U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,796.25
    +16.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,574.00
    +146.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,934.25
    +44.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.10
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.54
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.50
    +5.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.45
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0072 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6900
    +0.0360 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,787.56
    -470.13 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.26
    +10.21 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.01
    +3.17 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Casino Group: Success of bond tender offer

Groupe Casino
·1 min read
Groupe Casino
Groupe Casino

Success of bond tender offer

        

Paris, 7 November 2022,

Casino Group announces the success of its tender offer launched on 28 October 2022 on its bonds maturing in January 2023, with the early buyback and cancellation of all validly tendered notes for an aggregate principal amount of €154 million:

Notes

Outstanding principal amount prior to the bond tender offer

Aggregate principal amount repurchased

Outstanding principal amount following the bond tender offer

January 2023
FR0011400571

€189.7m

€154.0m

€35.7m


The settlement of the transaction is expected in the coming days. It will be funded with cash from the Group’s segregated account dedicated to unsecured debt repayment and which balance will stand at €35.7m after this transaction.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Chris WELTON – +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS - +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent POINSOT – Tel : + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

    As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing. Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteHer flagship Ark Innovatio

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Billions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The private market is coming to collect -- and it threatens to wreak havoc across global stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteAs financial conditions tighten around the world, private-marke

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?

    In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Facebook parent Meta preparing to announce large-scale layoffs this week, report says

    The company posted weak results and saw a dramatic fall in its share price over 2022

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Oil at $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. ASML is arguably the world's most important semiconductor equipment company.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter

    Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Rebound

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteThe company a

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped This Week

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) plunged 12% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, furthering the decline in the online retail giant's stock price since its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27. Amazon's net sales grew by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion. Excluding foreign exchange movements, the e-commerce leader's revenue was up 19%.

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks lower as China sticks to strict COVID rules

    The Chinese government reiterated at the weekend that it would stick to its ‘zero COVID’ strategy.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Activision And Warren Buffett - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures edge higher with Fed path, mid-terms in focus; Week Ahead: earnings, election and inflation data on tap; Apple slides on iPhone shipment warning; Activision lower amid Microsoft takeover doubts and Buffett deals drive Berkshire Hathaway to solid Q3 profit gains.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.