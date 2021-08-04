U.S. markets closed

Casinos And Gambling Market to grow by USD 82.09 billion|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The casinos and gambling market size is expected to increase by USD 82.09 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report

The casinos and gambling market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of online gambling.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by platform (Offline and Online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The increasing use of social media marketing is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the casinos and gambling market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The casinos and gambling market covers the following areas:

Casinos And Gambling Market Sizing
Casinos And Gambling Market Forecast
Casinos And Gambling Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Boyd Gaming Corp.

  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.

  • Crown Resorts Ltd.

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

  • Golden Entertainment Inc.

  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.

  • MGM Resorts International

  • SJM Holdings Ltd.

  • William Hill Plc

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market- The casino gaming equipment market is segmented by type (casino tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Casino Gaming Market- The casino gaming market is segmented by type (land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Boyd Gaming Corp.

  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.

  • Crown Resorts Ltd.

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

  • Golden Entertainment Inc.

  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.

  • MGM Resorts International

  • SJM Holdings Ltd.

  • William Hill Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/casinos-and-gambling-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casinos-and-gambling-market-to-grow-by-usd-82-09-billiontechnavio-301348432.html

SOURCE Technavio

