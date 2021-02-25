U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

Casino Group : 2020 Full Year Results

SECOND-HALF 2020 RESULTS
Very strong growth in banners and e-commerce profitability,
enabling the Group to pursue its deleveraging

After a first-half performance affected by costs related to the health crisis, profitability improved strongly in the second half in both France and Latin America

Sharp reduction in gross and net debt

Outlook for 2021: profitable growth, cash flow generation and continued debt reduction

Group EBITDA in H2: +11% Group EBITDA (after lease payments) in H2: +20% Group Trading profit in H2: +20%

  • +6% in France, 11.5% margin (+164bps) · +13% in France, 7.8% margin (+152bps) ·+4% in France, 6.1% margin (+79bps)

  • +18% in Latam, 9.7% margin (+260bps) · +30% in Latam, 7.9% margin (+265bps) ·+42% in Latam, 6.9% margin (+275bps)

Group gross debt in 2020: -€1,851m reduction Group net debt (excl. IFRS 5) in 2020: -€1,023m reduction

  • -€1,293m in France · -€318m in France (-€566m including settlement of GPA TRS)

  • -€558m in Latam · -€705m in Latam

In France

  • Retail banners: following the Group’s repositioning, all banners achieved a level of profitability including the hypermarkets, with a very satisfactory level for the other banners. France Retail EBITDA margin improved by +155 bps to 12% in second-half 2020, driven by the cost saving and operational efficiency plans

    • Outlook for 2021: priority is now given to growth and expansion, supported by (i) convenience store openings in urban, semi-urban and rural areas (100 in the first quarter and 200 in the second) and
      (ii) food e-commerce based on structurally profitable models (O’logistique automated warehouse, partnership with Amazon, click & collect and home delivery service offered by urban formats)

  • Cdiscount: very strong profitability growth, with 2020 EBITDA up +63% to €133m1 and accelerated growth in marketplace revenues to €182m (+23% for the year, +40% in the fourth quarter)

    • Outlook for 2021: ongoing implementation of the strategic plan focused on (i) marketplace growth, (ii) product mix adjustments, (iii) digital marketing solutions, and (iv) the new turnkey marketplace solution

  • GreenYellow: excellent business momentum with accelerated growth in installed capacity to 335 MWp (+56%) and a +25% increase in the pipeline to 565 MWp at end-2020

    • Outlook for 2021: EBITDA target of €90m in 2021 (+40% vs 2020) and transition to a
      company-owned asset model      , with an objective of adding 350 MWp to installed capacity in 2021, raising total installed capacity to nearly 700 MWp, with a target of 1 GWp in 2022

  • RelevanC: data monetisation services for the Group and external retailers, with EBITDA growth of nearly +50% to €18m in 2020

    • Outlook for 2021: accelerated growth to be achieved by signing up new external clients

  • Continued progress in paying down debt, with a -€1.3bn reduction in gross debt to €4.8bn2, below the target of €5bn. Reduction in gross debt (including the GPA TRS and Forward) represents €2.8bn since the disposal plan launch. Free cash flow in 2020 amounted to €288m (+30%) before asset disposals and Rocade plan

    • Outlook for 2021: in view of the successful development of its broad portfolio of activities in France, the Group has a greater flexibility in implementing its disposal plan for which the €4.5bn objective is confirmed

    • Continued cash generation measures in order to target an increase in free cash-flow in 20213

    • The Board of Directors will recommend to the 2021 Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend in 2021 in respect of 2020

In Latin America

  • The spin-off of Assaí was approved by GPA’s shareholders at the General Meeting held in December 2020. The listing of Assaí is scheduled for March 1, 2021. Assaí shares will be distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share

  • EBITDA rose by +36% at constant exchange rates, free cash flow before disposal proceeds increased by +€238m

  • Digital transformation and +200%4 growth in food e‑commerce in Brazil

2020 Key figures

In €m

H2 2019
H2 2020
Reported change
Change at CER

FY 2019
FY 2020
Reported change
Change
at CER

Group Net sales
o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)
o/w Latam

17,803
9,354
8,449
15,7732
8,509
7,2642
-11%
-9%
-14%
+7%1
0%1
+13%1

34,645
18,288
16,358
31,9122
17,256
14,6562
-8%
-6%
-10%
+8%5

+3%1
+12%1

Group EBITDA
o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)
Margin (%)
o/w Latam
Margin (%)

1,517
921
9.8%
596
7.1%
1,6782
977
11.5%
7016

9.7%
+11%
+6%
+164 bps
+18%
+260 bps
+27%
+6%
+168 bps
+58%
+240 bps

2,640
1,536
8.4%
1,104
6.8%
2,7422
1,580
9.2%
1,1612
7.9%
+4%
+3%
+76 bps
+5%
+117 bps
+17%
+3%
+80 bps
+36%
+115 bps

Gr. EBITDA after lease
o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)
Margin (%)
o/w Latam
Margin (%)

1,033
590
6.3%
443
5.2%
1,2402
666
7.8%
5742
7.9%
+20%
+13%
+152 bps
+30%
+265 bps
+39%
+13%
+156 bps
+73%
+245 bps

1,687
898
4.9%
789
4.8%
1,8302
946
5.5%
8842
6.0%
+8%
+5%
+57 bps
+12%
+121 bps
+24%
+6%
+61 bps
+45%
+120 bps

Group Trading profit
o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)
Margin (%)
o/w Latam
Margin (%)

851
497
5.3%
355
4.2%
1,0232
519
6.1%
5042
6.9%
+20%
+4%
+79 bps
+42%
+275 bps
+40%
+5%
+77 bps
+88%
+252 bps

1,321
693
3.8%
628
3.8%
1,4262
677
3.9%
7482
5.1%
+8%
-2%
+13 bps
+19%
+127 bps
+25%
-1%
+17 bps
+54%
+128 bps

Underlying net profit,
Group share

191
363
+90%
+114%

196
268
+37%
+62%

Underlying diluted earnings per share

1.80
3.38
+88%
+112%

1.47
2.17
+48%
+79%

In €m

FY 2019

FY 2020

Change

Group FCF excl. disposals

o/w France (excl. Rocade plan)
o/w Latam

103
221
(118)
407
288
120
+295%
+30%
n.m.

Group Gross debt
o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)
o/w France – covenant scope7

o/w Latam

9,229
5,863
6,100
3,366
7,378
4,570
4,761
2,808
-1,851
-1,293
-1,301
-558

Group Net debt after IFRS 5
o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)
o/w Latam

4,055
2,505
1,550
3,914
3,048
866

(+294 incl. GPA TRS settlement) (-566 incl. GPA TRS settlement)

-142

+542
-684

Group Net debt excl. IFRS 5
o/w France (incl. Cdiscount)
o/w Latam

5,657
4,069
1,587
4,634
3,751
882
-1,023
-318
-705

The France Retail and E-commerce (Cdiscount) segments may be presented together, to be consistent with the operational performance tracking on the Group’s bank covenants.
GPA forward and TRS are not included within financial debt. They were settled respectively in 2019 and 2020 for simplification purposes.
Via Varejo, which was sold on 14 June 2019, is presented as a discontinued operation from 1 January to 30 June 2019, in accordance with IFRS 5. Similarly, Leader Price, which was sold on 30 November 2020, is presented as a discontinued operation in the 2019 and 2020 financial statements. The 2019 financial statements have been restated to reflect the retrospective application of IFRIC IC decision with regard to the enforceable period of a lease and the amortisation period of fixtures in accordance with IFRS 16 – Leases.
The Board of Directors met on 24 February 2021 to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2020.
The auditors have completed their audit procedures on the financial statements and are in the process of issuing their report.2020 Key figures

2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS


The Group has implemented the AMF recommendation to present the costs related to the pandemic in EBITDA and trading profit, including the exceptional employee bonus paid in the first half of 2020 (€37m in France, €47m at Group level)

En M€

FY 2019

FY 2020

Change

Net Sales

34,645

31,912

+9% (organic), +8% (same-store)

EBITDA

2,640

2,742

+4%

Trading profit

1,321

1,426

+8%

Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share

196

268

+37%

Profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share

(396)

(370)

Mainly accounting impairments and non-recurring expenses related to the transformation of the Group and the disposal plan

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share

(1,048)

(516)

Mainly accounting losses related to stock clearance operations and impairments

Consolidated net profit (loss),
Group share

(1,444)

(886)

In 2020, the Group's consolidated net sales amounted to €31.9bn, up +9.0% on an organic basis8 and down
-7.9% after taking into account the effects of exchange rates and hyperinflation (-12.6%), changes in scope
(-2.4%) and fuel (-1.8%).
On the France Retail scope, net sales were up +3.0% on a same-store basis. Including Cdiscount, gross sales under banner in France were up +4.9% on a same-store basis.
E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume (GMV) came to €4.2bn, a year-on-year increase of +8.6%9 on an organic basis, led by the expansion of the marketplace.
Sales in Latin America were up sharply by +17.3% on an organic basis1, mainly supported by the very good performance in the cash & carry segment (Assaí), which grew by +29.3%1 on an organic basis.

Consolidated EBITDA came to €2,742m, an increase of +3.9% including currency effects and +17.0% at constant exchange rates.
France EBITDA (including Cdiscount) amounted to €1,580m, including €1,451m on the France Retail scope and €129m for Cdiscount. Retail EBITDA (excluding GreenYellow, Vindémia and special Covid-19 bonuses) was up +4.9%, in acceleration in H2 (+5.3%). Property development EBITDA10 came to €64m.
France Retail EBITDA margin came to 9.5%, up +55bps. In the second half, margin was 12%, up +155bps.
After lease payments and excluding the €37m in special Covid-19 bonuses, France EBITDA was up +9.5% year on year. After a first-half performance affected by health crisis costs, profitability improved in the second half of the year across all retail banners and Cdiscount. EBITDA after lease payments rose by +12.8% in the second half.
In Latin America, EBITDA rose by +36.1% excluding currency effects and including tax credits received by GPA for €139m. EBITDA excluding tax credits was up +19.4% at constant exchange rates.

Consolidated trading profit came to €1,426m (€1,287m excluding tax credits), an increase of +7.9% including currency effects and +25.2% at constant exchange rates (+14.8% excluding tax credits).
In France (including Cdiscount), trading profit stood at €677m, including €625m on the France Retail scope and €53m for Cdiscount. Retail trading profit (excluding GreenYellow, Vindémia and special Covid-19 bonuses) is up +3.8%, in acceleration in H2 (+4.2%). Property development trading profit came to €63m.
Trading margin in France (including Cdiscount) up +13 bps at 3.9%, supported by a marked improvement at Cdiscount which recorded a +238 bps increase in trading margin to 2.6%. Profitability drivers at Cdiscount included the marketplace, the strategic adjustment of the direct sales product mix and the development of digital marketing services.
In Latin America, trading profit totalled €748m, an increase of +19.1% (+25.2% excluding tax credits and currency effects) that reflected an improvement in the margin to 5.1% (vs 3.8% in 2019). In Brazil, trading profit, excluding tax credits and currency effects, rose by +70% at Multivarejo, driven by commercial strategy and operational efficiency plans, and +28% for Assaí. At Grupo Éxito, trading profit excluding the currency effect was almost stable (-0.3%) in the context of the pandemic.

Underlying net financial expense and net profit, Group share11-
Underlying net financial expense for the period came to -€681m (-€361m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities) vs -€772m in 2019 (-€448m excluding interest expense on lease liabilities). In France, net financial expense excluding interest on lease liabilities was affected by an increase in finance costs following the November 2019 refinancing transaction. E-commerce net financial expense was virtually stable compared with 2019. In Latin America, financial expense was down.

Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share totalled €268m, compared with €196m in 2019, an increase of +37% that was attributable to solid growth in trading profit and a reduction in finance costs.
Underlying diluted earnings per share12 stood at €2.17 for the year, vs €1.47 in 2019, and at €3.38 in the second half, an acceleration of +88%.

Other operating income and expenses amounted to -€797m (vs -€713m in 2019). In France, other operating income and expenses were -€694m (vs -€630m in 2019), including -€233m of exceptional cash costs (vs -€316m in 2019), with a reduction of nearly €90m in the second half (-40%). Exceptional non-cash costs were -€461m (vs -€314m in 2019), mainly related to asset impairments.

Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share -
Profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share came to -€370m, compared with -€396m in 2019, mainly due to asset impairments and non-recurring accounting costs in the context of the Group's transformation and the disposal plan.
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share was -€516m (vs -€1,048m in 2019), mainly due to stock clearance operations and impairments on Leader Price.
Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share amounted to -€886m vs. -€1,444m in 2019.

Financial position at 31 December 2020
-
Casino Group consolidated gross debt at 31 December 2020 amounted to €7.4bn (vs €9.2bn at end-2019), including €4.8bn in France on debt covenants scope13 (vs €6.1bn at end-2019).
Consolidated net debt after IFRS 5 stood at €3.9bn at 31 December 2020 vs €4.1bn at 31 December 2019. In Latin America, the €0.7bn debt reduction was attributable to cash flow generation and the currency effect. In France, net debt was mainly affected by the settlement of GPA TRS (settled in H1 2020 for -€248m), as disposals were offset by a reduction in assets in IFRS 5. Excluding the effect of IFRS 5, net debt was reduced by -€566m over the year, including settlement of GPA TRS.

At 31 December 2020, the Group's liquidity in France (including Cdiscount) was €3.15bn, with €819m in cash and cash equivalents and €2.3bn confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time. The Group also has €487m in a segregated account for gross debt redemptions.

Additional financial information relating to the 2019 refinancing documentation
-
At 31 December 2020, the Group complied with the covenants. The gross debt14/adjusted EBITDA15 ratio was 5.03x, below the 5.75x limit16, with headroom of €679m in gross debt. The adjusted EBITDA/net finance costs ratio was 4.01x, above the required 2.25x, representing headroom of €416m in EBITDA.


HIGHLIGHTS
-

Retail banners: EBITDA margin of 12% (up +155 bps) in the second half

Following the Group’s repositioning, the sale or closure of loss-making businesses, the sale of Leader Price, the cost savings and operational efficiency plan and the reduction of non-food activities in hypermarkets in favour of shop-in-shop models, all formats achieved a level of profitability including the hypermarkets, with a very satisfactory level for the other banners. France Retail EBITDA margin increased by +155 bps to 12% in the second half, with a trading margin of 6.4%.

Convenience and buoyant formats

  • In 2020, the Group continued to expand its premium and convenience store bases, opening 169 stores during the year, in line with the initial target of 300 store openings by end-2021.

  • The Group had 533 stores equipped with autonomous solutions at end-2020 (vs 305 at end-2019), facilitating evening and weekend openings. 61% of payments in Géant hypermarkets and 48% in Casino supermarkets are now made by smartphone or automatic check-out (vs 45% and 36% respectively at the beginning of 2020). Holders of the CasinoMax app accounted for 22% of sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets in the fourth quarter (vs 20% at end-2019).

Food E-commerce

  • In 2020, food e-commerce17 sales rose by +67% like-for-like, thanks to the development of structurally profitable models:

    • Click & collect and home delivery solutions were deployed by the urban and convenience formats and new partnerships were signed with Deliveroo and Uber Eats;

    • The partnership with Amazon was extended to include Lyon and Bordeaux, in addition to Paris and Nice;

    • The O'logistique automated warehouse was launched in March 2020, based on Ocado technology. Operations were quickly ramped up, with orders placed via Monoprix Plus rising by +85% in the fourth quarter of 2020 (vs the third quarter) and the launch of Casino Plus for customers of Géant Casino and Supermarchés Casino in September 2020.

In 2021, priority will be given to growth on (i) the convenience formats in urban areas (Franprix, Naturalia) and semi-urban and rural areas (Spar, Vival, Casino Shop), with 100 stores scheduled to open in the first quarter and 200 in the second, and (ii) the food e-commerce business based on structurally profitable models.

Cdiscount: EBITDA up +63% in 2020

Cdiscount reported strong growth in profitability in 2020, with EBITDA increasing by +63% to €133m18 (€101m after lease payments):

  • Growth in marketplace revenues accelerated by +23% to €182m (+40% in the fourth quarter)

  • The direct sales product mix was adjusted towards higher margin and recurring categories (home, leisure, beauty)

Marketplace gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose by +22% over the year, with growth in order intake accelerating to +30% in the second half.

  • The marketplace’s contribution to total GMV rose by +5.3 pts to 43.6%, led by accelerated growth in the second half (up +6.1 pts)

  • Fulfillment by Cdiscount service revenue was up +26%, representing 33% of marketplace GMV.

Cdiscount pursued its international development with the launch, in early 2021 of a turnkey marketplace solution for retailers in France and international markets. This solution is intended to be deployed on a priority basis in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, representing an e-commerce market of more than €600bn.
Cdiscount benefited from a €120m state-guaranteed loan on July 31.

In 2021, Cdiscount intends to pursue its strategic plan focused on (i) marketplace growth, (ii) product mix adjustments, (iii) digital marketing solutions, and (iv) the new turnkey marketplace solution.

GreenYellow: a unique player in energy transition in acceleration

Growth of the photovoltaic business accelerated, with total installed capacity rising by +56% in 2020 to 335 MWp and a photovoltaic pipeline increasing by +25% to represent 565 MWp as of end-2020.

Total energy savings delivered to customers have increased by +8% to €85m per year.

The number of energy contracts for B2C customers sold in partnership with Cdiscount doubled over the year.

In 2020, GreenYellow also continued to extend its geographic reach and expand the service offering:

  • In international markets, by penetrating new territories such as Vietnam and South Africa, and building a stronger presence in traditional geographies (Southeast Asia, Latin America, Indian Ocean)

  • By enhancing the service offering:

    • With the launch of Utilities as a Service solutions (service-based business model covering heating and cooling generation; deployment of the solution in 80 sites in 2021);

    • In the area of electric mobility, with the installation of 130 electric vehicle charging stations and a threefold increase in the installed base in 2021;

    • Through innovative solutions, such as floating solar farms (with an initial project in Thailand).

In 2021, considering its current installed capacity and the projects in the pipeline, GreenYellow expects to report EBITDA of €90m in 2021 (vs €64m19 in 2020), led by:

      • Transition to a company-owned asset model, with an objective of adding 350 MWp to installed capacity in 2021, raising the total installed capacity to nearly 700 MWp, with a target of 1 GWp in 2022

      • Ongoing growth in energy performance contracts and energy savings certificates.

RelevanC: EBITDA up +50% in 2020

After developing its solutions for the Group banners, RelevanC now offers external customers the opportunity to accelerate the monetisation of their data:

  • The first contracts were signed with retailers in early 2021 (including one with a network of over 10,000 stores and 14 million loyalty programme members)

  • RelevanC offers specialised customer relationship management services, covering (i) optimised customer targeting for supplier advertising or marketing spend, and (ii) digital and in-store advertising space management.

RelevanC reported net sales of €55m20 and EBITDA of €18m, an increase of nearly +50% in 2020. The subsidiary, which has over 100 employees, offers:

  • A platform that enables a banner and its suppliers to personalise their promotional campaigns (promotional offers, optimised contact method, etc.)

  • A Retail Media platform that enables suppliers and marketplace vendors to buy advertising space on the Group sites or elsewhere, using RelevanC’s expertise to target their customers.

In 2021, RelevanC intends to accelerate its growth by signing up new external clients.

Spin-off of Assaí’s activities in Latin America

In September 2020, GPA announced a project to demerge its activities in Brazil in order to optimize the potential of the cash & carry business (Assaí) on the one hand and the more traditional food retailing businesses of GPA and Éxito on the other.

The operation will enable them to operate autonomously and to focus on their respective business models and market opportunities. Each entity will benefit from direct access to the capital markets and the different financing sources, thereby creating more value for shareholders.

The spin-off plan was approved by GPA shareholders at the General Meeting on 31 December 2020 and the Assaí shares will be admitted to trading on 1 March 2021. Assaí shares will be distributed to GPA shareholders at a ratio of one Assaí share for each GPA share.

A recognised CSR commitment

The Casino Group was named No.1 European retailer by Vigeo Eiris21 for its CSR policy and commitments, and it is also the highest ranked retailer in the Top 100 Sustainably Managed Companies list published by the Wall Street Journal.22

Recognised for its commitments in favour of the climate and environmental protection, the Group has already reduced its carbon emissions by -10% compared with 2015, in line with the objective validated by the Science Based Target of -18% reduction by 202523. In France, the Group has sharply reduced its emissions by -18% in 2020, i.e. -34% since 2015, beyond the SBT objective (574 Kt CO2 eq in 2015, 461 Kt in 2019, and 380 Kt in 2020 on scopes 1 and 2) and adhered to the TCFD recommendations (TCFD supporter). For Monoprix, the Group aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50%24 by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Among its initiatives, the Group has developed an appropriate and responsible offering by actively promoting organic products which represented net sales of €1.3bn in 2020 (up +12%), encouraging development of the circular economy (launch of the Cdiscount Occasion platform for second hand goods) and combating food waste through the sale of short-dated products.

The Group also follows a responsible, inclusive and pro-diversity human resources policy by employing 205,000 people, with a 40.4% proportion of women managers (target of 45% in 2025) and over 8,400 employees with disabilities (4.1% of the workforce in 2020, target of 4.5% in 2025).
The Group has four foundations in France and Latin America, including the Casino Foundation, which has been working for 10 years to educate more than 2,000 children annually in France through theater.


Disposal plan for non-strategic assets: €2.8bn since July 2018

As of end-2020, sales of non-strategic assets completed since July 2018 totalled €2.8bn. In 2020, the Group achieved the following disposals:

  • On 30 June 2020, the Group announced that it had completed the sale of Vindémia, the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean region, to GBH for an enterprise value of €219m and received proceeds of €186m

  • On 21 August 2020, the Group announced the additional and definitive disposal of 5% of Mercialys equity through the Mercialys total return swap (TRS) for €26m

  • On 30 November 2020, the Casino Group announced that it had completed the sale to ALDI France of 545 Leader Price stores, 2 Casino supermarkets and 3 warehouses and received proceeds of €648m. The agreement provides for up to €35m earn-out

  • The Group also sold real estate assets for approximately €100m.

In view of the successful development of its broad portfolio of activities in France, the Group has a greater flexibility in implementing its disposal plan for which the €4.5bn objective is confirmed.

Refinancing plan: €1.5bn reduction in financing needs between 2021 and 2023

In 2020, the Group continued to strengthen its financial structure, by carrying out several transactions aimed at strengthening its liquidity until end-2023, reducing bond debt and extending its average maturity.

In December, the Casino Group carried out a large scale transaction that consisted of (i) tapping the 2024 Secured Term Loan B initially issued in November 2019 for an amount of €225m, (ii) the launch of an unsecured debt instrument maturing in January 2026 for €400m and (iii) a tender offer on Casino’s unsecured notes maturing between 2021 and 2025 for an amount of €822m.
The cumulative amount of bonds bought back in 2020 on the market or through public tender offers thereby totalled €1.4bn. On completion of these transactions, the segregated account dedicated to the redemption of bonds had a balance of €487m.
Between June and December 2020, the amount payable on bond maturing between 2021 and 2023 was reduced by €1.5bn, from €1.8bn to €0.2bn, taking into account the amounts held in the segregated account.


Fourth quarter 2020 net sales

-

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Group had net sales of €8,346m, down -9.6% in total due to exchange rates, consolidation scope and fuel impacts accounting for respectively -15.2%, -2.6% and -2.2%. The calendar effect was -0.2%. The Group’s same-store sales were up +8.1%25, led by dynamic activity levels in Latin America (up +13.5%1). Net sales in France (including Cdiscount) rose by +0.9%1 with gross sales under banner up +3.2%1.

France Retail sales were impacted by a downturn in fuel sales (-€131m or -3.2 pts), the disposal of Vindémia and by the effects of the Rocade plan on hypermarkets and supermarkets. Same-store growth was +0.1% in a fourth quarter shaped by the second lockdown, the government ban on sales of non-essential goods in November and the curfew introduced in December.
The buoyant E‑commerce and organic segments remained dynamic, recording same-store growth in net sales for the quarter of +67% and +7% respectively. The good performances of the convenience formats (+5.8%), the Casino supermarkets (+3.3%) and Naturalia (+12%) offset the decline in net sales recorded by Géant hypermarkets (-7.2%), which were affected by the government ban on sales of non-essential goods in November and the reduction in non-food sales in favour of shop-in-shop models. Sales at Monoprix (+1.0%) and Franprix (+0.7%) were resilient, with dynamic performances in the regions and the Paris suburbs offsetting lower consumption in Paris, which continued to be affected by the fall in the number of tourists and office workers.

Cdiscount26 reported organic growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) of +10.2%, driven by the marketplace and international sales. The marketplace grew by +34% over the quarter and accounted for 45.0% of GMV (+7.5 pts). Cdiscount attracted 1.2 million new customers during the quarter, with a record high of 26.2 million unique visitors in December. International GMV grew by +90% during the quarter, thanks to a platform that brings together 206 websites covering 27 countries.

In total, in France (including Cdiscount), the second lockdown had no overall impact on gross sales under banner for the quarter, which rose by +3.2% on a same-store basis.

In Latin America, sales rose by +13.5%2 on a same-store basis and by +22.2%2 on an organic basis. The total net sales figure was impacted by an unfavourable currency effect of -31.6%. Fourth quarter sales growth in Latin America was driven by the excellent performance of Assaí (up +19.4%2 on a same-store basis and +34.1%2 on an organic basis), reflecting the commercial format’s continued attractiveness and the success of expansion strategy. MultiVarejo’s turnaround strategy continued to be successful, driving same-store growth of +10.4%2. Éxito put in a good performance, achieving same-store growth of +7.5%2 despite the introduction of tighter travel restrictions in Argentina and Uruguay.


Consolidated net sales by segment

Q4 2020/Q4 2019 change

NET SALES
(in €m)

Q4
2020

Total
growth

Organic
growth27

Same-store
growth1

France Retail

3,739

-10.2%

-1.9%

+0.1%

Cdiscount

643

+4.2%

+4.3%

+4.3%

Total France

4,382

-8.3%

-1.0%

+0.9%

Latam Retail

3,964

-10.9%

+22.2%

+13.5%

GROUP TOTAL

8,346

-9.6%

+10.7%

+8.1%

Cdiscount GMV

1,323

+10.1%

+10.2%

n.a.

Consolidated net sales in France by banner

Q3 2020/Q3 2019 change

Q4 2020/Q4 2019 change

Net sales by banner (in €m)

Q3 2020 net sales

Total growth

Organic growth1

Same-store growth1

Q4 2020 net sales

Total growth

Organic growth1

Same-store growth1

Monoprix

1,024

-2.8%

-3.1%

-1.2%

1,219

-1.0%

-0.2%

+1.0%

Supermarkets

816

-4.4%

-0.3%

+0.8%

727

-6.2%

0.0%

+3.3%

o/w Casino Supermarkets28

757

-4.3%

-0.2%

+1.7%

687

-6.8%

-0.5%

+3.3%

Franprix

343

-4.5%

-3.9%

-1.1%

378

-2.2%

-2.5%

+0.7%

Convenience & Other29

478

-29.0%

+3.2%

+6.5%

456

-24.8%

+4.1%

+5.6%

o/w Convenience30

404

+4.7%

+6.2%

+6.5%

315

+6.1%

+5.4%

+5.8%

Hypermarkets

1,016

-13.5%

-5.9%

-3.0%

959

-17.6%

-8.6%

-6.8%

o/w Géant2

950

-14.6%

-6.8%

-2.7%

903

-18.7%

-9.5%

-7.2%

o/w Food

663

-10.0%

n.a.

-2.8%

652

-9.4%

n.a.

-5.3%

o/w Non-food

113

-21.1%

n.a.

-2.9%

107

-32.1%

n.a.

-18.6%

FRANCE RETAIL

3,676

-10.6%

-2.6%

-0.2%

3,739

-10.2%

-1.9%

+0.1%


Outlook for 2021 in France
-

  • Sharply improved profitability, continuing the trend established in the second half of 2020

  • Having completed its refocusing on buoyant formats, the Group is now giving priority to growth

    • Expansion in the urban, semi-urban and rural convenience formats (100 stores to be opened in the first quarter and 200 in the second)

    • Development of e-commerce based on structurally profitable models (O’logistique automated warehouse, partnership with Amazon, click & collect and home delivery service offered by urban formats)

  • Ongoing development of Cdiscount, GreenYellow and RelevanC

  • Ongoing growth in cash flow from continuing operations and free cash flow31

    • Continued EBITDA growth

    • Continued reduction in non-recurring costs

    • Expansion on convenience and food e-commerce formats, which require low Capex

  • Ongoing deleveraging

    • In view of the successful development of its broad portfolio of activities in France, the Group has a greater flexibility in implementing its disposal plan for which the €4.5bn objective is confirmed

    • In light of the priority given to the deleveraging plan, the Board of Directors will recommend to the 2021 Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend in 2021 in respect of 2020

APPENDICES – ADDITIONAL 2020 FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING
TO THE AUTUMN 2019 REFINANCING DOCUMENTATION

See press release dated 21 November 2019

Financial information for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020:

In €m

France Retail
+ E-commerce

Latam

Total

Net sales32

4,382

3,965

8,347

EBITDA1

617

460

1,077

(-) impact of leases33

(153)

(64)

(218)

Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA including leases1

464

396

860

Financial information for the 12-month period ended 31 December 2020:

In €m

France Retail
+ E-commerce

Latam

Total

Net sales1

17,256

14,656

31,912

EBITDA1

1,580

1,161

2,742

(-) impact of leases2

(634)

(278)

(912)

(i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1 34

946

884

1,830

(ii) Gross debt 1 35

4,761

2,617

7,378

(iii) Gross cash & cash equivalents1 36

828

1,916

2,744

As at 31 December 2020, the Group's liquidity within the "France + E-commerce" scope was €3.15bn, with €819m in cash and cash equivalents and confirmed undrawn lines of credit of €2.3bn.

Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:

Covenants tested as from 31 March 2020 pursuant to the €2bn Revolving Credit Facility
dated 18 November 2019

Type of covenant (France and E-commerce)

At 31 December 2020

Gross debt4/adjusted EBITDA3 <5.75x37

5.03x

Adjusted EBITDA3/Net finance costs >2.25x

4.01x

The Group confirms that €373m were credited to the Segregated Account during the quarter ended 31 December 2020, corresponding to the funds raised through the December 2020 refinancing transaction but not used.
No cash has been debited from the Segregated Account and its balance stood at €487m at 31 December 2020. No cash has been credited or debited from the Bond Segregated Account and its balance remained at €0.

APPENDICES – FULL-YEAR RESULTS

  • Consolidated net sales by segment

Net sales
In €m

2019 (restated)

2020

Reported change

Change at CER

France Retail

16,322

15,219

-6.8%

-

Latam Retail

16,358

14,656

-10.4%

+17.3%38

E-commerce (Cdiscount)

1,966

2,037

+3.6%

-

Group total

34,645

31,912

-7.9%

+9.0%1

  • Consolidated EBITDA by segment

EBITDA
In €m

2019 (restated)

2020

Reported change

Change at CER

France Retail

1,467

1,451

-1.1%

-0.6%

Latam Retail

1,104

1,161

+5.2%

+36.1%

E-commerce (Cdiscount)

69

129

+87.8%

+87.8%

Group total

2,640

2,742

+3.9%

+17.0%

  • Consolidated trading profit by segment

Trading profit
In €m

2019 (restated)

2020

Reported change

Change at CER

France Retail

689

625

-9.4%

-8.5%

Latam Retail

628

748

+19.1%

+54.5%

E-commerce (Cdiscount)

4

53

n.m.

n.m.

Group total

1,321

1,426

+7.9%

+25.2%

  • Change in net debt by entity

Net debt
In €m

2019

Change over
over the period

2020

Net debt
after IFRS 5

Net debt
excl. IFRS 5

Net debt
excl. IFRS 5

Net debt
after IFRS 5

France

2,505

4,069

-318 (-566 incl. GPA TRS settlement)

3,751

3,048

o/w France Retail

2,284

3,848

-310

3,538

2,835

o/w E-commerce (Cdiscount)

221

221

-8

213

213

Latam Retail

1,550

1,587

-705

882

866

o/w GPA (Multivarejo)

516

541

-168

373

361

o/w Assai

1,460

1,460

-796

664

664

o/w Éxito

(638)

(626)

+293

(333)

(338)

o/w Segisor

185

185

-6

179

179

Total

4,055

5,657

-1,023

4,634

3,914


  • 2020 France net debt excluding IFRS 5

In €m – France + Cdiscount

2019

2020

France net debt excl. IFRS 5 at 1 January

(4,026)

(4,069)

Free cash flow39 before asset disposals, disposal plan and Rocade plan

221

288

Financial expenses40

(207)

(328)

Dividends paid to owners of the parent and holders of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bonds

(213)

(43)

Share buybacks and transactions with
non-controlling interests

(90)

(37)

Other net financial investments

(331)

(383)41

Other non-cash items

60

14842

o/w non-cash financial expenses

(6)

57

Rocade plan

27

(18)

Disposal plan and other disposals

797

93943

Segisor

(198)

0

Settlement of GPA TRS and Forward

(109)

(248)

Net debt excluding IFRS 5 at 31 December

(4,069)

(3,751)

Change in net debt, excluding IFRS 5

-43

+318

Impact of GPA TRS and Forward settlements

109

248

Change in net debt, excluding IFRS 5, GPA TRS & Forward

+66

+566


  • Underlying net profit

In €m

2019
(restated)

Restated
items

2019
underlying

2020

Restated
items

2020
underlying

Trading profit

1,321

0

1,321

1,426

0

1,426

Other operating income and expenses

(713)

713

0

(797)

797

0

Operating profit

609

713

1,321

628

797

1,426

Net finance costs

(356)

0

(356)

(357)

0

(357)

Other financial income and expenses44

(450)

34

(416)

(392)

67

(324)

Income taxes45

(132)

(114)

(246)

(82)

(180)

(261)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

46

0

46

50

0

50

Net profit (loss) from continuing operations

(283)

633

349

(152)

685

533

xx

xx

xx

xx

o/w attributable to non-controlling interests46

112

41

154

218

47

265

o/w Group share

(396)

591

196

(370)

638

268

Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the application of IFRIC 23.

Non-recurring financial items include fair value adjustments to equity derivative instruments (such as total return swaps and forward instruments related to GPA shares) and the effects of discounting Brazilian tax liabilities.


APPENDICES – NET SALES

Consolidated net sales by segment

2020/2019 change

Net sales
(in €m)

2020
net sales

Total
growth

Organic
growth47

Same-store
growth1

France Retail

15,219

-6.8%

+0.5%

+3.0%

Cdiscount

2,037

+3.6%

+3.6%

+3.6%

Total France

17,256

-5.6%

+1.0%

+3.2%

Latam Retail

14,656

-10.4%

+17.3%

+11.6%

GROUP TOTAL

31,912

-7.9%

+9.0%

+7.8%

Cdiscount GMV

4,207

+7.9%

+8.6%

n.a.

2020/2019 change in net sales in France by banner

Net sales by banner (in €m)

2020
net sales

Total growth

Organic growth1

Same-store growth1

Monoprix

4,537

-0.2%

-0.1%

+1.6%

Supermarkets

3,069

-2.3%

+3.3%

+5.4%

o/w Casino Supermarkets2

2,896

-2.3%

+3.4%

+6.1%

Franprix

1,579

+3.5%

+3.9%

+7.1%

Convenience & Other3

2,199

-13.6%

+4.5%

+9.1%

o/w Convenience4

1,416

+7.5%

+7.6%

+10.3%

Hypermarkets

3,836

-15.9%

-4.9%

-2.3%

o/w Géant2

3,620

-16.7%

-5.3%

-2.2%

o/w Food

2,588

-10.5%

n.a.

-1.5%

o/w Non-food

427

-22.5%

n.a.

-7.4%

FRANCE RETAIL

15,219

-6.8%

+0.5%

+3.0%


Main data - Cdiscount48

Key figures

H2 2019

H2 2020

Reported growth

Organic growth

Total GMV including tax

2,146

2,261

+5.4%

+5.8%

o/w direct sales

1,088

1,038

-4.7%

o/w marketplace

679

832

+22.6%

Marketplace contribution (%)

38.4%

44.5%

+6.1 pts

Net sales (in €m)

1,199

1,176

-1.9%

-1.4%

Traffic (millions of visits)

531

607

+14.3%


Key figures

FY 2019

FY 2020

Reported growth

Organic growth

Total GMV including tax

3,899

4,207

+7.9%

+8.6%

o/w direct sales

1,999

1,949

-2.5%

o/w marketplace

1,237

1,505

+21.6%

Marketplace contribution (%)

38.2%

43.6%

+5.3 pts

Net sales (in €m)

2,194

2,225

+1.4%

+2.2%

Traffic (millions of visits)

1,021

1,169

+14.5%

Active customers (in millions)

9.2

10.3

+12%

Cnova provided a detailed report on its 2020 results on 18 February 2021.


APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION

Exchange rate

AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Currency effect

Brazil (EUR/BRL)

4.5580

6.4373

-29.2%

Colombia (EUR/COP) (x 1000)

3.7696

4.3559

-13.5%

Uruguay (EUR/UYP)

41.5081

50.8326

-18.3%

Argentina49 (EUR/ARS)

65.7062

95.5576

-31.2%

Gross sales under banner in France

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES
UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel)

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects)

Q4 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Monoprix

1,249

+1.0%

+1.6%

Franprix

438

-0.1%

+7.3%

Supermarkets

704

+3.9%

+5.4%

Hypermarkets

798

-4.0%

-1.2%

Convenience & Other

607

+5.4%

+10.2%

o/w Convenience

394

+5.7%

+10.2%

TOTAL FOOD

3,796

+1.1%

+3.9%


TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES
UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel)

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects)

Q4 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Hypermarkets

135

-17.4%

-7.1%

Cdiscount

1,067

+11.8%

+9.6%

TOTAL NON-FOOD

1,202

+8.8%

+7.9%


TOTAL GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER
(in €m, excluding fuel)

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects)

Q4 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT

4,998

+3.2%

+4.9%

Store network at period-end

FRANCE

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

31/12/2020

Géant Casino hypermarkets

104

104

105

105

o/w French franchised affiliates

4

4

4

4

International affiliates

6

6

7

7

Casino Supermarkets

411

415

414

419

o/w French franchised affiliates

69

69

68

71

International affiliates

22

22

23

24

Monoprix

789

789

791

799

o/w franchised affiliates

190

190

191

192

Naturalia integrated stores

181

181

181

184

Naturalia franchises

26

26

28

32

Franprix

867

869

869

872

o/w franchises

441

481

463

479

Convenience

5,130

5,134

5,166

5,206

Other businesses

223

219

219

233

Indian Ocean

262

0

0

0

Total France

7,786

7,530

7,564

7,634


INTERNATIONAL

31/03/2020

30/06/2020

30/09/2020

31/12/2020

ARGENTINA

25

25

25

25

Libertad hypermarkets

15

15

15

15

Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets

10

10

10

10

URUGUAY

93

93

92

93

Géant hypermarkets

2

2

2

2

Disco supermarkets

29

29

29

30

Devoto supermarkets

24

24

24

24

Devoto Express mini-supermarkets

36

36

35

35

Möte

2

2

2

2

BRAZIL

1,072

1,070

1,054

1,057

Extra hypermarkets

107

107

104

103

Pão de Açúcar supermarkets

185

182

182

182

Extra supermarkets

151

151

147

147

Compre Bem

28

28

28

28

Assaí (cash & carry)

167

169

176

184

Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets

238

238

239

236

Drugstores

123

122

104

103

+ Service stations

73

73

74

74

COLOMBIA

1,984

1,981

1,980

1,983

Éxito hypermarkets

92

92

92

92

Éxito and Carulla supermarkets

157

157

154

153

Super Inter supermarkets

69

69

69

69

Surtimax (discount)

1,540

1,536

1,539

1,544

o/w “Aliados”

1,460

1,459

1,465

1,470

B2B

32

32

34

34

Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets

94

95

92

91

CAMEROON

1

1

2

2

Cash & Carry

1

1

2

2

Total International

3,175

3,170

3,153

3,160

Consolidated income statement

(in € millions)

2020

2019 (restated)50

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Net sales

31,912

34,645

Other revenue

598

665

Total revenue

32,510

35,310

Cost of goods sold

(24,314)

(26,546)

Gross margin

8,195

8,765

Selling expenses

(5,504)

(6,073)

General and administrative expenses

(1,265)

(1,371)

Trading profit

1,426

1,321

As a % of net sales

4.5%

3.8%

Other operating income

306

63

Other operating expenses

(1,103)

(776)

Operating profit

628

609

As a % of net sales

2.0%

1.8%

Income from cash and cash equivalents

16

39

Finance costs

(373)

(396)

Net finance costs

(357)

(356)

Other financial income

210

265

Other financial expenses

(602)

(715)

Profit (loss) before tax

(120)

(198)

As a % of net sales

-0.4%

-0.6%

Income tax benefit (expense)

(82)

(132)

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees

50

46

Net profit /(loss) from continuing operations

(152)

(283)

As a % of net sales

-0.5%

-0.8%

Attributable to owners of the parent

(370)

(396)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

218

112

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations

(508)

(1,054)

Attributable to owners of the parent

(516)

(1,048)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

7

(6)

CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Consolidated net profit (loss)

(660)

(1,338)

Attributable to owners of the parent

(886)

(1,444)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

225

106

Earnings per share

In €

2020

2019 (restated)

From continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent

(3.75)

(4.01)

(3.75)

(4.01)

From continuing and discontinued operations, attributable to owners of the parent

(8.54)

(13.72)

(8.54)

(13.72)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(in € millions)

2020

2019 (restated)51

Consolidated net profit (loss)

(660)

(1,338)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

(1,367)

(128)

Cash flow hedges and cash flow hedge reserve(i)

(17)

(27)

Foreign currency translation adjustments(ii)

(1,328)

(110)

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI)

1

6

Share of items of equity-accounted investees that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

(27)

(4)

Income tax effects

5

6

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

(10)

(14)

Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

(1)

Actuarial gains and losses

(14)

(18)

Share of items of equity-accounted investees that will never be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

-

(1)

Income tax effects

5

6

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax

(1,377)

(142)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax

(2,037)

(1,480)

o/w Group share

(1,455)

(1,537)

Attributable to non-controlling interests

(581)

58

  1. The change in the cash flow hedge reserve was not material in either 2020 or 2019.

  2. The €1,328 million negative net translation adjustment in 2020 arose primarily from the depreciation of the Brazilian and Colombian currencies (€957 million and €235 million, respectively). The €110 million negative net translation adjustment in 2019 arose primarily from the depreciation of the Brazilian, Argentine and Uruguayan currencies, for €70 million, €57 million and €54 million respectively, partially offset by the appreciation of the Colombian peso for €68 million.

Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS

31 December 2020

31 December 2019 (restated)52

1 January 2019 (restated)1

(in € millions)

Goodwill

6,656

7,489

8,682

Intangible assets

2,061

2,296

2,265

Property and equipment

4,279

5,113

5,843

Investment property

428

493

497

Right-of-use assets

4,888

5,602

5,312

Investments in equity-accounted investees

191

341

500

Other non-current assets

1,217

1,183

1,151

Deferred tax assets

1,035

784

666

Non-current assets

20,754

23,300

24,916

Inventories

3,209

3,775

3,834

Trade receivables

941

836

905

Other current assets

1,770

1,536

1,383

Current tax assets

167

111

165

Cash and cash equivalents

2,744

3,572

3,730

Assets held for sale

932

2,818

8,464

Current assets

9,763

12,647

18,481

TOTAL ASSETS

30,517

35,948

43,397

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

31 December 2020

31 December 2019 (restated) 1

1 January 2019 (restated) 1

(in € millions)

Share capital

166

166

168

Additional paid-in capital, treasury shares, retained earnings and consolidated net profit (loss)

3,097

4,603

6,312

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

3,263

4,769

6,480

Non-controlling interests

2,856

3,488

5,203

Total equity

6,118

8,256

11,682

Non-current provisions for employee benefits

351

357

366

Other non-current provisions

374

458

475

Non-current borrowings and debt, gross

6,888

8,100

6,782

Non-current lease liabilities

4,281

4,761

4,327

Non-current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests

45

61

63

Other non-current liabilities

201

181

469

Deferred tax liabilities

508

566

667

Total non-current liabilities

12,648

14,485

13,150

Current provisions for employee benefits

12

11

11

Other current provisions

189

153

157

Trade payables

6,190

6,580

6,668

Current borrowings and debt, gross

1,168

1,549

2,199

Current lease liabilities

705

723

657

Current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests

119

105

126

Current tax liabilities

98

48

127

Other current liabilities

3,059

2,839

2,613

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

210

1,197

6,008

Current liabilities

11,750

13,206

18,565

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

30,517

35,948

43,397

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in € millions)

2020

2019 (restated)

Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations

(120)

(198)

Profit (loss) before tax from discontinued operations

(462)

(979)

Consolidated profit (loss) before tax

(581)

(1,177)

Depreciation and amortisation expense

1,316

1,318

Provision and impairment expense

390

240

Losses (gains) arising from changes in fair value

78

40

Expenses/(income) on share-based payment plans

12

13

Other non-cash items

(56)

(62)

(Gains) losses on disposals of non-current assets

(88)

9

(Gains) losses due to changes in percentage ownership of subsidiaries resulting in acquisition/loss of control

58

11

Dividends received from equity-accounted investees

17

43

Net finance costs

356

356

Interest paid on leases, net

320

324

Non-recourse factoring and associated transaction costs

60

77

Disposal gains and losses and adjustments related to discontinued operations

258

977

Net cash from operating activities before change in working capital, net finance costs and income tax

2,142

2,170

Income tax paid

(157)

(259)

Change in operating working capital

26

92

Income tax paid and change in operating working capital: discontinued operations

211

(882)

Net cash from operating activities

2,222

1,120

of which continuing operations

2,215

2,004

Cash outflows related to acquisitions of:

§ Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property

(927)

(1,107)

§ Non-current financial assets

(942)

(440)

Cash inflows related to disposals of:

§ Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property

423

890

§ Non-current financial assets

461

68

Effect of changes in scope of consolidation resulting in acquisition or loss of control

157

218

Effect of changes in scope of consolidation related to equity-accounted investees

(63)

(39)

Change in loans and advances granted

(28)

(42)

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities of discontinued operations

453

422

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

(466)

(32)

of which continuing operations

(920)

(453)

Dividends paid:

§ to owners of the parent

-

(169)

§ to non-controlling interests

(44)

(83)

§ to holders of deeply-subordinated perpetual bonds

(36)

(46)

Increase (decrease) in the parent’s share capital

-

-

Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests

(55)

(971)

(Purchases) sales of treasury shares

(1)

(40)

Additions to loans and borrowings

2,066

4,542

Repayments of loans and borrowings

(2,632)

(3,694)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(603)

(649)

Interest paid, net

(717)

(670)

Other repayments

(23)

(12)

Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations

(73)

(297)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,117)

(2,088)

of which continuing operations

(2,044)

(1,792)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

(494)

(3)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations

-

19

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(856)

(984)

Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,530

4,514

3,471

3,592

59

922

Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,675

3,530

2,675

3,471

(1)

59

Analyst and investor contacts
-

Lionel Benchimol
+ 33 (0)1 53 65 64 17 - lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or
+ 33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

Press contacts
-

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie Abadie
+ 33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr

or
+ 33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

-

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Franck Pasquier
+ 33(0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.



1 Data published by the subsidiary. In consolidated view, EBITDA of €129m and EBITDA after lease payments of €101m

2 Gross debt included in the scope defined in the November 2019 refinancing documentation (mainly France Retail, Cdiscount and Segisor)

3 France scope excluding GreenYellow for which development and transition to a company-owned asset model is ensured by its own resources

4 Data published by the subsidiary

5 Same-store growth

6 Of which tax credits received by GPA (impact of €139m on Trading Profit and EBITDA)

7 Scope defined in the refinancing documentation dated November 2019 (France, E-commerce, Segisor)

8 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

9 Data published by the subsidiary

10 Mainly related to the recognition of previously neutralised EBITDA on real estate development operations conducted with Mercialys. Real estate development operations with Mercialys are neutralised in EBITDA based on the Group’s percentage interest in Mercialys. A reduction in Casino’s stake in Mercialys or an asset disposal by Mercialys of those assets therefore results in the recognition of EBITDA that was previously neutralised

11 See definition on page 18.

12 Underlying diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bond distributions.

13 Scope defined in the refinancing documentation dated November 2019 (France, E-commerce, Segisor)

14 Borrowings by the companies included in the scope defined in the refinancing documentation dated November 2019 (France, E-commerce, Segisor)

15 EBITDA after lease payments (i.e. repayments of principal and interest on lease liabilities)

16 5.75x at 31 December 2020, 6.50x at 31 March 2020, 6.00x at 30 June 2021 and 30 September 2021, and 4.75x as from 31 December 2021

17 Food E-commerce = E-commerce France excluding Cdiscount.

18 Data published by the subsidiary. Contribution to consolidated EBITDA: €129m, EBITDA after lease payments of €101m

19 €64m based on GreenYellow’s accounts, €57m contribution to consolidated EBITDA

20 Post-3W spin-off sales

21 A subsidiary of rating agency Moody’s (Vigeo Eiris rating, December 2020)

22 October 2020

23 Compared with 2015, scopes 1 and 2

24 Compared with 2020, scopes 1 and 2

25 Same-store change excluding fuel and calendar effects

26 Data published by the subsidiary

27 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

28 Excluding Codim stores in Corsica: 8 supermarkets and 4 hypermarkets

29 Other: mainly Vindémia, Geimex and Restaurants

30 Convenience segment net sales on a same-store basis include the same-store performance of franchised stores

31 France scope excluding GreenYellow for which development and transition to a company-owned asset model is ensured by its own resources

32 Unaudited data, scope as defined in refinancing documentation with mainly Segisor accounted for within the France Retail + E-commerce scope

33 Interest paid on lease liabilities and repayment of lease liabilities as defined in the documentation

34 EBITDA after lease payments (i.e. repayments of principal and interest on lease liabilities)

35 Loans and other borrowings

36 At 31 December 2020

37 5.75x at 31 December 2020, 6.50x at 31 March 2021, 6.00x at 30 June 2021 and 30 September 2021, and 4.75x as from 31 December 2021

38 Organic change excluding fuel and calendar effects

39 Before dividends paid to the owners of the parent and holders of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bonds, excluding financial expenses, including lease payments (repayments of lease liabilities and interest on leases)

40 Excluding interest on lease liabilities, included €76m related to swaps in 2019 (with a non-cash compensation)

41 Including -€73m related to the settlement of the Mercialys TRS and -€295m placed in the segregated account

42 Including investment in the segregated account, purchases of Leader Price stores (-€55m) and current account with Leader Price

43 Including real estate disposals, proceeds collected from the sale of Vindémia (€186m) and Leader Price (€648m), proceeds from the sale of Mercialys shares (€26m), and related fees

44 Other financial income and expenses have been restated, primarily for the impact of discounting tax liabilities, as well as for changes in the fair value of the total return swaps on GPA shares and the GPA forward

45 Income taxes have been restated for the tax effects corresponding to the above restated financial items and the tax effects of the restatements

46 Non-controlling interests have been restated for the amounts relating to the restated items listed above.

47 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

48 Data published by the subsidiary

49 Pursuant to the application of IAS 29, the exchange rate used to convert the Argentina figures corresponds to the rate at the reporting date

50 The 2019 financial statements have been restated to reflect the retrospective application of IFRIC IC decision with regard to the enforceable period of a lease and the amortisation period of fixtures in accordance with IFRS 16 – Leases

51 The 2019 financial statements have been restated to reflect the retrospective application of IFRIC IC decision with regard to the enforceable period of a lease and the amortisation period of fixtures in accordance with IFRS 16 – Leases.

52 The 2019 financial statements have been restated to reflect the retrospective application of IFRIC IC decision with regard to the enforceable period of a lease and the amortisation period of fixtures in accordance with IFRS 16 – Leases


Attachment


