Casino Group communication





Paris, 28th January 2022,

In Q4 2021, the French food retail market conjuncturally declined at a higher rate than expected, by -3.7% at country level, and -5.6% in Ile de France1.

In this context, the Group adjusts its guidance announced on 4 November 2021 for its retail banner scope in France2 (“EBITDA growth for 2021”) and now expects a slight decrease in 2021 EBITDA on that perimeter of -1.7% to around €1,280m3 vs €1,304m in 2020.

Casino Group will disclose its Q4 trading and 2021 annual results on 25 February 2022.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr



or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr











1 Source IRI, Total PGC FI







2 France Retail excluding GreenYellow, real estate development and Vindémia (sold in June 2020), as communicated on page 3 of the press release issued on 4 November 2021. It is the only financial target confirmed in this previous press release







3 Provisional unaudited data







Attachment



