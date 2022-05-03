Casino Group: Appointment of a CEO at Monoprix

Groupe Casino

Appointment of a CEO at Monoprix

Paris, May 3rd, 2022



Guillaume SENECLAUZE, until then Casino group Omnichannel Director, is appointed CEO of Monoprix, CEO of Naturalia, replacing Jean-Paul MOCHET who is leaving the Group.

Graduate of ESCP, Guillaume SENECLAUZE started in the FMCG industry and then in retail. He joined the Group in 2015 as General Manager of Big C Vietnam and then became Executive Director of Carulla Supermarkets of the Exito Group in Colombia in 2016, before becoming Vice President of Sales and Operations of Exito in 2019 and Vice President Omnichannel in July 2020. He was appointed to the Casino Group Executive Committee in January 2022.

Jean-Charles NAOURI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Casino Group, said:

“I warmly thank Jean-Paul MOCHET for what he has brought to the Casino Group's banners he was in charge of, particularly within Franprix for many years.”

