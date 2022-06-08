U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,151.48
    -9.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,124.00
    -56.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,194.15
    +18.92 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.34
    -7.22 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.57
    +2.16 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +8.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0070
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0600
    +1.4440 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,454.83
    +570.08 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.16
    +8.53 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

CASIO G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW MODEL TO LUXURY MR-G LINE WITH SOPHISTICATED BLACK MIRRORED FINISH

·3 min read

All-New Model Boasts Multi-Guard Structure that Blends Polished Look with Signature G-SHOCK Durability

DOVER, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announces an all new addition to the G-SHOCK luxury men's MR-G line with the launch of the MRGB5000BA-1. The new model offers an opulent, polished finish with a design that pays homage to Japanese calligraphy and AO-ZUMI, a dark blue ink said to have the power for bringing relief for the mind.

MRGB5000BA-1
MRGB5000BA-1

The latest luxury MR-G release from G-SHOCK is developed with a Multi-guard Structure that protects the module with superior shock-absorption and a case and bezel design intricately crafted of 25 different components. It also boasts signature G-SHOCK durability with a bezel of COBARION®, a cobalt-chrome alloy four times harder than pure titanium, and a band crafted with special titanium alloy, DAT55G, that is both three times harder than pure titanium and highly workable. Finally, the case and back are made of Ti64-based super-hard titanium alloy.

The new MRGB5000BA-1 also hosts a digital dial with vapor deposition of blue and gold plus a brick pattern border that pays homage to the first G-SHOCK, DW5000C. The watch body is a black DLC (diamond-like carbon) with intricate gold and blue IP accents on the band and side bezel.

G-SHOCK's latest model features the brand's latest technical features as well, like Bluetooth® functionality that allows the watch to be connected to a smartphone via the CASIO Watches App. The Bluetooth technology enables the watch to automatically correct the time through a smartphone, making it even more convenient for users that travel often.  The app also allows the user to conveniently set alarms, swap their home city and world time, check the status of the latest time sync, solar charge level and more.

In addition, the model boasts Tough Solar power which is made possible with the inclusion of a highly resilient film-like solar panel on the dial that allows the watch to convert power from even the weakest light sources.

The new timepiece also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

  • Shock Resistance

  • 200M Water Resistance

  • Super Illuminator Double LED Light

  • 5 Daily Alarms + Hourly Time Signal

  • 1 Sec. Countdown Timer (24Hr)

  • Full Auto Calendar

  • World Time (39TZ, 39Cities+UTC)

The MRGB5000BA-1 retails for $4,000 and will be available for purchase starting this July at select retailers, g-shock.casio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit g-shock.casio.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
Rachel Shandler / Taylor Georgeson
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC
Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com
Taylor.Georgeson@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans
CASIO AMERICA, INC.
(973) 361-5400
SVanderSchans@casio.com

(PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-g-shock-introduces-new-model-to-luxury-mr-g-line-with-sophisticated-black-mirrored-finish-301564147.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft’s HoloLens Future in Question After Project Leader Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the executive in charge of its HoloLens goggles is leaving the company, putting the future of its augmented-reality project in question.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsAlex Kipman, who had b

  • BlackBerry Helps Channel Partners Tap Exploding Managed Security Service Market

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a number of enhancements to the BlackBerry Partner Program to help Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) capture the exploding demand among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for 24x7x365 Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services, a market which industry experts expect will grow from $22.45 billion in 2020 to $77.01 billion by 2030.

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensi

  • This Apple AirTag deal is one of the best we’ve ever seen

    Amazon has reduced the price of a four-pack by almost 20 per cent

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • The best Father's Day tech gift ideas

    Find the best tech gift ideas for Father's Day, including headphones, wearables, smart home devices and more chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • Digimarc Cloud-based Technology Makes Authenticity of Products More Secure

    The company also released a consumer behavior report showing differences between Generation Z and Baby Boomers.

  • Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

    The tech giant's car software will now be able to integrate more deeply with new vehicles, powering multiple screens of various shapes and sizes.

  • Caredove and Think Research expand access to Provincial eReferral Network through Hubly Integration Engine in Ontario's Northeast Region

    Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, today announced its Hubly integration engine has expanded the Ontario eReferral Program, in partnership with Caredove, to increase access to the Ocean eReferral Network in the northeast region of Ontario.

  • P&G, Microsoft announce manufacturing partnership

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble on Wednesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to build the future of digital manufacturing.

  • How To Land the Future of Connected Aviation

    The aviation industry is undergoing massive changes. Smart airport concepts rely on a profound digital infrastructure to enable autonomous and sustainable operations. Ericsson’s firsthand experienc...

  • Analysis - Apple's next frontier is your car's dashboard

    Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets. Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver. While the move from one screen to another may seem like a small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of both the technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker and the world's automakers.

  • FAANG and beyond: Game-changing tech innovations that are capturing investors' attention

    Getting some of those ideas off the ground will require mountains of investor capital

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Apple Car Play Expands. Don’t Expect an Apple Car.

    Apple showed off improvements to its Car Play platform at the tech giant's 2022 worldwide developers conference.

  • All the handy iOS 16 features Apple didn't tell you about

    Apple had a ton of big hits in its iOS 16 announcements including a lock screen revamp, updates to Photos, and improved Mail app experience. As more people are testing the iOS 16 developer beta, some small yet nifty features are being discovered every day. You’ll be able to turn on Focus mode based on a schedule, location, or when you open a particular app.

  • Apple's M2 chip will make Macs even more efficient

    Almost two years since the launch of Apple's M1 chip — the first ARM-based "Apple Silicon" hardware — we finally have a successor: M2.

  • Woman shares iPhone hack to expose men staring at the gym: ‘Sad that it’s needed’

    ‘This video is probably going to upset some men’

  • The MacBook Air M2 comes with a dual-port power adapter

    Apple's new MacBook Air M2 has a dual-port power adapter option that can charge devices like your iPhone.