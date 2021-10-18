U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Casio Encourages Everyone To Stay Active During Depression Awareness Month

·3 min read

Maintain a Happy Mindset with Casio's Portfolio of Timepieces and Electronic Musical Instruments

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Observed during the month of October, Depression Awareness Month highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy and happy mindset. Many factors can impact our mental health including work, seasonal changes, loneliness and even our physical health. Staying active is not always easy but discovering pastimes that appeal to you and satisfy different aspects of your emotional wellness can help. From jogging around the neighborhood to exploring your creativity with music, Casio's portfolio of timepieces and electronic musical instruments has something to complement your preferred activity and help improve your overall wellness.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)
Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

For Music Lovers
Counter depression and explore your creativity with the ultra-portable Casiotone CT-S1. A recent meta-analysis by Cochrane Reviews supports the long-standing belief that music therapy provides beneficial effects for people with depression. The CT-S1 is an affordable, intuitive and versatile instrument that can help improve one's quality of life. This great sounding electronic keyboard features 61 full-size keys and over 60 studio-quality tones. Users can connect the CT-S1 with Casio's free Chordana Play app for advanced functionality, and with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI/audio adapter, the unit can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when connected to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. For added portability and ideal for outdoor playing, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $299.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red). To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com.

For Fitness Enthusiasts
Spending time outdoors can help to manage and combat depression. And what better time to do so than in the crisp Autumn air. G-SHOCK's step tracker lineup can be the ideal companion for those looking to spend more time outdoors. Plus, research by the National Institutes of Health suggests that physical activity may play a central role in mood regulation and can positively change mood states in people with depression. The GMDB800-1, for her, and the GBA900-1A, for him, boast health and fitness functions to help users track their walk or run and enhance workouts. Both feature Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App (GMDB800-4) and G-SHOCK MOVE app (GBA900-1A), allowing users to access useful data from their workouts. Setting and meeting exercise goals is a great way for people with depression to find purpose and boost self-esteem. The GMDB800-4 ($99) comes in a black case and band with rose gold accents, while the GBA900-1A ($130) arrives in a sleek, all-black case and band. For more information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-encourages-everyone-to-stay-active-during-depression-awareness-month-301402527.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

