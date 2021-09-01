U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.00
    +18.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,479.00
    +139.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.75
    +60.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.90
    +17.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    +0.57 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2980
    +0.3020 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,387.70
    +228.01 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.53
    +30.93 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.14
    +53.44 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Casino Group and Intermarché announce the start of their partnership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Groupe Casino
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press release
Paris, 1 September 2021

Intermarché and Casino Group today announced the start of their partnership covering leading-brand product purchasing in France, international service solutions for major food companies and their innovative data retail services offering in targeted advertising and personalised promotions

On 15 April, Intermarché and Casino Group announced that they had signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement to capture the value of their complementary strengths.

The partners’ joint central purchasing unit for food products, named “Auxo Achats Alimentaires” and managed by Intermarché, began its operations on 1 September. Based in Massy (southern Paris suburb), its mission is to negotiate purchasing terms with the largest industrial groups, on behalf of the two partners in France, for mass consumer goods from leading brands – excluding private-label products, traditional agricultural goods and seafood, and well-known national brand products from small or mid‑sized companies.

Auxo Achats Alimentaires is chaired by Jean-Baptiste Berdeaux, an Intermarché member. Its Chief Executive is Tristan Dupont, from Intermarché. The unit is operationally autonomous and has its own teams, of whom two-thirds are from Intermarché and one-third from Casino Group.

The partners’ joint central purchasing unit for non-food products, named “Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires” and managed by Casino Group, began its operations on 1 September. Also based in Massy, its mission will be to negotiate purchasing terms, on behalf of the two partners in France, for technical products, stationery and textiles.

Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires is chaired by Fabrice Soler from Casino Group. Its Chief Executive is Stéphane Cathelain, also from Casino Group. This unit is also operationally autonomous and has its own teams, of whom two-thirds are from Casino Group and one-third from Intermarché.

In Greek mythology, Auxo is the goddess of growth, expansion and progress.

Outside France, Intermarché and Casino Group have created Global Retail Services, a joint organisation tasked with marketing international services to large industrial groups operating in their territories in Europe (France, Belgium, Portugal and Poland) and Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina). Global Retail Services is based in Brussels.

These international services are intended to help suppliers to develop in a more structured and coherent manner in their markets, and to foster the search for synergies with suppliers. Global Retail Services will be chaired alternately by Intermarché and Casino Group, with Stéphane de Fontenay, an Intermarché member, serving first as Chairman. Intermarché’s Michael Blouet, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Global Retail Services - and Laetitia Moulin, from Casino Group, has been appointed General Secretary.

Intermarché and Casino Group have completed all the standard notification and information procedures with the competent competition authorities for these various partnerships, which will therefore be effective in time for the 2022 purchasing round.

Auxo Achats Alimentaires, Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires and Global Retail Services will work with a limited number of suppliers who are pivotal due to their size and geographical footprint and who, individually, have a dominant position in many product categories. These partnerships have been set up for the long term (five-years) in order to offer visibility and long-term stability to the large industrial groups they will be addressing and allow time for implementing differentiating supply models (on food safety, innovations, origin, multi-year contracts, etc.).

Both Intermarché and Casino Group will remain completely independent, notably for all other sourcing and – more generally – in terms of marketing, pricing and promotions, as well as in the expansion of their store networks.

Casino Group and Intermarché have also created Infinity Advertising, a joint venture designed to market a retail media offering to food brands and their agents in France, outside of any purchasing negotiations, and in compliance with personal data protection rules and competition law. The venture is chaired by Jérôme Sabatié, an Intermarché member, and is managed by Alban Schleuniger, from RelevanC, a Casino Group subsidiary which develops technological solutions for retail media and CRM. It will be able to capitalise on one of the largest transactional databases in France on digital media, leveraging technologies developed by RelevanC.


INTERMARCHÉ
PRESS CONTACTS
Agence SOURCE RP
Charlotte Rabilloud - +33 (0)6 62 03 28 34/+33 (0)1 85 78 66 32 - charlotte@source-rp.com
Michelle Kamar - +33 (0)6 09 24 42 42/+33 (0)1 85 78 66 31 - michelle@source-rp.com

CASINO Group


ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS
Lionel Benchimol – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Stéphanie Abadie- +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 sabadie@groupe-casino.fr

or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – +33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 – kallouis@image7.fr
Franck Pasquier – +33 (0)1 53 70 74 91 - fpasquier@image7.fr


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Zoom: Post-Earnings Pullback Is an Opportunity, Says Top Analyst

    After a series of pandemic-driven blowout earnings, it was always going to be a tough job for Zoom (ZM) to keep up the momentum in a post-lockdown era. While the company’s June quarter results were once again excellent, beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line, the outlook failed to impress investors, who sent shares down ~17% in the subsequent session. For Q3, Zoom anticipates generating revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.02 billion, roughly in line with the Street’s $1.01 billi

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • Is the Cloud-Stock Boom Over?

    After tough results from Zoom Video on Monday, another big software-as-a-service provider was on the skids after hours on Tuesday.

  • British robotics pioneer Blue Prism targeted by private equity as US raid continues

    Two private equity firms are racing to snap up a pioneering London-listed robotics company in the latest US raid on a British stock.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.