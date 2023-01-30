CASINOenquirer Discusses Shared Security Protocols of the Safest Online Casinos in Canada in 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online casino safety is currently the biggest concern for internet gamblers in Canada, with the latest security features often being the primary determinant of where punters end up wagering their money. As with any technology, online casino security features continue to evolve. Simultaneously, the safest online casinos in Canada keep abreast with the latest technological innovations to maintain their reputation and the integrity of their service offering.

Canadian online gambling portal, the CASINOenquirer, notes that the up-to-datedness of safety and security features can make or break an online casino.

Security Innovations Contributing to Online Casino Safety

All online casinos operating legally in Canada have several safety and security features in common. New players should identify these as signs of a legitimate operation.

Licences, Regulator Certificates, and Audits

All legitimate online casinos hold an operating licence issued by credible jurisdictions, such as Malta, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, and the United Kingdom. Moreover, independent audits by bodies such as eCOGRA should take place several times throughout the year to ensure the fairness and security of the games.

Random Number Generators

Random number generators (RNG) ensure that any game action, including chip passing, card dealing, dice rolling, or slot spinning, is arbitrary and that the games aren't rigged or compromised in any way. Without an RNG in place, there are no guarantees that the games can be trusted, and the results haven't been predetermined.

Security Protocols

Online casinos can't function without the transfer of sensitive personal data between the user and the operator. This includes the personal and banking details of the players. New and innovative security protocols help casinos to keep player information safe.

Security Socket Layer (SSL) – SSL encrypts the connection between the user and the server and segments sensitive information, which can only be unlocked with unique keys. The URL's lock icon or green bar indicates a safe webpage.

Security logo – Safe casinos display a security logo, like VeriSign, on their homepage to indicate that an online security firm backs their site.

Firewalls – Firewalls restrict and filter out web traffic, thus preventing undesirable traffic from reaching the server.

Multiple deposit options – Online casinos that offer deposit options via numerous renowned eWallets usually take their financial transaction security seriously.

Audited independent trials – Reputable online casinos escalate any serious player disputes to an independent auditor who would audit every single transaction between the player and the online casino.

Safest Online Casinos in Canada

Not all online casinos are created equal. According to research conducted by CASINOenquirer over several years, three online casinos that operate in Canada achieved full marks when it came to the safety and security of their services:

Jackpot City – (Exclusive Offer) Overall top performing Canadian online casino

Leo Vegas – Consistently reliable customer service

Spin Casino – Enhanced security features when playing across multiple devices

