U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.42
    +54.91 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,400.55
    +239.77 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,571.60
    +218.82 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.46
    +1.17 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.02
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.28 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1147
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1920
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,283.77
    +1,206.59 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.55
    +5.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Casino Group communication

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Groupe Casino
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CGUIF
  • CGUSY

Casino Group communication

Paris, 28th January 2022,

In Q4 2021, the French food retail market conjuncturally declined at a higher rate than expected, by -3.7% at country level, and -5.6% in Ile de France1.

In this context, the Group adjusts its guidance announced on 4 November 2021 for its retail banner scope in France2 (“EBITDA growth for 2021”) and now expects a slight decrease in 2021 EBITDA on that perimeter of -1.7% to around €1,280m3 vs €1,304m in 2020.

Casino Group will disclose its Q4 trading and 2021 annual results on 25 February 2022.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS
Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr




1 Source IRI, Total PGC FI



2 France Retail excluding GreenYellow, real estate development and Vindémia (sold in June 2020), as communicated on page 3 of the press release issued on 4 November 2021. It is the only financial target confirmed in this previous press release



3 Provisional unaudited data



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Battery tech: QuantumScape CEO talks innovation and focus on ‘core beachhead’

    QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's partnership with Fluence Energy and the outlook for battery development.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • Insider Buying: The NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Independent Director Just Bought 5.9% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:NEE ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 Per Share I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    In what follows, we'll look at two stocks that are changing hands for well under $100 per share and that look attractive at current levels: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Pfizer's coronavirus lineup alone will likely generate more sales than most pharmaceutical companies this year. Meanwhile, Pfizer's newly approved coronavirus medicine, Paxlovid, could generate upward of $10 billion.

  • Will Apple buy Peloton?

    Don't be so quick to think Apple is poised to pounce on a wounded Peloton, one Wall Street analyst says.

  • Stocks on the move: Boeing, Netflix, Levi Strauss, McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss the top stocks they're watching today.

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is not Square or Tesla

    At least 26 publicly traded companies hold bitcoin, including automakers, video game developers, fossil fuel investors, mortgage lenders, insurers, and one massive whale that owns 56% of all corporate crypto.