Casio To Release New Casiotone Digital Keyboards With Minimalist Design: Make Music Anytime, Anywhere

Music-Making Tailored for "New Normal" Lifestyles with User-Friendly Casiotone Charm

DOVER, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading musical instrument provider, announced today the release of three new Casiotone models – the CT-S1, CT-S400 and LK-S450. Casio's minimalist design, sound quality and connected features in each keyboard bring to life the concept of "Make Music, Anytime, Anywhere."

CASIO RELEASES NEW CASIOTONE DIGITAL KEYBOARDS WITH MINIMALIST DESIGN: MAKE MUSIC ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

"Casio is passionate about bringing the joys of making music to as many people as possible," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "Staying true to that, our new Casiotone models have broad appeal that spans generations and skill levels and are designed to seamlessly fit into users' increasingly diverse lifestyles. Sometimes, players just want to play for the pure joy of playing; that's what our newest Casiotone introductions will inspire."

MINIMALIST DESIGN FOR PORTABILITY AND VERSATILITY

The new Casiotone models have a slim, minimalist chassis and design that seamlessly integrates with the style of users' homes. Simplicity is the key – 61 keys, built-in speakers, multi-functional buttons and weighing only 9 lbs. – the CT-S1 is ideal for players of varying skill levels and convenient for casual play at any time. Ensuring a great fit in any space, the CT-S1 arrives in three color variations, white, black and red with a matching fabric speaker net that adds to the overall clean and simplistic design. Similarly, the CT-S400's carefully designed selection of buttons provides superior operability while featuring an LCD screen with sharp visibility. Geared for beginners, the LK-S450 features a similarly slim profile, step-up lessons and a key lighting system that guides users to practice at their own pace. The new Casiotones have built-in strap locks to equip a guitar strap and convert the keyboard to a keytar for even more fun.

EXPRESSIVE, HIGH-QUALITY TONES

Despite the slim designs, each model boasts the richly expressive Casio AiX Sound Source to ensure sounds come to life with clarity and expression previously unparalleled in portable keyboards. Inspired by the original Casiotone CT-201, the CT-S1 features 61 tones with some classic Casio tones coming from the VL, VZ and CZ series. The CT-S400 and LK-S240 feature 600 high-quality tones, 200 rhythms and 160 built-in songs in addition to a diverse range of functions including auto-accompaniment. The AiX Sound Source combined with the speaker design ensures the best sound quality in its class.

CONNECTED FEATURES

All three new Casiotone models have a range of connectivity options, including a class-compliant micro USB MIDI port. A USB HOST port is available for the separately sold Bluetooth® adapter (WU-BT10) that provides wireless MIDI communication and can effectively transform the keyboard into a wireless speaker. Wired or wirelessly, users can link the keyboards to Casio's dedicated Chordana Play, which will enable them to change the tempo or key of songs being played, in addition to displaying music scores and piano roll. Players can easily hook up a sustain pedal for even more expressive play, as well as use the headphone output to practice in private.

The new CT-S1 (MSRP: $299.99), CT-S400 (MSRP: $349.99), LK-S450 (MSRP: $399.99), and WU-BT10 (MSRP: $129.99) will be available for pre order April 14, 2021 and for sale mid-May at music retailers nationwide and CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.

