Casino Gaming Market Size to Grow by USD 50.03 Billion | Easing of Government Regulations to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the casino gaming market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 50.03 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to project an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.85% during the projected period.

 To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: Easing of government regulations is a key driver augmenting the casino gaming market growth.  Casinos are one of the major revenue-contributing segments in the global gambling market. They contribute significantly to the growth of the global economy by generating revenue in the form of tax. Legalizing of casinos worldwide can create job opportunities for people.

  • Market Challenge: One of the key factors impeding casino gaming market growth is difficulties in securing online payments. As the security and confidentiality of customers' financial information are important, these companies need to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The PCI DSS sets the standard to secure a cardholder's data and information to reduce financial fraud through credit and debit cards. In the event of financial fraud or hacked cards, both lottery companies and customers incur huge losses.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead Sample Report right now!

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The casino gaming market report is segmented by Type (land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The land-based casino gaming type segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the exclusive hospitality offered by casino operators, which attracts a large number of individuals to play casino games and opt for guest rooms in hotels attached to casinos will drive the land-based casino gaming market segment growth.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing establishment of casinos and the rise in sports betting are accelerating the casino gaming market growth in APAC. The US, China, and France are anticipated to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

View sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned     

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Lottery Market in US by Type and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gambling Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Casino Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 50.03 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.86

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Foxwoods Resort Casino, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn National Gaming Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Land-based casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online casino gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BetAmerica

  • Boyd Gaming Corp.

  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.

  • Foxwoods Resort Casino

  • INTRALOT SA

  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.

  • MGM Resorts International

  • Palms Casino Resort

  • Penn National Gaming Inc.

  • Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casino-gaming-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-50-03-billion--easing-of-government-regulations-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301567342.html

SOURCE Technavio

