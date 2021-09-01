U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

Casinos And Gambling Market Records a CAGR of about 3.50% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The casinos and gambling market is set to grow by $ 32.54 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 3.50% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.



Factors such as the growing popularity of online gambling and the growth in the spending capability of customers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The casinos and gambling market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Casinos and Gambling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Casinos and Gambling Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography





Casinos and Gambling Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the casinos and gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Boyd Gaming Corp., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Crown Resorts Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Golden Entertainment Inc., Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, SJM Holdings Ltd., and William Hill Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Casinos and Gambling Market size

  • Casinos and Gambling Market trends

  • Casinos and Gambling Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the legalization of gambling is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the Socio-Economic impact of casinos may threaten the growth of the market.





Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the casinos and gambling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Esports Market Report -The E-sports market has the potential to grow by USD 2.05 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Sports Betting Market Report -The sports betting market size will grow up to USD 106.25 billion at a CAGR of 9.70% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Casinos and Gambling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist casinos and gambling market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the casinos and gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the casinos and gambling market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of casinos and gambling market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Boyd Gaming Corp.

  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.

  • Crown Resorts Ltd.

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

  • Golden Entertainment Inc.

  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.

  • MGM Resorts International

  • SJM Holdings Ltd.

  • William Hill Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casinos-and-gambling-market-records-a-cagr-of-about-3-50-by-202517000-technavio-reports-301366799.html

SOURCE Technavio

