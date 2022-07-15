U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.39
    +46.01 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,051.78
    +421.61 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,365.54
    +114.35 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.92
    +8.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.81
    +1.03 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.60
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    +0.13 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    +0.0049 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1853
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5860
    -0.3840 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,893.56
    +1,120.56 (+5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.13
    +6.12 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.97
    +80.16 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Casio's new G-Shock watch is inspired by NASA's eye-catching orange spacesuits

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Casio

Casio has launched a new G-Shock model with a bold color that would look instantly familiar to space fans. It takes its eye-catching hue from the iconic orange suits astronauts wear for the ascent and entry portions of their flight so that they could be easily spotted by rescue teams in case their spacecraft has to bail out into the ocean. On the watch's official product page, G-Shock wrote that the black dial of the watch represents the black visor on the helmets astronauts wear with the suit, while the thin blue line on the dial mimics the suits' blue accents.

In addition, the watch's band loop is adorned by an American flag and the back of its casing features the engraving of an astronaut. Even its packaging is on-theme: The watch comes in a tin can and a box that also feature elements of NASA's "pumpkin suits."

As collectSPACE notes, NASA introduced the vivid spacesuits following the Challenger tragedy in the 80's, and they had gone through several iterations since then. The latest version is the Orion Crew Survival System, which had been optimized for comfort, comes in more than one size and was designed to be easier to connect to the communications system.

That Casio would release a new G-Shock watch based on a NASA spacesuit doesn't come as a surprise. It has a long history with the agency, with G-Shock being one of the few timepieces NASA has approved for use on the space shuttle and aboard the ISS. In fact, this is the third NASA-branded G-Shock model it has released, following an all-white and a black-and-white watch adorned with the red NASA logo known as "the worm."

This orange watch, however, is more expensive than its predecessors and will set buyers back $170. It's only available for a limited time and can be purchased from Casio's website.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic to bring spaceship manufacturing facility to Mesa, hire hundreds

    Virgin will manufacture its Delta-class spaceships at the Mesa facility, which have a target to reach space in 2025 by way revenue-generating payload flights and private astronaut flights in 2026.

  • Webb space telescope opens door to discoveries still unimagined

    The powerful James Webb Space Telescope's inaugural batch of images has opened a new chapter of cosmic exploration, but astronomers say the observatory's most consequential discoveries may well be those they have yet to even imagine. Distant colliding galaxies, gas-giant exoplanets and dying star systems were the first celestial subjects captured by the multibillion-dollar observatory, putting its wide range of infrared-imaging capabilities on colorful display and proving the telescope works as designed. Webb's gallery of early photos and spectrographic data, which astronomers likened to the results of mere "target practice" as they readied the telescope for operational science, also previewed several planned areas of inquiry ahead.

  • New images from space telescope

    The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope were revealed this week, and Arizona scientists played a role to develop part of the telescope.

  • Successful debut flight for Europe's Vega-C rocket

    The medium-lift, Italian-built vehicle has major importance for Europe's continued access to space.

  • Twitter Lawsuit Adds to Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX Challenges

    The billionaire built his reputation and fortune juggling diverse businesses—a skill that is being tested like rarely before.

  • This Mom Was Stabbed 40 Times in 1980. Now Cops Know Who Did It.

    Willoughby Police DepartmentOn Jan. 11, 1980, Mark Madger returned to his Willoughby, Ohio, apartment after work to find a scene of sheer horror: his wife Nadine on the floor of the dining room, stabbed more than 40 times with a butcher knife that was still sticking out of her body, and their 6-month-old son unharmed in a playpen nearby.For four decades, police could not crack the case of who murdered Nadine, who was just 25 when she died. But that changed in recent months thanks to a new forens

  • Senate must back creation of ‘Space National Guard’ to end a needless division

    A brain drain in the space arena will have detrimental effects on our national security and our states’ readiness, and creating a Space National Guard is the best, most cost-efficient way to prevent that from happening.

  • Science Wednesday: Where To See Comet K2 As It Passes The Earth

    Five years ago, astronomers were electrified to confirm the discovery of Comet C/2017 K2, more commonly known as Comet K2. At the time, it was believed to be one of the largest comets zooming across the universe, with a nucleus believed to be around 11 miles in diameter and a tail measuring a ginormous 500,000 miles long. Comet K2 entered the inner solar system on June 25, and on July 14 it will make its closest approach to the Earth. According to Brian Koehler, a supervisor at the Treworgy Plan

  • How a small team in Baltimore brought the Webb telescope’s images to life

    A big showy rocket launch put the Webb Telescope in space, but a small group of people in Baltimore worked behind the scenes to make its first images possible, <strong>Jon Kelvey</strong> writes

  • Meet the Kooks Who Think NASA’s James Webb Telescope Is a Giant Space Cannon

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/NASAThe space community has been abuzz this week after NASA unveiled five stunning, highly anticipated new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. While the pictures stirred the awe and wonder of normal people, they also became a target for good old-fashioned idiots—er, conspiracy theorists—who believe that the photos are fake, or really evidence of enormous aliens, or that Webb is a giant space laser, actually.Welcome to the age

  • SpaceX Starship booster 'probably' returning to pad after explosion -Elon Musk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Starship rocket booster SpaceX plans to use for an inaugural flight to orbit will "probably" return to its launch mount in Texas next week following a testing explosion on Monday, the company's chief executive, Elon Musk, told Reuters. "Damage is minor, but booster will be transferred back to the high bay for inspections, returning to the launch stand probably next week," Musk said in an email. The booster, the towering first half of SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket system, was undergoing pre-launch tests on a stand on Monday when its engine section burst into flames, sending a shock wave miles across the South Texas facility.

  • WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast to supply space station

    SpaceX launched its 25th mission to resupply the International Space Station on Thursday.

  • 2 companies want to team up with Paso Robles spaceport — and one was started by Cal Poly grads

    The city of Paso Robles expects to have a spaceport license by the summer of 2024.

  • ESA fully cuts Mars mission ties with Russia, angering Moscow

    The European Space Agency has officially terminated cooperation with Russia on a mission to put a rover on Mars, with Russia's space chief furiously responding by banning cosmonauts on the ISS from using a Europe-made robotic arm.

  • Searching for extraterrestrial intelligence: The science behind 'Contact'

    Over a quarter-century ago, famed astrophysicist and science communicator Carl Sagan and his wife Ann Druyan, Creative Director of NASA’s Voyager Interstellar Message Project, wrote a story about the search for intelligent life. That story, which began as a film treatment, became a novel, and then ultimately a film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Jodie Foster, came out 25 years ago this week. In Contact, Foster’s character, Ellie Arroway, discovers an alien signal from another star and

  • Watch SpaceX launch more than 5,800 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station

    After a little over a month of delays, NASA and SpaceX are ready to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station, which includes more than 5,800 pounds of supplies, equipment and scientific investigations. NASA ultimately said that the issue, which caused elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine, was due to a “valve inlet joint” in the Draco thrusters. The leak marked a rare hiccup for SpaceX’s Dragon capsule program, which until now has conducted a number of missions ferrying crew and cargo to and from the ISS with little issue.

  • Buck Moon: July’s Supermoon Is on View Tonight

    The moon will look bigger and brighter this week, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. On Wednesday, the moon will be full while at its closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit, creating what is known as a “supermoon.” This supermoon will be visible from Wednesday until Friday, NASA says.

  • Lunar Outpost eyes up first-mover advantage for moon markets

    Justin Cyrus, co-founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost, is referring to the space economy: The slew of activities that could take place around or on the moon, in the orbital space around Earth or beyond. Lunar Outpost, a company that is developing rovers and other technologies for terrestrial and space applications, is determined to have a stake in this future, even amidst an increasingly crowded playing field of startups and primes also looking for their slice of the pie. Lunar Outpost is banking on early experience giving it a big boost against competitors, and so the company already has a handful of space missions lined up for 2023 and beyond.

  • New ‘octa-glove’ inspired by octopus tentacles can help humans grab slippery objects underwater

    ‘Just move your hand toward an object, and the glove does the work to grasp’

  • Circle’s Detailed Reserve Report Shows Only Cash, Short-Term Treasurys Back USDC Stablecoin

    The asset breakdown comes at a time when crypto firms and their finances are under increased scrutiny in the on-going crypto credit crisis.