coordination on protecting the grid.The electric power sector values its close working relationship with partners in government, said Scott Aaronson, vice president for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute that represents investor-owned electric companies.“We appreciate that this administration already is coordinating with grid operators to protect critical energy infrastructure,” Aaronson said in an emailed statement. “Protecting and defending critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility that requires engagement and expertise from asset owners and government partners.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Recovery May Buoy Emerging Markets After Volatile Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery in the world’s second-largest economy may lend support to emerging markets following a rocky week that saw equities wipe out almost all of their annual gains and the Turkish lira tumble anew.Data from China due Wednesday is forecast to show a rebound in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, supporting the broader backdrop of improving global growth. Meantime, the developing world’s improving corporate outlook may lure investors to buy the dip.Last week, MSCI Inc.’s developing-nation stock index slumped amid declines in Turkey, Argentina and China. A selloff in Turkey’s lira sent emerging-market currencies to their fifth loss in six weeks, and dollar bonds also edged lower. The weakness is encouraging stock picking in some developing nations that are poised to rebound. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tout attractive valuations in South Africa and Russia, while others favor China.“The pickup in U.S. yields, the slightly stronger U.S. dollar and Europe’s hapless vaccination rollout have hurt EM, but valuations are again looking interesting in China technology,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity strategy at Tellimer in Dubai. “For those prepared to look beyond Covid disruption, commodity exporters and tourist destinations offer great opportunities.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Quarter-End Fund Flows, FTSE Russell DecisionOne of the lingering questions for emerging-market investors is whether the meltdown in Turkey worsens or spills over into other countries. So far, the contagion has been limited. There’s also the ongoing drama in the Suez Canal, which could weigh on oil markets for days to come.Read more: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for GuessworkWhat to WatchChile’s central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate on hold Tuesday while keeping a dovish tiltKenya’s central bank will probably keep its key rate unchanged for a seventh meeting on Monday as the country reports increases in Covid-19 cases and inflation sits at a 10-month highKey Events and DataFTSE Russell DecisionFTSE Russell will announce Monday whether Malaysia remains in its World Government Bond Index after putting the nation on a watch list for potential exclusion two years ago. Since then, the central bank has stepped up measures to address investors’ concerns on market liquidity after a ban on trading of non-deliverable forwards in 2016Malaysian local bonds have lost almost 7% this year in dollar termsThe bond index will probably confirm China’s inclusion, including details on the country weightChinese bonds are the only gainers in emerging Asia so far this year with a return of nearly 1% in dollar termsMalaysia reported on Monday a trade surplus of 17.9 billion ringgit ($4.3 billion) for February, beating estimatesChina will publish gauges of manufacturing service activities for March on Wednesday while South Korean data on February industrial production is also dueThis will be followed on Thursday by Caixin China manufacturing PMI; similar factory gauges from South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand also come due the same day“China’s PMIs likely rebounded after the seasonal factors during the Lunar New Year period wore off,” according to a note from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group LtdThailand will report on Wednesday its current-account balance for February; it has been in deficit the previous three monthsThe baht is the biggest loser among emerging Asian currencies in the past three monthsIndia also reports on Wednesday its current-account balance for the fourth quarter of 2020. The balance has turned into a surplus for three straight quartersThe rupee is the sole gainer in Asia so far this yearSouth Korea will post March trade figures on Thursday, serving as a barometer of the global recoveryMarch inflation figures will be kicked off by Indonesia on Thursday, followed by South Korea on FridayRussia, Botswana and Mauritius all report fourth-quarter GDP figuresTraders will monitor Chile’s unemployment, retail sales and copper production figures on Wednesday, as well as a reading of economic activity on ThursdayBloomberg Economics expects activity to linger below last year’s levelsIn Brazil, traders are already looking past the central bank’s guidance and asking for more rate hikes as the pandemic worsensThey’ll watch unemployment data for January and primary budget balance data for February on Wednesday, which may offer clues on the economic and fiscal outlookIndustrial production numbers for February and March trade balance figures will be released on ThursdayThe real is the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearPeruvian CPI probably slipped in March as lower food inflation offset higher energy inflation, according to Bloomberg EconomicsA reading of Argentina’s January economic activity, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably show a partial rebound continuing from earlier in the pandemic(Updates to add podcast after fourth paragraph, Malaysia trade data in eighth bullet point.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.