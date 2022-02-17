U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -16.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,763.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,527.50
    -72.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.60
    -11.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.64
    -1.02 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.70
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2900
    -0.1620 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,781.16
    -242.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.81
    -7.58 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Casino Group: signing of an MOU with Ocado

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Groupe Casino
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CGUIF
  • CGUSY
Groupe Casino
Groupe Casino

Paris, 17th February 2022,

Ocado Group and Groupe Casino announce the signing
of an MOU to extend their unique partnership in France


Ocado Group and Groupe Casino announce the signing of an MOU to extend their unique partnership in France. This extension includes:

● The creation of a JV to provide logistics services to OSP-powered CFCs in France, which will be available to all grocery retailers;

● A partnership for Ocado to integrate Octopia’s marketplace platform into OSP and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offering (Octopia is a subsidiary of Cdiscount);

● Groupe Casino to deploy Ocado’s In-Store Fulfilment solution across its Monoprix store estate

Ocado Group (“Ocado”) and Groupe Casino today announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to extend their partnership. This extension will see the creation of a new exclusive Joint Venture (“JV”) to support the development and management of single or multi-tenanted CFCs in France.

Underpinned by the success of their partnership and expanding operations in Ile-de-France, Ocado and Groupe Casino believe there is significant and growing demand for online grocery services across the French market, creating a huge opportunity to leverage their combined expertise, including Ocado’s UK experience providing multi-retailer CFCs.

The Joint Venture will draw on the combined strengths of Ocado and Groupe Casino to provide logistics services for future CFCs. These services include project management for CFC construction and set-up, as well as the recruitment and operations management of personnel.

Alongside the JV, Ocado Solutions will offer its world-leading automated fulfilment and software solutions to all grocery retailers in the French market, with OSP capacity in the future CFCs available to multiple grocery retailers, including Groupe Casino itself. Future CFCs will also benefit from the latest range of innovations announced by Ocado.

Once finalised, the JV is not expected to impact the current live operations of the partnership between Ocado and Groupe Casino.

Alongside the creation of the new JV, Groupe Casino will shortly expand its deployment of Ocado’s solutions to include the use of Ocado’s In-Store Fulfilment software across the Monoprix store estate.

Additionally, Ocado will integrate Octopia, the world-class marketplace platform launched by Cdiscount into the Ocado Smart Platform, bringing new flexibility and functionality to its global partners. The agreement between Ocado and Cdiscount also provides a preferential option for Ocado to buy Octopia shares in the event of future fundraising. This commercial partnership will support the development of Octopia and Cdiscount’s strategy of expanding its B2B businesses.

Expected financial Impact

There is not expected to be any initial capital cost associated with the JV to either Ocado Group or Groupe Casino. CFC-related capital costs typically associated with OSP partners will be funded in future CFCs by tenant grocery retailers in line with their capacity commitments.

Tim STEINER, CEO of Ocado Group, said:

“The online grocery channel in France has reached an inflection point, with a huge rise in demand for compelling, affordable and efficient grocery ecommerce propositions. Our growing partnership and live operations in Ile-de-France have set the highest bar for the experience French consumers can expect in online grocery.”

“This announcement marks a deepening of the relationship between Groupe Casino and Ocado Group, and it will further support the capital light expansion of our partnership into other French regions. For the first time, it will also open up the whole of the French grocery market to Ocado’s solutions.”

“Additionally, by integrating the Octopia marketplace into our end-to-end smart platform, we are bringing more proven, market-leading flexibility to our partners' online ecosystems.”

Jean-Charles NAOURI, CEO of Groupe Casino, said:

"Casino Group is pleased to announce this new agreement with Ocado Group. This partnership illustrates our ability to once again revolutionize the way of disrupting the online grocery market.

After having experienced the success of the Ocado solution with Monoprix Plus, Casino Plus and Naturalia Marché Bio, the French consumers will be able to benefit from new, even more efficient e-commerce services, making their daily needs even easier.

Casino Group is very proud that Ocado chooses Octopia for its marketplace solution recognizing its word-class functionality."

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS CASINO GROUP
Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Franck Pasquier - +33(0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

OCADO CONTACTS
David Shriver, Director of Communications – +44(0)20 7353 4200
Martin Robinson at Tulchan Communications – +44(0)20 7353 4200

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If Neede

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Treasuries Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in another bout of risk aversion sparked by the Ukraine standoff. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?S&P

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.