Casio to Release G-SHOCK Recrystallized Series in Deep-Layer Hardened Stainless Steel

G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Timepiece

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its series of shock-resistant G-SHOCK Recrystallized series designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The GMW-B5000PS and GMW-B5000PG are made even tougher, employing a deep-layer hardening process*1 on stainless steel.

*1 This process creates a hard layer by infusing gas into the surface of the steel, hardening the material itself rather than coating it to harden the outside.

G-SHOCK Recrystallized Series

The GMW-B5000PS and GMW-B5000PG are based on the full-metal GMW-B5000D, which faithfully reproduces the iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. Both of these 40th anniversary models employ extremely hard stainless steel for exterior components such as the bezel and band.

With this latest advance in the continuous G-SHOCK evolution that began back in 1983, Casio has developed a deep-layer hardening process specifically for stainless steel, achieving a material that is approximately three times harder than ordinary stainless steel. Recrystallization adds a design element, with the stainless steel heat-treated and recrystallized to create crystalline patterns against a matte texture, giving the rugged appearance of fine metal fragments scattered across the surface. Each individual component features a unique crystalline grain, delivering subtle differences in pattern, color and luster for each timepiece.

Casio also announced today the release of the DW-5040PG, which features a dial engraved with the words "PROJECT TEAM 'Tough,'" the name of the team that worked to develop the very first G-SHOCK. For this reissue of the original G-SHOCK design, the deep-layer hardening process is applied to the case back, buckle, band loop, and other metal components. Biomass plastics are used in the bezel and band.

Model Color GMW-B5000PS Silver GMW-B5000PG Gold DW-5040PG Black

GMW-B5000PS, GMW-B5000PG and DW-5040PG

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.