Casino Group: Success of bond tender offer

Groupe Casino

Success of bond tender offer

Paris, 7 November 2022,

Casino Group announces the success of its tender offer launched on 28 October 2022 on its bonds maturing in January 2023, with the early buyback and cancellation of all validly tendered notes for an aggregate principal amount of €154 million:

Notes Outstanding principal amount prior to the bond tender offer Aggregate principal amount repurchased Outstanding principal amount following the bond tender offer January 2023

FR0011400571 €189.7m €154.0m €35.7m



The settlement of the transaction is expected in the coming days. It will be funded with cash from the Group’s segregated account dedicated to unsecured debt repayment and which balance will stand at €35.7m after this transaction.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Chris WELTON – +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr



Laurent POINSOT – Tel : + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

Attachment



