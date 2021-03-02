U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,478.00
    -31.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,284.75
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.60
    -4.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.85
    -0.79 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.10
    -12.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.46 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    -0.0140 (-0.96%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    -4.60 (-16.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8710
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,373.82
    +3,016.01 (+6.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.04
    +60.80 (+6.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,638.13
    -25.37 (-0.09%)
     

Casio to Release New 6K Carbon EDIFICE Watches in Collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri Racing Team

·2 min read

TOKYO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of three new EDIFICE high-performance metal chronographs. The EQB-1000AT, ECB-10AT and EFS-S590, made with 6K carbon,*1 were designed with the Formula One™ team Scuderia AlphaTauri, whose driver Pierre Gasly took the checkered flag in last September's Italian Grand Prix.

*1. A material woven from bundles of 6,000 carbon fibers.

The team's passion for speed and smart technologies are a great match for the EDIFICE brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." Casio has been an official partner since 2016, when the team name was Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The new EQB-1000AT, ECB-10AT and EFS-S590 mark the second collaboration with the team. The dial and bezel of the EQB-1000AT, the dial of the ECB-10AT, and the inner ring around the dial of the EFS-S590AT are made of 6K carbon, a material also used in racing car wings and floors. The team's navy-blue color sets the overall tone, and their logo is engraved on the dials, case backs, and band loops.

All three models feature robust sapphire crystals, so no worries about breakage. The EQB-1000AT and ECB-10AT automatically calibrate the time when paired with a smartphone using the dedicated app, delivering the precision busy team members need. The app also allows users to set world time quickly from a preset selection of about 300 cities — ideal for world travelers like the team members.

  • EQB-1000AT

Based on the original slim-profile EQB-1000 chronograph with Tough Solar power system, this new watch also allows users to set the time on the main display and inset-dial display to any two cities via the app. The durable Cordura™ fabric band withstands the toughest conditions.

  • ECB-10AT

Based on the original ECB-10 with Schedule Timer function, which syncs with a smartphone's calendar app*2 to display schedule start and end times on the LCD and provide audible alerts, this new watch also pairs with a smartphone to set the watch to local time automatically as you travel.

*2. iOS: Calendar, Android: Google Calendar

  • EFS-S590AT

Based on the original 9.9mm slim, comfortable-fit, solar-powered EFS-S590, this new watch also features a sporty rotating inner ring that shows the time remaining before the user's next scheduled event.

EDIFICE official website: https://www.edifice-watches.com/

  • Square's bank arm launches as fintech aims 'to operate more nimbly'

    Nearly one year after receiving conditional approval, Square said Monday afternoon that its industrial bank, Square Financial Services, has begun operations. Square Financial Services completed the charter approval process with the FDIC and Utah Department of Financial Institutions, meaning it's ready for business. The bank, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, will offer business loan and deposit products, starting with underwriting, and originating business loans for Square Capital’s existing lending product.

  • Man accused of assaulting teen clerk in GA college town found hiding in trash, cops say

    Police found the suspect by tracking the phone he stole from the clerk.

  • It’s Electric: EV Stocks Could Pop in 2021

    Those who follow electric vehicle stocks in the market, or simply keep tabs on billionaire Elon Musk's companies, probably remember when Tesla stock began to climb in August 2020 preceding a...

  • Real estate company Compass files for IPO

    Real estate software company Compass filed for its long-rumored IPO on Monday. Why it matters: It's the latest company in SoftBank's Vision Fund portfolio to file for an IPO — a source of much of the megafund's good fortunes over the past year. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Compass is still unprofitable. In 2020, it had a net loss of $270.2 million on $3.72 billion in revenue. In 2019, it had a net loss of $388.0 million on $2.39 billion in revenue. In 2020, its gross transaction value was $151.7 billion, up from $97.5 billion in 2019. Of note: Compass, which splits the broker fees with the agents that use its software tools, spent $3.06 billion, or 82.2% of revenue, on "commissions and other transaction-related expenses" in 2020, a slight increase from the prior year. In the document, the company notes that this increase in share of revenue is "primarily due to the mix of the commission arrangements we have with our agents, driven in part by our rapid expansion into new markets with different local market practices with respect to commission structures," suggesting it's had to up the commission it pays out in some of the markets it recently entered. The company says it has more than 19,000 agents, including an average of 8,686 principal agents (team leaders or solo agents), using its tools. The biggest shareholders, in addition to Compass founders Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon, are SoftBank's Vision Fund and Robert Citrone's Discovery Capital Management. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Drag Race UK: Sister Sister reveals 'graphic' death threats

    The Drag Race UK star says her mental health hit "rock bottom" over the social media abuse.

  • Hyzon Motors' hydrogen fuel ambitions include two US factories

    Hyzon Motors plans to produce fuel cells, including a critical component required to power hydrogen vehicles, at two U.S. factories in a move aimed at kickstarting domestic production at a commercial scale. Production at the Chicago facility is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. The announcement comes just three weeks after Hyzon announced it would become a publicly traded company through a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at $2.1 billion, and a little over one week after revealing plans to renovate a 78,000-square-foot factory in Monroe County, New York.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The past week’s tumult in the $21 trillion Treasuries market has left shell-shocked traders positioned for even more losses ahead -- raising pressure on Federal Reserve officials to respond to the startling run-up in yields.Momentum traders were, as of Thursday’s close, the most short on Treasuries since the 2013 taper tantrum episode, according to Jefferies International. Meanwhile, expected volatility is surging, a warning flag across asset classes, and the market is moving toward pricing in a Fed liftoff from near zero in late 2022, at least a full year earlier than the central bank has signaled. That’s the backdrop in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A bevy of other officials are set to speak before he takes center stage later next week.They’re appearing after a stretch that produced a dizzying list of superlatives, including the steepest weekly jump in five-year yields in months and the biggest convulsions in the yield curve since the early days of the pandemic. What’s more, 10-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, soared to the highest level in a year. While they wound up retreating sharply on month-end buying, the initial move helped quell the speculative euphoria that’s supported risky assets. Put it all together, and the coming Fed remarks loom large for all markets, not just bond traders betting on higher yields.“There are two risks heading into next week,” says Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “Fed officials could simply stick to their script and suggest that the move higher in rates occurred only for good reasons. This would reward those investors positioned for shorts.”Alternatively, he says, policy makers “could acknowledge that they are somewhat concerned by the market’s pulling forward of rate-hike expectations, reiterate their patient stance, and suggest that too rapid a rise in rates could tighten financial conditions” -- all of which would benefit investors looking to lean against the jump in yields.One Brutal AfternoonTen-year Treasuries ended the week at 1.4%, well below their peak of 1.61% reached Thursday, the highest since February 2020. The most brutal part of that leap came after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. The bloodletting that ensued, led by the 5-year note, squeezed bets on steepener trades and other positions involving that part of the curve.In Treasury options, the skew of puts to calls is its most extreme since 2012, indicating traders are still positioned for higher yields -- and convexity shocks remain a threat. With traders embracing a rosier view of the economy amid the rollout of vaccines and calls for additional U.S. virus relief, the swaps market is now pricing the Fed’s first hike closer to December 2022, versus mid-2023 at the start of the week. The Fed itself has signaled no tightening through 2023.Another issue adding to the market’s jitters is the looming March 31 expiration of pandemic-era regulatory exemptions that allow banks to buy more bonds. In testimony this week, Powell said the Fed is evaluating what to do about the relief.In a big reversal from a neutral stance just three weeks ago, momentum investors still have ammo to fuel a fresh leg in the bond selloff, according to Jefferies.“It’s the most short since the taper tantrum of 2013, but is still not at an extreme, suggesting that momentum players have more room to add,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “But at this level, any move up in yields is unlikely to be at the same pace or magnitude that the market has seen this week.”The bond bears do have some important figures ahead to focus on. Friday will bring February jobs data, with the median estimate calling for a 171,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, a rebound from January. Any signs the labor market is failing to recover could roil reflation bets.Vying CrosscurrentsFor Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co., yields could continue to nudge higher next week and beyond. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to push back against the climb by adjusting its bond purchases or duration of its Treasuries holdings, at least for now.Further turbulence is possible, says Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, amid a large amount of “crosscurrents that are pushing different parts of the rates market.”For next week, the risk is “continued high realized volatility” as any Fed comments on steps to support Treasuries would result in short positions getting squeezed. If the topic isn’t addressed, that may spur selling in anticipation of auctions the following week.There’s at least one other topic traders will be on alert for next week. With a deluge of cash in funding markets pushing front-end rates to zero, there’s the prospect the Fed may have to tinker with the interest rate it pays on excess reserves -- known as IOER -- one of the tools it uses to control its policy target.WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 1: Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMarch 3: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit services PMI; ISM services; Fed Beige BookMarch 4: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersMarch 5: Nonfarm payrolls; trade balance; consumer creditFed calendar:March 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; Governor Lael Brainard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari on virtual panelMarch 2: Brainard; San Francisco Fed’s Mary DalyMarch 3: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; Bostic; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Beige BookMarch 4: Powell discusses the U.S. economy at virtual event; BosticAuction schedule:March 1: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 2: 42-day cash-management billsMarch 4: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks' dance to continue, but inflation could mute the music: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in global stocks fuelled by cheap cash and reflation hopes will continue for at least another six months but a rise in bond yields as inflation expectations grow could throw a spanner in the works, Reuters polls found. Despite severe economic damage from the pandemic, MSCI's global stock index -- which tracks shares across 49 countries -- notched up all-time highs this month, having risen over 70% since hitting rock-bottom in late March amid ample liquidity from central banks and massive fiscal stimulus. In recent trading sessions, world stocks have pulled back as a rapid surge in global bond yields raises expectations that major central banks could eventually turn less accommodative in a bid to tame inflation.

  • Analysis: How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies

    When President Joe Biden on Wednesday stood at a lectern holding a microchip and pledged to support $37 billion in federal subsidies for American semiconductor manufacturing, it marked a political breakthrough that happened much more quickly than industry insiders had expected. For years, chip industry executives and U.S. government officials have been concerned about the slow drift of costly chip factories to Taiwan and Korea. While major American companies such as Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp dominate their fields, they depend on factories abroad to build the chips they design.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.The bond selloff stalled in Asia hours on Friday, as markets paused for breath, following the whirlwind session which saw rising yields overwhelm areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”(Updates sixth paragraph to show bonds stalled in Asia.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dangers of Big Oil Spending Cuts Are Visible in Angola’s Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline of Angola, from being Africa’s top crude producer five years ago to barely pumping more than war-torn Libya today, shows the heavy toll of a slump in oil-industry investment.The nation’s production has fallen by more than a third since 2015, when international oil companies started slashing investment in response to a plunge in crude prices. Despite government efforts to stimulate activity, just a handful of drilling rigs now work in the deep Atlantic waters that hold the country’s greatest resources.The situation could worsen as Big Oil makes another round of deep spending cuts, raising the possibility that Nigeria -- another key OPEC member -- could also suffer Angola’s fate. That would have consequences both for the oil market, which needs more supply from the cartel in the coming years, and the economic stability of a region that’s dependent on petroleum revenue.“It’s a struggle for West Africa to compete” when investment is scarce, said Gail Anderson, principal analyst for West Africa upstream oil and gas at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in Edinburgh. When returns are compared to other oil provinces, “Nigeria doesn’t stack up, nor does Angola.”Angola’s oil production figures tell a bleak picture, especially for a economy that’s heavily dependent on petroleum exports. Crude output has held at a 15-year low of just below 1.2 million barrels a day since November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even Libya, where the oil industry has been crippled by a decade-long civil war, pumped more crude than Angola in December.The seeds of this decline were sown in 2014, when surging U.S. shale production caused a price slump. As Brent crude fell from above $100 a barrel to less than $30 within a couple of years, international oil companies slashed spending around the world.Deep production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies eventually spurred a rebound in prices, but offshore drilling in West Africa recovered far more slowly. Then the coronavirus pandemic triggered another deep plunge in oil prices, leaving just a single drillship operating in the waters off Nigeria and Angola by the middle of 2020, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.“Exploration investments in Angola had been on decline since the 2014 downfall,” said Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst at Rystad Energy AS. Some subsequent offshore projects by Eni SpA and Total SE kept the stream from drying up completely, but the global pandemic and market downturn “forced almost every oil and gas corporation to return its operations and spending plans back to the drawing board.”Our FaultAngola has tried to slow the decline through a broad effort including auctions of new drilling areas and the restructuring of state-owned oil company Sonangol.The government negotiated with companies to see if they could squeeze “a little bit more” from existing fields, according to Angolan Minister of Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Pedro Azevedo. Even with that effort, the country is targeting average production of 1.22 million barrels a day for 2021, which would mean it is unable to enjoy the benefits of a higher OPEC+ output quota as the cartel opens the taps later this year.“It’s our fault that we haven’t invested more in operations, haven’t invested more in Sonangol capabilities, haven’t invested more in refining,” Azevedo said at a press briefing in January.Angola is largely dependent on deep-water fields, where the natural decline in output is typically faster than onshore. Without constant investment to improve oil-recovery rates or tap additional reservoirs, production can drop rapidly.In Nigeria, about two-thirds of production comes from shallow-water and onshore fields, where output had recovered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic as unrest in oil-producing areas eased.The country cut production sharply last year as part of the OPEC+ deal. Crude shipments last month fell to the lowest level in four years and output was below 1.5 million barrels a day. That’s less than half of the longstanding target it planned to reach in 2023, and deep-water drilling could potentially be “the engine of growth” for Nigeria in the years ahead, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Anderson.Oil prices have mostly recovered from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Brent crude rising above $65 a barrel in London. When major companies do start to spend again, fiscal terms will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria can boost investment, or share the fate of Angola.But Nigeria increased the royalty for deep water in 2019. Companies including Total, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have voiced concerns that the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill could deter investment.“The problem for Angola is that there deep water production was already maturing and steeply declining and improved fiscal terms are not going to change the overall picture,” Anderson said. “Nigeria on the other hand has more choice and clearly could produce more if it got the fiscal and regulatory framework right.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • Munger Calls Out Robinhood, Other Brokers for ‘Dirty’ Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Charlie Munger, the long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, said Robinhood Markets and other brokerages that attract inexperienced retail investors are essentially offering “gambling services” and have found a “dirty way” to make money.“I think you should try and make your money in this world by selling other people things that are good for them, and if you’re selling them gambling services -- where you make profits off the top, like many of these new brokers who specialize in luring the gamblers in -- I think it’s a dirty way to make money, and I think that we’re crazy to allow it,” Munger, 97, said Wednesday at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp., where he is chairman.The commentary overlooks the cultural shift taking place among investors today, Robinhood spokeswoman Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay said in an e-mailed statement.“To suggest that new investors have a mindset of racetrack bettors is disappointing and elitist,” Ramsay said. “It should be celebrated that we are seeing market investors begin to diversify, and that education and awareness about the values of investing are diffusing further into previously untapped generations.”Robinhood has faced criticism by lawmakers and the public since last month’s surge in trading of certain stocks, driven by retail investors. The broker’s stated mission is to “democratize finance for all” by giving users an easy way to invest in public markets and helping to eradicate trading fees. Millions of people, many of them young, have flocked to the company’s platform in recent years.The company was created to help people invest in the stock market even if they don’t have access to generational wealth or the resources that come with it, Ramsay added.Munger took aim at trends including the Reddit-induced boom in stocks such as GameStop Corp. and the growth in SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, which he called a sign of an “irritating bubble.” He warned that this must end badly, but he’s not sure when.“It’s most egregious in the momentum trading by novice investors lured in by new types of brokerage operations like Robinhood,” Munger said. “I think all of this activity is regrettable. I think civilization would do better without it.”Munger called “commission-free” trading one of the most “disgusting” lies being perpetuated by the investing world.“Robinhood trades are not free,” Munger said. “When you pay for order flow, you’re probably charging your customers more and pretending to be free. It’s a very dishonorable, low-grade way to talk. And nobody should believe that Robinhood’s trades are free.”Munger, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. vice chairman, has been at Buffett’s side for decades as they used corporate acquisitions and stock purchases to build the conglomerate into a behemoth valued at more than $580 billion.He’s also helped build the Daily Journal’s stock portfolio, which currently holds bets on companies including Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. That company’s Wells Fargo holding has remained relatively stable and ended 2020 valued at $48 million, while Berkshire has been deeply slashing its stake in the lender. When questioned about that contrast, Munger cited different tax considerations and said there’s no need for Daily Journal and Berkshire to be aligned on everything.“There’s no question that Wells Fargo has disappointed long-term investors like Berkshire,” Munger said. “You can understand why Buffett got disenchanted with Wells Fargo. I think I’m a little more lenient. I expect less out of bankers than he does.”(Updates with Robinhood comments starting in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq 100 Index Notches Gain After Worst Week Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded Friday but still capped its worst week in nearly four months as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields triggered a selloff in big technology stocks that have skyrocketed during the pandemic.The selling eased on Friday in New York with contracts on the benchmark gaining 0.6%. At one point this week the tech-heavy index accumulated a 6% drop -- its worst in almost a year -- as investors sold companies with high valuations, such as Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and DocuSign Inc.The so-called megacaps and other tech stocks mostly rose on Friday, with analysts and investors saying the longer-term outlook for stocks remained largely intact after the bruising selloff. Semiconductor stocks Micron Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc. and Xilinx Inc. were among those that led the index’s advance on Friday.“On balance, the investment case for equities is still OK, but not spectacular,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.Investors grappled with implications of higher borrowing costs and inflation expectations. The speed of the jump in Treasury yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum -- a market rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus.Still, there was no shortage of investment strategists reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks while bond yields remain low compared with historical standards.The S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5% this week in its first week of back-to-back losses since October. One indication that the mood is still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index hovered near 28, a relatively high level.“It’s not the absolute level, but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields are no good for the economy.”Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were around 1.4% on Friday, falling after Thursday’s jump. Outside of the U.S., markets were firmly risk-off. Equity benchmarks in Asia lost more than 3%, while investors sought a haven in the dollar.“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.(Updates share moves throughout, and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Telecom Lines Fail to Save World’s Top Derivative Bourse

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than an hour into trading in India’s $2.7 trillion stock market on Wednesday, dealers saw index levels on the National Stock Exchange’s cash segment had stopped updating. By 11:40 a.m., the world’s biggest derivatives bourse halted all trading.The incident prompted the nation’s market regulator to ask the NSE to investigate why trading didn’t migrate to its disaster-recovery site to prevent the longest-ever trading outage the country has seen. The exchange handles the globe’s highest number of futures and options contracts, and with expiry looming Thursday, business was humming.The NSE’s engineers had also been a busy lot that morning. When they found that their lease-line data pipes weren’t transferring, they decided that systems need to restart, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Surprisingly, both service providers -- Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Tata Communications Ltd. -- went down at the same time, hamstringing migration from the financial capital Mumbai to the southern city of Chennai, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.About an hour later, the NSE called a halt to trading in its cash and derivatives segments, citing “issues with the links with telecom service providers.” It didn’t offer an estimated time of resumption.As restive dealers neared the typical close of 3:30 p.m., they were keen to complete their trades. Just like in other places around the world, India has seen an influx of new retail money amid the pandemic, and day traders were staring at losses. The NSE is one among several Asian exchanges to face technical glitches in recent months and while rival BSE Ltd. was functioning normally, it is much smaller.“If NSE had informed brokers of a potential reopening or extension of trading hours, at least by 3 p.m., we, along with many other brokers, would not have had to take risk mitigation measures and square off positions on BSE,” Zerodha Broking Ltd., the country’s largest broker with over 4 million clients, said in a blog post. “Unfortunately, because there were no updates given to brokers, we had no other choice. The last minute notification of the trading extension at 3:17 p.m. came a little too late.”Representatives for Bharti declined to comment, while Tata Communications didn’t immediately comment. Telecom instability affected the NSE’s online risk management system, and its unavailability meant the market couldn’t function and had to be shut down, the NSE said in a statement Thursday, adding that it is awaiting detailed analysis from service providers and vendors. Trading ultimately resumed at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and ran through 5 p.m. The Sensex and Nifty 50 indexes rose about 1% in early trade Thursday.‘So Many Calls’“I’m getting so many calls since morning,” Mukesh Jain, managing director at Maverick Share Brokers Pvt. 1,000-kilometers away in the walled city of Jaipur, said on Wednesday. “Not many of our new investors would have witnessed a situation like this, where you are unable to trade ahead of F&O expiry tomorrow. So it is natural for them to panic.”The NSE handles about twice the stock volume of the BSE, and controls about 80% of India’s derivatives market.Its total futures and options turnover was 30.6 trillion rupees ($423 billion) Wednesday, about a quarter lower than 40.3 trillion rupees in the previous session. Volumes on the BSE at 407 billion rupees were the highest since March 2017, due to diversion of trades to that exchange, according to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.Volatility will continue when markets reopen Thursday because a lot of people are still stuck, predicts Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd. in Indore. “For people who are on the fence, looking forward to enter the market, when these kind of things become headlines it dampens their overall motivation to participate,” he said.Shooting in the DarkTechnical glitches have disrupted trading at several stock exchanges in the Asia Pacific region in recent months. In October, a hardware issue forced an unprecedented all-day halt on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Australia’s stock exchange opened for less than half an hour on Nov. 16 before a software issue forced it to close for the rest of the session.Wednesday’s disruption revived memories of an episode in July 2017, when the NSE shut both the cash and derivatives segments due to technical issues, with traders unable to execute trades at its venue and prices not updating. Trading was later restarted after keeping traders on tenterhooks for about three hours with conflicting messages about what time operations would resume.NSE has been planning an initial public offering since 2016, which was delayed after it was embroiled in a probe into whether it allowed preferential access to some high-frequency traders. The NSE has since closed the loophole, regulator Sebi said in an order in 2019 while imposing a fine.“It went kind of downhill because of lack of communication,” said Jimeet Modi, chief executive officer at Mumbai-based Samco Securities Ltd., referring to Wednesday’s outage. “Everyone was shooting in the dark.”(Updates with NSE statement in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei USA security chief calls for Biden to ease sanctions: We’ve been significantly hurt

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei called for direct dialogue with the Biden administration Thursday, as it looks to turn around dwindling sales depressed by U.S. sanctions on the company.

  • Issa Brothers’ EG Group to Tap Private Debt as KPMG Audit Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- EG Group, the gas-station operator owned by the British Issa brothers, is planning to sell 675 million pounds ($956 million) of privately placed bonds to help fund an acquisition spree after an auditing delay by KPMG LLP derailed the prospect of tapping the public market.EG Group plans to issue five-year senior-secured bonds in its first privately placed transaction, which are expected to price with a coupon of around 6.25%, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal will help fund a turbocharged expansion by the company, which owns the U.K. supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd., and forms part of a $1.8 billion debt package to finance the purchase of Asda’s gas stations as well as those owned by OMV in Germany.Representatives for EG Group and KPMG declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.The company owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa has fueled its expansion at break-neck speed in the debt markets since 2017. Earlier this week, EG Group told investors it needs more time to finish its audit results because KPMG -- which replaced Deloitte & Touche LLP as the firm’s accountants in October -- faced delays in assessing the scale of its business.Companies typically need to publish a prospectus with audited statements when they sell listed bonds to investors, meaning that the KPMG delay led the company to opt for the private route.With a coupon of 6.25%, the bond is offering investors a premium for the paper being less liquid than a publicly listed bond. EG Group’s existing bonds denominated in euros and U.S dollars are currently bid at yields ranging from 4.3% to 5.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Strong investor appetite for the new sterling bond meant that the borrower was able to increase the size of the offering by more than a 100 million pounds, according to some of the people.The deadline for EG Group’s audit is the end of September, people familiar with the matter said. Until the audit is completed, any plans to lower debt costs by issuing publicly syndicated bond deals will likely be hindered. Private offerings are more expensive for borrowers to sell because investors can only typically hold a small amount of illiquid assets in their portfolios.EG Group was bought by the Issas in 2001 and is now part-owned by sponsor TDR Capital. The brothers and TDR Capital are also said to be in talks to buy more than half of coffee chain Caffe Nero’s 350 million pounds of loans, the Telegraph reported earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Globals stock slide on inflation fears, dollar gains

    The Nasdaq recovered as the bond rout retreated on Friday, but most other equity markets swooned around the world as data showing a strong rebound in U.S. consumer spending kept fears of rising inflation alive. Shares of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc edged up after bearing the brunt of this week's downdraft to help the Nasdaq shake off its worst day in almost four months on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.56% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.48% after a late-session surge failed to hold.