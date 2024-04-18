Casino Kingpin Steve Wynn And Billionaire Neighbor Bet Big On $108 Million Aspen Mansion

Margaret Jackson
3 min read
0
In this article:
Casino Kingpin Steve Wynn And Billionaire Neighbor Bet Big On $108 Million Aspen Mansion
Casino Kingpin Steve Wynn And Billionaire Neighbor Bet Big On $108 Million Aspen Mansion

Casino mogul Steve Wynn joined forces with his billionaire neighbor to buy a home in Aspen, Colorado, for $108 million.

Wynn, founder of the Bellagio and Wynn resort casinos, and Thomas Peterffy, founder, chairman and the largest shareholder of Interactive Brokers, purchased the house. Green for Life Environmental CEO Patrick Dovigi, a former professional hockey player in Canada, was the seller, according to an April 17 article in The Denver Post.

"It is great for the market. It is a testament to how special a community Aspen is on a global scale," listing agent Riley Warwick of Douglas Elliman Real Estate told the Post.

Dovigi paid $72.5 million for the home in 2021. He and his wife, an interior designer, remodeled the 22,405-square-foot house, which was built in 2009. The house has 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a guest house, a large garage and a heated outdoor pool.

Don't Miss:

Pitkin County, where Aspen is located, has since limited future home construction to 9,250 square feet.

The sale elevates Colorado to one of the few states that can boast a single-family home sale topping $100 million, a milestone first achieved in the U.S. two decades ago. Before Wynn's purchase, about two dozen homes sold for $100 million or more, with most of those in Manhattan, New York; Miami and Palm Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Malibu, California; and Hawaii, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Only a few markets have reached that kind of sale," said Julie Morrah, president of Aspen Title & Escrow, which handled the title and escrow work on the purchase.

Trending

The sale shattered a short-lived Colorado record set last week when a 12,655-square-foot home on 60.78 acres — also in Aspen — sold for $77 million. Furnishings and artwork were sold in a separate sale for an undisclosed price.

A $100 million home sale signifies more than just the value of a physical structure. It reflects the value of location, architectural prowess and craftsmanship. Beyond their monetary value, the sales often are indicators of broader economic trends and the pulse of the luxury real estate market.

The compound annual growth rate for U.S. luxury residential real estate market is expected to clock in at 3% over the next five years, according to Mordor Intelligence. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many buyers have sought bigger homes with spaces for offices and for their children to attend school remotely.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Casino Kingpin Steve Wynn And Billionaire Neighbor Bet Big On $108 Million Aspen Mansion originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • NHL Approves $1.2B Coyotes Sale to Utah’s Ryan and Ashley Smith

    Utah is officially getting an NHL team. NHL owners voted Thursday afternoon to approve the $1.2 billion sale of the Arizona Coyotes to the owners of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The vote concludes one of the most unique team sales in modern U.S. sports. Led by billionaire …

  • Mortgage rates surpass 7% while home prices show no signs of declining

    The rate on the popular 30-year home loan surpassed 7% this week. Some buyers moved to secure purchases but demand is muted overall.

  • US existing home sales drop in March; median price increases

    U.S. existing home sales fell in March as higher interest rates and house prices sidelined buyers from the market. Home sales dropped 4.3% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.19 million units, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales slipping to a rate of 4.20 million units.

  • Developer Default Leaves Brooklyn, New York's Tallest Building On Foreclosure List

    The big-time real estate developers who put luxury skyscrapers on the New York City skyline have a carefully crafted image as the ultimate winners, but when they lose, they lose big. That is the situation for Michael Stern and JDS Development Group, whose 93-story luxury tower in Brooklyn is now on the foreclosure list. At 1,000 feet tall, the Brooklyn Tower at 9 Dekalb Ave. is the tallest building in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Tower features the mixed-use format popular with today's developers. In

  • US Existing-Home Sales Decline as Rates Keep Buyers Sidelined

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously-owned homes in the US fell in March from a one-year high, underscoring the lingering impact of high mortgage rates and elevated prices. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsContract closings decreased 4.3% from a month

  • Commercial real estate foreclosures jumped 117% in March as trouble looms

    A new report from ATTOM shows there were 625 U.S. commercial real estate foreclosures in March, a stunning 117% increase from the same time last year.

  • Buyers Are Back in Control as Luxury Home Sellers Slash Prices

    Right now, a larger percent of high-end home listings have reduced their asking price than at any time since 2017

  • Could America's Homeowners Be Making The Country's Housing Crisis Worse?

    America's housing crisis has several causes, but it's generally accepted that a lack of inventory in the nation's population centers is one of the main factors driving up prices. While pundits nationwide fret about the crisis, real estate developer Bradley Rohrs cites America's homeowners as major contributors to the lack of affordable housing options and desperately needed new inventory. Developers Vs. Homeowners? Rohrs heads The Rohrs Team, a real estate development group that has operated in

  • 4 Stock Picks to Play a Commercial-Real-Estate Bottom, Says Analyst

    William Blair suggests buying shares of CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, Colliers International, and Cushman & Wakefield, which service commercial properties.

  • $1.7 Million Gets You A Shoebox In Silicon Valley

    In many markets, $1.7 million would be enough to buy a luxurious mansion, but in Cupertino, California, it's only enough to purchase a 384-square-foot home. Homes worth $5 million overlook the one-bedroom, one-bath home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Silicon Valley. The average Cupertino home value is about $3 million, up 10.7% over the past year. A home listed for sale typically is put under contract in about nine days, according to Zillow. "Enhancing its appeal, the property boasts close