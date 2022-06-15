Casino Gaming Market Size to Grow by USD 50.03 Billion | Easing of Government Regulations to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the casino gaming market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 50.03 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to project an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.85% during the projected period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Easing of government regulations is a key driver augmenting the casino gaming market growth. Casinos are one of the major revenue-contributing segments in the global gambling market. They contribute significantly to the growth of the global economy by generating revenue in the form of tax. Legalizing of casinos worldwide can create job opportunities for people.

Market Challenge: One of the key factors impeding casino gaming market growth is difficulties in securing online payments. As the security and confidentiality of customers' financial information are important, these companies need to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The PCI DSS sets the standard to secure a cardholder's data and information to reduce financial fraud through credit and debit cards. In the event of financial fraud or hacked cards, both lottery companies and customers incur huge losses.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The casino gaming market report is segmented by Type (land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The land-based casino gaming type segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the exclusive hospitality offered by casino operators, which attracts a large number of individuals to play casino games and opt for guest rooms in hotels attached to casinos will drive the land-based casino gaming market segment growth.

APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing establishment of casinos and the rise in sports betting are accelerating the casino gaming market growth in APAC. The US, China, and France are anticipated to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Casino Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 50.03 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Foxwoods Resort Casino, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, Palms Casino Resort, Penn National Gaming Inc., and Wynn Resorts Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

