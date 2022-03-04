U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Casino Market to Witness 40% Growth from APAC| Witnesses Emergence of 888 Holdings Plc and Apricot Investments Ltd. as Key Market Contributors|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The casino market potential growth difference will be USD 38.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report forecasts the casino market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.97%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Casino Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growing popularity of online gambling, liberalization of the regulatory framework, and increase in esports betting will offer immense growth opportunities. With the growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, more than half of the world's population is now online. This provides people with easy access to different types of games, including traditional slot games and poker, as well as new games introduced by casino operators in the market. Another key factor driving the global casino market growth is the use of technological innovation in casinos. Vendors are learning from the trends in other parallel industries, such as gaming, and are applying them in their businesses. The emergence of big data and the increasing number of IoT devices will also change the dynamics of the global casino market. However, one of the key challenges to the global casino market growth is the socio-economic impact of casinos. With the growing number of people engaged in gambling in casinos, the crime rate is also on the rise, as people who are addicted to casino gambling try to find ways to finance their addiction and end up committing crimes or illegal activities such as passing counterfeit money, theft, and fraud.

Casino Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Casino Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.The technological advances in terms of VR and AI will intensify the competition among the vendors. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors must be aware of the emerging games and trends, licensing procedures and policies, and advances in technologies.

Some of the key players covered in this report:

  • 888 Holdings Plc

  • Apricot Investments Ltd.

  • Ballys Corp.

  • Betsson AB

  • Casino Del Sol

  • Delta Corp Ltd.

  • Entain Plc

  • Evolution Gaming Group

  • Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

  • Golden Entertainment Inc.

  • Kindred Group Plc

  • MGM Resorts International

  • NetBet Enterprises Ltd.

  • Playson Ltd

  • Scientific Games Corp.

  • Station Casinos LLC

  • The Rank Group Plc

  • William Hill Plc

The report also covers the following areas:

Casino Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist casino market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the casino market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the casino market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of casino market vendors

Related Reports:

Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Casino Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Casino Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 38.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.99

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

888 Holdings Plc, Apricot Investments Ltd., Ballys Corp., Betsson AB, Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution Gaming Group, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Golden Entertainment Inc., Kindred Group Plc, MGM Resorts International, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Playson Ltd, Scientific Games Corp., Station Casinos LLC, The Rank Group Plc, and William Hill Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Poker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Blackjack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Craps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 888 Holdings Plc

  • 10.4 Apricot Investments Ltd.

  • 10.5 Casino Del Sol

  • 10.6 Evolution Gaming Group

  • 10.7 Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

  • 10.8 Kindred Group Plc

  • 10.9 NetBet Enterprises Ltd.

  • 10.10 Playson Ltd

  • 10.11 Scientific Games Corp.

  • 10.12 The Rank Group Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casino-market-to-witness-40-growth-from-apac-witnesses-emergence-of-888-holdings-plc-and-apricot-investments-ltd-as-key-market-contributors17-000-technavio-reports-301495198.html

SOURCE Technavio

  • Tesla Stock Gains As Berlin Approves Gigafactory, Musk Invites Union Vote In California

    With officials in Germany approving Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Deepening Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic R

  • Ukraine War Plunges Auto Makers Into New Supply-Chain Crisis

    The fighting in Ukraine has shut down small but important suppliers to the car industry, closing plants far from the conflict zone, while sanctions and severed trade routes are hindering car and parts shipments to and from Russia, once seen as a growth market.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • New Jersey city votes to halt licenses of gas stations tied to Russia's Lukoil

    Reflecting growing animosity across the United States toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city have voted to suspend the licenses of gas stations branded with the name of a major oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council passed a resolution 8-0 on Wednesday urging the city to suspend all licenses of two local Lukoil gasoline stations to show support for Ukraine. "This is a step on the city side to do what the rest of the world is doing to impose some pressure on Russia to stop this horrific invasion," said Council Member Anibal Ramos, who represents a part of Newark where many Ukrainian-Americans live.

  • The Russia-Ukraine war is fueling the ‘biggest supply shock to global grain markets’ in living memory

    Wheat futures are on track for their biggest weekly rise since at least 1959 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine shuts off a major source of exports of the crucial grain.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Volkswagen halts automobile production in Russia but will provide benefits to workers there

    German-headquartered automobile manufacturer — the world's No. 2 car company — says it will also stop exports to Russia ‘until further notice.’

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Russian Sanctions May Cripple a Once Promising Car Market

    The auto industry might have to face a different kind of war, as the likelihood of another supply-chain crisis increases.

  • Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

  • Why Russian oil can’t find buyers even as crude soars above $100 a barrel

    The U.S. and its allies haven't aimed sanctions at Russia's energy exports yet, but buyers are already shying away from the country's crude even as prices soar.

  • USD/CAD Climbs Higher but Retreats after Fed Testimony

    USD/CAD rises as Fed points to 25-basis point rate hike in mid-March.

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • Why the U.S. Contracted With a Chinese Covid Test-Kit Maker You’ve Never Heard of

    A $1.8 billion Biden administration contract has given a huge boost to Chinese manufacturer Andon Health and sent its stock soaring.