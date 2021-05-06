U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,178.87
    +11.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,388.63
    +158.29 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,571.46
    -10.97 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.83
    -15.54 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.23
    -0.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    +30.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    27.51
    +0.99 (+3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    -0.0130 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1250
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,061.79
    -427.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.44
    +12.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Casino Group - First quarter 2021 net sales and financial information

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Groupe Casino
·27 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FIRST-QUARTER 2021
Strong growth in the profitability of banners and
E-commerce, enabling the Group to accelerate its debt reduction

First-quarter 2021 confirmed the second-half 2020 trend of increased profitability across all geographies
This profitability improvement led to faster debt reduction


Consolidated net sales of €7.1bn, stable on a same-store basis, and up 6.5% over 2 years

  • In France, excellent quarter for Cdiscount, with marketplace revenues up +43%

  • In Latin America, growth remained very strong at Assaí, with sales up +21%

Q1 EBITDA: +21% at constant exchange rates Q1 EBITDA after lease payments: +49% at constant exchange rates

  • +19% in France, margin: +130 bps ·+372% in France, margin: +84 bps

  • +22% in Latam, margin: +86 bps ·+29% in Latam, margin: +79 bps

Gross debt: -€1,625m reduction versus Q1 2020 Net debt (excl. IFRS 5): -€1,033m reduction versus Q1 2020

  • -€965m in France · -€467m in France (-€715m including settlement of GPA TRS)

  • -€660m in Latam · -€566m in Latam


France

FRANCE

Profitability increased sharply once again, with an EBITDA margin up +130 bps versus Q1 2020, driven by (i) cost-saving and operational efficiency plans in the brick-and-mortar banners and (ii) Cdiscount’s good performance.

In €m

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Change

EBITDA

172

204

+19%

EBITDA after lease payments

9

40

+372%

EBITDA was up +19% versus Q1 2020, in a context of lower net sales relative to the exceptionally high basis of comparison during the first lockdown.

  • Retail banners:

  • Further increase in profitability led by the cost saving and operational efficiency plans in place since second-half 2020;

  • Net sales declined year-on-year, Q1 2020 having experienced exceptional demand relating to the first lockdown. Over two years, net sales were virtually stable on a same-store basis, with increases for the convenience banners and strong growth in E-commerce. The Group continued its development through its priority growth drivers:

    • Very strong growth in food E-commerce (up +38% year-on-year and +97% versus Q1 2019), driven by exclusive partnerships in France with the industry's leading technology players:

      • Success of the Ocado partnership: Monoprix Plus and Casino Plus deliveries from the O’logistique automated warehouse increased by +40% versus Q4 2020, and by +166% versus Q3 2020. The automated warehouse has already handled over €100m in home deliveries on an annualised basis;

      • Further strengthening of Amazon partnership: the service covers 70% of the Île-de-France population, and Monoprix is now Amazon’s sole partner in express food delivery following the discontinuation of its own delivery service.

    • Deployment of the expansion plan, with 115 convenience stores opened over the quarter, ahead of the target of 300 store openings by June, of which 100 in Q1 2021;

    • These growth drivers, which strategically differentiate the Group, will continue to gain momentum in the upcoming quarters.

  • Cdiscount: further profitable growth, with marketplace revenues rising +43% in Q1 to total €197m over 12 months:

  • Marketplace GMV up +34% over the quarter, representing 46% of total GMV (+7 pts);

  • Digital marketing up by a strong +43%;

  • Accelerated expansion of the turnkey marketplace solution Octopia (+86%), a unique B2B offering which can provide 900,000 European merchant websites (€600bn in GMV) with top-class technology and logistics solutions, and a potential 100 million products and 13,000 vendors.

  • GreenYellow: growth of the pipeline1, rising to 720 MWp including 200 MWp under construction (versus 565 MWp at end-2020), with an additional prospective pipeline of more than 2.5 GWp.

  • RelevanC: growth in revenues, driven by a +50% increase in Retail Media business (activities with advertisers). In Q1 2021, RelevanC put in place drivers to accelerate its growth with (i) the partnership with the digital division of the TF1 group (26 million profiles), (ii) the acquisition of Inlead (a technology platform for local digital marketing that enables RelevanC to extend its offering), and (iii) the digital partnership with Intermarché.

  • Financial structure:

    • The Group successfully completed a €1.525bn refinancing transaction, extending the average maturity of its debt from 3.1 to 3.7 years while also reducing its average interest rate;

    • The Group studies potential capital increases for GreenYellow and Cdiscount with the aim of accelerating their growth plans, potentially through market transactions.


1 Pipeline including GreenYellow’s joint ventures

IN LATIN AMERICA

Profitability up sharply with reported EBITDA up +32%2, from BRL 1.2bn to BRL 1.6bn.

  • In Brazil, organic growth of +12.1% driven by Assaí (+21%1);

  • The Group’s leading position in food E-commerce was strengthened, with GPA online sales up +137%2 in Brazil and Éxito Group online sales up +145%2.

The Assaí spin-off operation was highly successful. The combined value of GPA and Assaí shares has increased from BRL 62 to BRL 125, and from USD 12 to USD 23 since the announcement of the
spin-off 3.


Key figures

Consolidated net sales by segment


Net sales (in €m)

Q1 2021

Total
growth

Organic
growth4

Same-store
growth5

Same-store growth5 over 2 years

France Retail

3,388

-12.8%

-7.3%

-6.4%

-1.0%

Cdiscount

483

+7.6%

+7.6%

+7.6%

+1.4%

Total France

3,871

-10.7%

-5.6%

-4.3%

-0.5%

Latam Retail

3,275

-17.3%

+8.4%

+4.0%

+12.8%

GROUP TOTAL

7,146

-13.8%

+1.4%

+0.1%

+6.5%

Cdiscount GMV2

1,006

+11.8%

+13.0%

n.a.

n.a.


In first-quarter 2021, the currency effect was -11.4%, changes in scope of consolidation had a negative impact of -2.3%, and the fuel effect came to -0.5%. The calendar effect was -1.1%.

Consolidated net sales in France by banner


Q4 2020/Q4 2019 change

Q1 2021/Q1 2020 change

Net sales by banner (in €m)

Q4 2020 net sales

Total growth

Organic growth5

Same-store growth1

Q1 2021 net sales

Total growth

Organic growth1

Same-store growth1

Same-store growth over 2 years1

Monoprix

1,219

-1.0%

-0.2%

+1.0%

1,119

-3.2%

-2.0%

-3.2%

+0.3%

Supermarkets

727

-6.2%

0.0%

+3.3%

675

-9.6%

-9.5%

-7.1%

-0.2%

o/w Casino Supermarkets6

687

-6.8%

-0.5%

+3.3%

640

-10.1%

-10.0%

-7.6%

-0.7%

Franprix

378

-2.2%

-2.5%

+0.7%

366

-11.2%

-10.3%

-9.1%

+2.4%

Convenience & Other7

456

-24.8%

+4.1%

+5.6%

415

-33.4%

-6.7%

-7.2%

+1.7%

o/w Convenience8

315

+6.1%

+5.4%

+5.8%

316

-5.9%

-4.8%

-7.2%

+3.5%

Hypermarkets

959

-17.6%

-8.6%

-6.8%

814

-14.2%

-11.2%

-9.3%

-7.8%

o/w Géant2

903

-18.7%

-9.5%

-7.2%

765

-15.0%

-12.0%

-9.7%

-8.3%

o/w Food

652

-9.4%

n.a.

-5.3%

537

-15.0%

n.a.

-10.1%

-7.5%

o/w Non-food

107

-32.1%

n.a.

-18.6%

83

-14.4%

n.a.

-8.7%

-16.1%

FRANCE RETAIL

3,739

-10.2%

-1.9%

+0.1%

3,388

-12.8%

-7.3%

-6.4%

-1.0%


First-quarter sales in the France Retail segment came to €3,388m, a same-store change of -1.0% versus Q1 2019 and of -6.4% versus Q1 2020 due to exceptionally high sales last year during the first lockdown.
Momentum remained very strong in food E-commerce, with +38% same-store growth in net sales for the quarter, following +43% growth in Q1 2020. O’logistique deliveries (Monoprix Plus and Casino Plus) increased by +40% versus Q4 2020, and by +166% versus Q3 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the Géant Casino and Casino Supermarkets banners adopted a single website and a competitive, unified pricing policy9, setting up 400 pedestrian pick-up points in stores, with 290 of them also providing a home delivery service. The Group also signed a partnership agreement with Uber Eats, with services to be rolled out to around 500 stores by autumn 2021.
The digitalisation of the customer experience continued over the quarter, with 558 stores now offering automated solutions (versus 533 at end-2020), enabling them to operate autonomously in the evening and on Sundays. 63% of payments at Géant hypermarkets and 53% at Casino Supermarkets were made by smartphone or automatic checkout (versus 61% and 48% at end-2020). CasinoMax app users accounted for 24% of sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets in the first quarter (versus 22% at end-2020).

Business review by banner:

  • Net sales at Monoprix were up slightly versus Q1 2019 (down -3.2% year-on-year) in a Parisian market in decline versus 2019 due to the temporary reduction in tourism and Parisians’ migration to other regions as health measures were tightened. E-commerce grew significantly in Q1 2021, driven by the ramp-up of Monoprix Plus via the O’logistique automated warehouse now offering more than 28,000 items (versus an average market offering of 15,000). In early April, the banner opened its first Cliquez&Retirez service (Monoprix Plus pedestrian Drive solution provided by O’logistique). After Paris, Nice, Lyon and Bordeaux, the partnership with Amazon was extended to Montpellier. Naturalia became France’s first food retailer to be awarded Benefit Corporation (B Corp) international certification, which attests to the banner’s firm commitment to social and environmental responsibility, the quality of its governance and its transparency with regard to its customers. Monoprix was also named Top Employer 2021 for the excellence of its HR practices. During the quarter, Monoprix continued to expand its store network, with 10 store openings (Monop’ and Naturalia) as well as the roll-out of autonomous solutions (204 stores to date, with 25 new deployments in Q1).

  • Franprix reported same-store sales growth of +2.4% versus Q1 2019 (down -9.1% year-on-year). Robust sales in the Paris suburbs has offset lower levels of consumption in Paris compared to 2019, due to the temporary drop of the number of tourists and office workers, and Parisians’ migration to other regions. E-commerce continued its expansion with triple-digit growth, supported by the development of the E-commerce app and the website launched in 2020. The non-food expansion strategy was stepped up with the roll-out of Hema corners (268 stores versus 210 end-2020 and 134 end-Q3 2020). Franprix is now focusing on the expansion of its store network, and plans to open 150 points of sale over the next two years, primarily in the Paris and Lyon suburbs. The banner plans to open more than 50 stores this year (of which 6 opened in Q1 2021).

  • Net sales in the Convenience segment continued their structural progression, at +3.5% on a same-store basis versus Q1 2019 (down -7.2% year-on-year, marked by an exceptional level of demand relating to the first lockdown). The expansion of the store network accelerated with 99 store openings over the quarter, primarily under the Vival and Spar banners and in rural regions. The Group continued to focus on innovation with the opening of a new “Casino # toutprès” concept store (5 stores at end-March), offering a wide range of self-service products with a focus on organic, local and private-label products, as well as convenience services and extended opening hours.

  • Casino Supermarkets reported a -0.7% same-store decline versus Q1 2019, and a -7.6% same-store decline year-on-year, shaped by an exceptional level of demand associated with the first lockdown last year and the impact of the curfew in Q1 2021. E-commerce was once again a growth driver, led by partnerships with Deliveroo (93 supermarkets) and Shopopop (74 supermarkets), and the roll-out of Casino Plus, launched on 30 September 2020, a home delivery service from the O’logistique automated warehouse that offers over 21,000 items (versus an average market offering of 15,000). In addition, the banner continued to deploy autonomous solutions, with 205 stores offering such solutions to date.

  • Sales at Géant Hypermarkets were down -8.3% on a same-store basis versus Q1 2019 and down
    -9.7% year-on-year, impacted by the roll-out of non-food corners, the impact of the curfew and the closure of non-food sections, and the drop in traffic due to the closure of shopping centres. E-commerce continued to grow, supported by partnerships with Uber Eats (20 stores), Deliveroo (15 stores) and Shopopop (55 stores). In addition, the “shop-in-shop” strategy continued at an accelerated pace with the roll-out of Hema corners (54 corners, of which a further 46 in Q1 2021), C&A corners (17, of which an additional 9 in Q1 2021), and Claire’s corners (64, of which a further 2 in Q1 2021). Lastly, the deployment of autonomous solutions continued, with 69 stores equipped to date.

Cdiscount10

In Q1 2021, Cdiscount reported very strong momentum in the marketplace, with GMV up +34% over the quarter, and revenues (commissions and services to vendors) up +43%.

The banner continued its profitable growth strategy, based on four priority areas:

  • Growth of the marketplace, with (i) a sharp increase in GMV (+34%) and the marketplace contribution, which represented 46% of total GMV for the quarter (up +7.2 pts versus the prior-year period), and (ii) an acceleration in marketplace revenues (commissions, services to vendors, marketplace subscription fees and rebates), up +43% to reach €197m on a rolling 12-month basis. The Fulfillment by Cdiscount service grew by +42.5%;

  • Product mix adjustments, with strong growth in higher margin and recurring purchase categories. The Home, DIY and Leisure categories reported a +29% increase for the quarter;

  • Digital marketing, with revenues up +43% over the quarter, driven by the development of the Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS) digital marketing platform, which enables vendors and suppliers to promote their products and brands on a self-service platform. Also during the quarter, Cdiscount launched its Cdiscount Advertising platform, which will incorporate all existing digital marketing solutions;

  • The acceleration of Octopia, the turnkey marketplace solution for retailers and e-merchants in the EMEA region. Octopia recorded GMV growth of +86% for the quarter versus international GMV achieved last year, and stepped up its development with more than 500 connected sites and an agreement signed with a first major EMEA client. In addition, Octopia developed the Géant marketplace, which has been running since 21 April.

Key figures1

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Reported
growth1

Organic growth11

GMV total including tax12

900

1,006

+11.8%

+13.0%

o/w direct sales

455

455

-

o/w marketplace sales

283

381

+34.3%

Marketplace contribution (%)

38.4%

45.6%

+7.2 pts

Marketplace revenues

34

49

+42.9%

Net sales (€m)

493

518

+5.0%

+6.7%

Traffic (millions of visits)

247

294

+18.9%

Orders (millions)

6.3

7.4

+16.9%

Active customers (in millions)

9.1

10.5

+14.7%

Cnova published its Q1 2021 sales figures on 6 May 2021, before market opening.

GreenYellow

GreenYellow continued its development in France and internationally with:

  • In France, the implementation of the partnership agreement signed in July 2020 with ArcelorMittal Projects Exosun to create its first agrivoltaic plant with an output of 1.8 MWp;

  • In Overseas France, the launch of its first grid-feeding, photovoltaic farm hangar in Martinique and its first solar canopy in Guadeloupe;

  • In Vietnam, the signing of a long-term collaboration agreement with one of the country’s major retailers for the initial stage of the deployment of rooftop solar plants on 12 stores with an output of 5.1 MWp;

  • In Thailand, the delivery of its first floating solar plant for SPM: the plant will produce 2.8 GWh of green electricity and cover up to 20% of the factory’s annual energy consumption.

  • In Colombia, the signing of a “Utility as a Service” agreement (a new development model for GreenYellow) with a leading international hotel chain.

In addition, with its B2C business through its Cdiscount Energie brand, GreenYellow topped 190,000 individual customers in France in Q1 2021.

In the first quarter, GreenYellow recorded a growth of its pipeline13, rising to 720 MWp including
200 MWp under construction (versus 565 MWp at end-2020), with an additional prospective pipeline of more than 2.5 GWp. The project pipeline for the energy efficiency business represents 355 GWh in annual savings, with an additional prospective pipeline of more than 600 GWh in savings.

Data

RelevanC posted revenue growth led by the excellent performance of the Retail Media business (activities with advertisers) which increased by +50%.

During the quarter, RelevanC put in place a number of drivers to accelerate its growth, notably:

  • A strategic partnership with Unify, the digital division of the TF1 group (Marmiton, AuFéminin, Doctissimo etc.), granting access to 26 million profiles;

  • Acquisition of Inlead, a local digital marketing platform enabling RelevanC to extend its offering in the SMB market in France and abroad;

  • Digital partnership with Intermarché: RelevanC will provide its expertise and technologies to the digital joint venture set up by Casino and Intermarché to offer Retail Media services and products to food brands. This joint venture will leverage the transaction data volumes of the two banners.

Latam Retail

Sales in Latin America (Assaí, Multivarejo and Éxito Group) rose by +4.0% on a same-store basis and by +8.4% on an organic basis during the quarter, despite the high comparison base in March and the tightening of health measures due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

The reported EBITDA of Assaí and GPA (including Éxito Group) was up +32%14, from BRL 1.2bn to BRL 1.6bn.

  • In Brazil, net sales increased by +6.4% on a same-store basis and by +12.1% on an organic basis:

  • Assaí reported +21%1 organic growth (+50% versus Q1 2019), with significant market share gains in the quarter despite the difficulties and restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic over the period. This growth is due to a consistent performance on a same-store basis (+11.4%1), the attractiveness of the cash & carry model during the economic and health crisis, and the success of the expansion strategy with the opening of 18 stores in the past 12 months;

  • Multivarejo posted a same-store15 increase of +1.1%1. Online sales growth (+137%1) and the good performance of convenience stores and Compre Bem supermarkets offset the strong basis of comparison, the cancellation of Carnival, the severe restrictions imposed by local governments and the end of emergency aid payments during the quarter:

  • The Convenience segment consolidated its success with same-store growth of +37.9%1, reflecting the good momentum of Aliados and Minuto Pão de Açúcar;

  • Extra Supermarkets (+5.0%1) benefited from Compre Bem’s double-digit growth, despite a high basis of comparison and the tightening of travel restrictions;

  • Pão de Açúcar (-1.0%1) was adversely affected by a high basis of comparison, a negative impact caused by the cancellation of Carnival, and the migration of customers from major cities to the countryside;

  • Extra Hypermarkets (-3.9%1) reported a slowdown versus Q4 2020 due to a high basis of comparison, weak economic activity, and tightening restrictions on store opening hours.

  • Net sales at Éxito Group fell by -2.7%16 on a same-store basis over the quarter:

  • Colombia: down -3.9%3 on a same-store basis, impacted by business restrictions imposed on stores located in the Bogotá and Medellín regions, where health measures hit hardest (opening hours, travel restrictions);

  • Uruguay: down -4.3%3 on a same-store basis, impacted by the drop in tourist footfall as a result of border closures and the impact of the health crisis on the population’s purchasing power;

  • Argentina: up +20.7%3 on a same-store basis, primarily driven by inflation (+40%) but satisfactory nonetheless given a tough macroeconomic environment combined with a restrictive lockdown.

In Latin America, the Group reported an improvement in EBITDA of +32%1, from BRL 1.2bn to BRL 1.6bn.

  • Brazil: EBITDA up +19%1, from BRL 1.0bn to BRL 1.2bn:

    • Assaí: increase in EBITDA of +27%1, greater than the sales growth, for an EBITDA margin increase of +30 bps1 to 6.8%;

    • Multivarejo: improvement in EBITDA of +11%1, lifted by sales efficiency and control over general and administrative expenses. EBITDA margin came to 8.2%, up +100 bps1.

  • Éxito Group: EBITDA up +67%17, for an EBITDA margin improvement of +250 bps4, led by the property development division Viva Malls following the final delivery of two projects (Viva Envigado and Viva Tunja).


Assaí and Éxito Group published their Q1 2021 results on 4 May 2021, and GPA on 5 May 2021.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE AUTUMN 2019 REFINANCING DOCUMENTATION

See press release dated 21 November 2019.

In France:

  • Sharp +19% increase in EBITDA over the quarter (+372% after lease payments);

  • Strong reduction in gross debt, down €965m versus Q1 2020;

  • Leverage ratio of 5.57x in Q1 2021 (6.77x in Q1 2020), with comfortable headroom on the 6.50x covenant.

Financial information for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2021:

In €m

France
(France Retail + E-commerce)

Latam

Total

Q1
2020

Q1
2021

Change

Q1
20201

Q1 2021

Change

Q1 20201

Q1
2021

Change

Net sales18

4,338

3,871

-467

3,955

3,275

-680

8,294

7,146

-1,148

EBITDA1,19

172

204

+32

235

225

-10

407

429

+22

(-) impact of leases20

(164)

(164)

0

(89)

(76)

+13

(253)

(240)

+12

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1,2

9

40

+32

146

149

+3

155

189

+34

In France, EBITDA after lease payments rose by +372% over the quarter. This +€32m increase primarily includes: (i) the impact of transformation plans launched in 2020 (around +€30m), (ii) the volume effect relating to the fall in net sales following the stockpiling behaviour of consumers in Q1 2020, net of health crisis costs, (iii) additional savings on variable costs and (iv) the increased profitability of Cdiscount.
In Latin America, EBITDA after lease payments increased by +29% at constant exchange rates, driven by Brazil and Colombia. For more information, see the press releases published by Assaí, GPA and Éxito Group.
The Group’s EBITDA after lease payments increased by +€34m over the quarter.

Financial information for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2021:

In €m

France
(France Retail
+ E-commerce)

Latam

Total

Net sales1

16,788

13,976

30,765

EBITDA1

1,612

1,151

2,764

(-) impact of leases3

(634)

(265)

(900)

(i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1,21

978

886

1,864

(ii) Gross debt1,22

5,444

2,386

7,830

(iii) Cash and cash equivalents1,23

464

987

1,451

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA over the rolling 12-month period ended 31 March 2021 came out at €978m in France. The Group's liquidity in France was €2.4bn, comprising €464m in cash and cash equivalents and €1.93bn in undrawn confirmed lines of credit, available at any time.

  • Gross debt includes €530m in commercial paper (€60m at end-March 2020), and €200m in credit lines drawn down (€350m at end-March 2020);

  • Cash and cash equivalents totalled €464m at end-March 2021 (versus €828m at end-December 2020), reflecting seasonal variations in working capital requirement, which is usually negative in the first quarter24;

  • Excluding the effect of IFRS 5, net debt was down -€467m25 year-on-year, a further reduction of approximately -€150m on the change observed for full-year 2020, primarily due to the increase in EBITDA, and the reduction of non-recurring expenses.

Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:

Covenants tested as from 31 March 2020 pursuant to the €2bn Revolving Credit Facility
signed on 18 November 2019

Type of covenant (France and E-commerce)

At 31 March 2021

Gross debt26/adjusted EBITDA27 <6.50x28

5.57x

Adjusted EBITDA4/Net finance costs >2.25x

3.50x

The Group comfortably complied with the covenant for gross debt/adjusted EBITDA, with a gross debt margin of €912m.

The segregated account balance stood at €457m at 31 March 2021 (versus €487m at end-December 2020), reflecting a €30m decrease following bond buybacks carried out on the markets.
No cash has been credited to or debited from the Bond Segregated Account and its balance remained at €0.

Further strengthening of the Group’s financial structure

The Group continued to strengthen its financial structure with the €1.225bn refinancing of the Term Loan B maturing in January 2024 with (i) a new Term Loan B maturing in August 2025 for €1bn with an interest rate of Euribor + 4.0% (down -27% from the previous Term Loan B interest rate of Euribor + 5.5%) and (ii) a new unsecured debt instrument maturing in April 2027 for €525m. The excess of €300m will be used to refinance debt in the future.

APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION

Main changes in consolidation scope

  • Leader Price presented as discontinued operations (disposal on 30 November 2020)

  • Disposal of Vindémia on 30 June 2020

Exchange rate

AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Currency effect

Brazil (EUR/BRL)

4.9167

6.5955

-25.5%

Colombia (EUR/COP) (x 1000)

3.9141

4.2860

-8.7%

Uruguay (EUR/UYP)

43.5930

51.9487

-16.1%

Argentina29 (EUR/ARS)

70.6839

107.5688

-34.3%

Gross sales under banner in France

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel)

Q1 2021

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects)

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects) over 2 years

Monoprix

1,149

-3.2%

+0.3%

Franprix

431

-9.9%

+1.1%

Supermarkets

636

-7.1%

+0.7%

Hypermarkets

653

-6.7%

-3.1%

Convenience & Other

536

-7.2%

+1.7%

o/w Convenience

394

-7.3%

+3.1%

TOTAL FOOD

3,405

-6.2%

+0.4%


TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES
UNDER BANNER
(In €m, excluding fuel)

Q1 2021

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects)

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects) over 2 years

Hypermarkets

103

-19.5%

-25.5%

Cdiscount

814

+14.0%

+14.0%

TOTAL NON-FOOD

916

+10.0%

+9.1%


TOTAL GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER

(in €m, excluding fuel)

Q1 2021

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects)

Same-store change
(excl. calendar effects) over 2 years

TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT

4,321

-2.6%

+2.6%

Store network at period-end

FRANCE

30 June 2020

30 Sept. 2020

31 Dec. 2020

31 March 2021

Géant Casino hypermarkets

104

105

105

104

o/w French franchised affiliates

4

4

4

3

International affiliates

6

7

7

7

Casino Supermarkets

415

414

419

417

o/w French franchised affiliates

69

68

71

68

International affiliates

22

23

24

25

Monoprix

789

791

799

806

o/w franchised affiliates

190

191

192

195

Naturalia integrated stores

181

181

184

189

Naturalia franchises

26

28

32

34

Franprix

869

869

872

877

o/w franchises

481

463

479

493

Convenience

5,134

5,166

5,206

5,311

Other businesses

219

219

233

203

Indian Ocean region

0

0

0

0

Total France

7,530

7,564

7,634

7,718


INTERNATIONAL

30 June 2020

30 Sept. 2020

31 Dec. 2020

31 March 2021

ARGENTINA

25

25

25

25

Libertad hypermarkets

15

15

15

15

Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets

10

10

10

10

URUGUAY

93

92

93

93

Géant hypermarkets

2

2

2

2

Disco supermarkets

29

29

30

30

Devoto supermarkets

24

24

24

24

Devoto Express mini-supermarkets

36

35

35

35

Möte

2

2

2

2

BRAZIL

1,070

1,054

1,057

1,058

Extra hypermarkets

107

104

103

103

Pão de Açúcar supermarkets

182

182

182

182

Extra supermarkets

151

147

147

147

Compre Bem

28

28

28

28

Assaí (cash & carry)

169

176

184

184

Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets

238

239

236

237

Drugstores

122

104

103

103

+ Service stations

73

74

74

74

COLOMBIA

1,981

1,980

1,983

1,974

Éxito hypermarkets

92

92

92

92

Éxito and Carulla supermarkets

157

154

153

153

Super Inter supermarkets

69

69

69

61

Surtimax (discount)

1,536

1,539

1,544

1,548

o/w “Aliados”

1,459

1,465

1,470

1,476

B2B

32

34

34

34

Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets

95

92

91

86

CAMEROON

1

2

2

2

Cash & carry

1

2

2

2

Total International

3,170

3,153

3,160

3,152

Analyst and investor contacts
-

Lionel Benchimol
+ 33 (0)1 53 65 64 17 – lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or
+ 33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 – IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

Press contacts
-

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie Abadie
+ 33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 – sabadie@groupe-casino.fr

or
+ 33(0)1 53 65 24 78 – directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

-

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 – kallouis@image7.fr

Franck Pasquier
+ 33(0)6 73 62 57 99 – fpasquier@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.



1 Data published by the subsidiaries

2 Data published by GPA, including a positive currency effect due to the appreciation of COP against BRL

3 Announcement of the spin-off on 10 September 2020. Data as of 05 May 2021

4 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

5 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

6 Excluding Codim stores in Corsica: 8 supermarkets and 4 hypermarkets

7 Other: mainly Vindémia, Geimex and Restaurants

8 Convenience segment net sales on a same-store basis include the same-store performance of franchised stores

9 Excluding the Île-de-France region and Corsica

10 Unaudited data published by Cnova NV. The reported figures present all revenues generated by Cdiscount, including its technical goods sales in the Casino Group’s hypermarkets and supermarkets

11 Organic growth: the figures include showroom sales and services but exclude sales of technical goods and home category sales made in Casino Group hypermarkets and supermarkets

12 Gross merchandise volume (GMV) includes sales of merchandise, other revenues and the marketplace’s sales volume based on confirmed and shipped orders, including tax, and the sales volume of services

13 Pipeline including GreenYellow’s joint ventures

14 Data published by the subsidiaries.

15 Excluding fuel and drugstores

16 Data published by GPA

17 Data published by GPA, including a positive currency effect due to the appreciation of COP against BRL

18 Unaudited data, scope as defined in refinancing documentation with mainly Segisor accounted for within the France Retail + E-commerce scope

19 First-quarter 2020 EBITDA was adjusted at the close of first-half 2020, in accordance with the AMF recommendation to recognise the costs related to the health crisis in trading profit

20 Interest paid on lease liabilities and repayment of lease liabilities as defined in the refinancing documentation

21 EBITDA after lease payments (i.e. repayments of principal and interest on lease liabilities)

22 Loans and borrowings as of 31 March 2021

23 At 31 March 2021

24 The change in working capital is typically negative in the first quarter, positive in the second, negative in the third, and positive in the fourth quarter

25 Net debt calculated on the scopes defined in the refinancing documentation, with mainly Segisor accounted for within the France + E-commerce scope

26 Loans and borrowings

27 Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the refinancing documentation is restated for repayments of lease liabilities and interest paid on lease liabilities

28 6.50x at 31 March 2021, 6.00x at 30 June 2021 and 30 September 2021, and 4.75x as from 31 December 2021

29 Pursuant to the application of IAS 29, the exchange rate used to convert the Argentina figures corresponds to the rate at the reporting date




Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation: Financial Times

    Archegos has hired restructuring advisers to assess the potential legal claims from banks and to plan for a possible winding down of its operations, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. The family office's meltdown was triggered after ViacomCBS, a company Archegos was heavily exposed to, announced a stock offering in March. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout.

  • Pound gives up gains as Bank raises growth forecast – live updates

    Economy to expand by 7.25pc this year says Bank of England Pound sinks Interest rates remain unchanged at 0.01pc Private sector activity surges at fastest pace since 2013 FTSE 100 reaches 14-month high Britain set to stockpile metals for electric cars to beat Chinese threat Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Replay: Momentus and Stable Road Join IPO Edge Fireside to Discuss Merger and May 6 Vote

    Ahead of Thursday’s key vote, in which any shareholder of any size can participate, IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted live fireside chat with Momentus and special purpose acquisition company Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRAC). The live event featured Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition […]

  • NYDIG CEO Explains How Latest Partnership Could Bring Bitcoin to 300M US Bank Accounts

    The latest in NYDIG’s year of institutional partnerships has perhaps the broadest potential for financial inclusion in Bitcoin yet.

  • Peak LNG Looms in Europe With Investors Wary of New Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Utilities in Europe are scrambling to find alternative uses for liquefied natural gas projects in a sign that demand for new multi-billion euro import terminals has peaked.The viability of new LNG projects has never been more uncertain with European gas use expected to wane over the next two decades as ever-cheaper, greener energy sources take hold. The demand outlook means the payback period for gas assets such as LNG terminals is shrinking, according to Accenture Strategy.Germany’s Uniper SE is the latest to acknowledge waning investor appetite for new LNG capacity when it decided last month to turn a planned terminal into a hydrogen hub. It follows a similar project in Ireland that was redesigned to produce green hydrogen using power from an offshore wind park. RWE AG is exploring ways to handle imported hydrogen at a planned LNG facility in Germany.“Most European utilities don’t want to touch gas-related projects with a barge pole as companies seek to improve their ESG metrics, improve valuation and avoid stranded asset risks,” said Elchin Mammadov, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Only a couple of years ago, Uniper and U.S. LNG developer NextDecade Corp. bet that new facilities to import LNG into Europe would look attractive to diversify fuel supplies amid abundant global production.The risk LNG developers face now is that billions is invested in new gas infrastructure that becomes unsaleable, or stranded, assets. Terminals under construction in Europe total 2.6 billion euros ($3.1 billion), and those in pre-construction would add another 13 billion euros, according to a survey by Global Energy Monitor.“Companies that remain excluded from the green bubble become less attractive,” said Nicolas Bouthors, an equity analyst at Alphavalue SAS in Paris, which is excluding fossil-fuel assets from its valuation of some energy companies. “It is ever more difficult to raise equity and green bonds are not a solution for such projects, which means energy companies have lost two important ways to finance LNG terminals.”Concerns about the long-term future of gas are making companies take steps “in the right direction for hydrogen,” said Deepa Venkateswaran, managing director at Bernstein Autonomous LLP. Still, hydrogen is unlikely to make a significant difference in the short term because the economics remain unknown, she said.With hydrogen technology still in its infancy and facing headwinds in its cost and complexity, not all LNG terminal projects in Europe are likely to be scrapped. As global trading of the fuel develops and Asian demand is set to boom for another two decades, LNG still plays a key role in Europe’s energy mix.Uniper is still active in northwest European and Spanish LNG regasification capacity and “we don’t see that changing any time soon,” Peter Abdo, the company’s chief commercial officer for LNG, said in an interview.For RWE, adding the ability to import hydrogen at its proposed terminal in Germany is a natural evolution from its LNG trading experience, according to Andree Stracke, chief executive officer of the utility’s trading unit.The role of gas as a transition fuel will be “increasingly scrutinized” said David Rabley, a managing director at Accenture Strategy. Any decision not to invest in gas or LNG will be tied to demand trends, he said.(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses While Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks almost wiped out their gains as technology shares turned lower, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 notched an advance of less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson retreated, while Pfizer finished little changed on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots. Peloton tumbled after recalling its treadmill products. Copper and lumber rallied, adding to inflation worries.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether actual price pressures are set to materialize. The five-year breakeven rate -- a proxy for the annual inflation rate bond traders expect over the span -- jumped to the highest since 2008. Despite the increase in commodity prices and supply shortages, several Fed officials said Wednesday that inflation is unlikely to get out of control.Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.“Given the still high unemployment, and a decade of inflation undershoot, central banks will likely tolerate higher inflation and see it as temporary,” he wrote. “The question that matters the most is if asset managers will make a significant change in allocations to express an increased probability of a more persistent inflation.”Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%The MSCI World index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2003The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3907The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.20 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.6% to $1,787 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 19th Century Theory Explains Why Consumers May Not Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereConsumers who saw their savings jump during the pandemic might be deterred from splashing out as the economy recovers if a 19th-century theory holds.European Central Bank policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos raised the prospect of so-called Ricardian equivalence in a speech last week that addressed how the pace of consumer spending will contribute to the economic rebound.Named after British political economist David Ricardo, the theory states that people assume they’ll ultimately have to pay for the government’s budget. Hernandez de Cos, who heads the Bank of Spain, said consumers might hold back in anticipation of higher taxes after governments increased their debt burdens in the Covid-19 crisis.“We can’t rule out that in Spain and other countries, as a consequence of the deterioration in public finances, that what we economists call a Ricardian effect could occur,” he said.Policy makers are keen to understand how European consumers will behave after the pandemic. Savings have risen in part because access to travel and leisure has been restricted, while some workers’ wages have been protected by furlough programs. A spending spree would turbo-charge the recovery.Bloomberg Economics reckons the euro zone’s biggest economies boosted excess savings by 387 billion euros ($464 billion) last year. Oxford Economics estimates excess savings accumulated by euro-area households could reach 840 billion euros by early 2022.Ricardian equivalence may not apply. Marion Amiot, an economist at S&P Global Ratings, notes that during the region’s debt crisis about a decade ago, people cut their savings rate even as some countries raised taxes.She also says when European officials lifted the first round of strict lockdowns last year, the savings rate of households as a percentage of disposable income fell to 17% in the third quarter from 25% in the second quarter.“The same thing is likely to happen when things normalize this year,” she said. “There’s no evidence that this relationship exists in the euro zone.”Outside the bloc, the Bank of England doubled its estimate on Thursday of how much U.K. residents would run down their excess savings over the next three years, to 10% from 5%.Read My LipsSome governments have shown they’re aware of the risk. French officials have said a post-crisis tax hike would drag on economic growth and consumer confidence. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last week that “we have cut taxes and we will stick to this line: no tax increases in our country.”Spain’s administration has said it will hold off on any tax increases until the recovery is on solid footing.Hernandez de Cos said Ricardian equivalence is just one factor to consider. He also said some demand is lost forever -- for example, canceled vacations in 2020 won’t mean people take extra vacations in 2021 -- and savings are skewed toward richer people who tend to spend a smaller share of their wealth than low-income groups.Read more: Euro Area’s $714 Billion Boom Hope Hinges on Senior SaversStill, economist Oliver Rakau at Oxford Economics reckons older, wealthier people will spend more than expected. He has analyzed consumer surveys that show higher-income households report the greatest increase in intentions to make major purchases.He says Hernandez de Cos is probably trying to stave off any suggestion that monetary and fiscal support for the economy should be withdrawn too soon.“Evidence of Ricardian equivalence in Europe is not necessarily very straightforward,” Rakau said. “I would tentatively interpret caution by the Bank of Spain as that they want to caution against too much optimism.”(Updates with BOE revision to savings outlook in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Rates Markets Start Mapping Path to Higher Borrowing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should start preparing for higher U.K. borrowing costs, even if they take a while to materialize.That’s the view of strategists at UBS Group AG and NatWest Markets, who recommended positions that would benefit from an increase in interest rates in a year or two.While the Bank of England has signaled it will continue to support the economy with record-low interest rates and 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) of bond buying by year-end, the success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has super-charged the recovery and plans for a full reopening in June look to be on course.A market measure of price increases climbed to a decade-high last month. Any further rise in inflation expectations could prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to take stronger steps to control rising prices once the dust has settled, wrote John Wraith, head of U.K. and European rates at UBS.“In due course, the MPC will raise rates materially faster than is currently priced in, should inflation dynamics require them to do so,” said Wraith, adding that a further material rise in rates in one year “could be imminent.”To capture the move, he recommends paying one-year swaps, starting in two years against the overnight rate or targeting a higher premium on the one-year swap rate between the one- and three-year forward points.Such swaps exchange fixed-rate payments for floating-rate ones, and are used by investors ranging from pension funds to insurers, as well as companies managing their future liabilities.Meanwhile, NatWest Markets envisages a similar response by BOE policy makers to higher growth and inflation numbers, and doesn’t rule out a single 40-basis-point rate hike to 0.5% at some point in 2023. U.K. strategist Theo Chapsalis recommends paying two-year overnight rates one-year forward to position for such a move.The BOE announces its latest policy decision at 12 p.m. on Thursday, with money markets betting the central bank will keep interest rates steady for the remainder of the year before raising them about 45 basis points in two-year’s time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Recently filed your taxes? An extra stimulus check may be on the way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income.

  • Economy to expand by 7.25pc this year says Bank of England

    The Bank of England signalled rising confidence in the UK's post-pandemic recovery after sharply upgrading its forecasts for the economy. The UK suffered its worst slide for more than 300 years in 2020 but the Bank now believes growth will bounce back by 7.25pc this year as the economy reopens - much faster than the 5pc it forecast three months ago. The momentum was driven by the success of the UK's vaccination programme, the extension of the furlough scheme to September and Budget stimulus, the Bank added.

  • More stimulus checks on the way: IRS distributes another 1.1M, including 'plus-up' payments

    Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • Mubadala Keeping Pace With KKR as $29 Billion Deployed Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Mubadala Investment Co. joined global investors like KKR & Co. in pouncing on opportunities presented by the pandemic, embarking on a record dealmaking spree while many of its peers among sovereign wealth funds hunkered down.In a year that saw the worst oil-price crash in a generation, Mubadala delivered a record income for the Abu Dhabi government as it doubled down on a bet that sectors like technology and consumer goods will benefit the most from the economic recovery. Abu Dhabi’s second-largest wealth fund said on Thursday that new investments last year amounted to 108 billion dirhams ($29.4 billion).With stakes in businesses from the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake and an ambition of doubling in size over the next decade, Mubadala stood out in seizing on dislocations in markets caused by the pandemic. State funds’ overall investments dropped almost 20% last year, according to New York-based adviser and data firm Global SWF.Mubadala’s pace put it on par with KKR, which was the top spending private equity firm globally from the start of April through December last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. KKR invested a total of $29.5 billion in public and private markets in 2020.“We navigated our portfolio through the dramatic macro-economic decline of early 2020, and decided to accelerate the pace of our capital deployment, ending the year with record profit and growth,” said Mubadala’s managing director and group chief executive officer, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.The annual review published on Thursday showed Mubadala’s assets under management across the group reached 894 billion dirhams, from 853 billion dirhams in 2019. It also said five-year returns on its portfolio were 9.8%, dating to 2016.The fund recently changed the way it reports its results. It eliminated categories such as annual revenue and net income, saying it would no longer release data “not relevant to a long-term investor” and would instead disclose a multi-year metric.Technology, HealthMubadala is plowing money into high-growth sectors such as technology and health care as the emirate looks to reduce its traditional reliance on oil and gas. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is home to almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves.For 2020, Mubadala said its total comprehensive income rose to 72 billion dirhams from 53 billion dirhams in 2019, citing growth in its public equities portfolio and funds in addition to the company’s assets across various sectors. It said the UAE and the U.S. remain its largest investment destinations but that it also expanded in India, France, China and Russia.Mubadala, which earlier this year overhauled its internal structure, also cashed out of some commitments, collecting 104 billion dirhams last year by monetizing mature assets and distributing investments locally and abroad.“In line with our long-term strategy, we increased our investments in sectors where we have high conviction, and with high performing fund managers,” Al Mubarak said.Abu Dhabi’s $232 Billion Mubadala Wants to Take Crack at Top 10Funds from Gulf states have been chasing overseas investments to reduce reliance on their oil-dependent home markets. Kuwait’s $124 billion pension fund is reducing its allocation to stocks in favor of alternatives and sees “lots of opportunities” in infrastructure over the next few years, especially in the U.S., its director general said in November.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.