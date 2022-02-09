Casio to Release Limited Edition EDIFICE in Nissan & NISMO Team Colors

Watch Engraved with Traditional Nissan & NISMO Ace Number, 23

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the newest addition to the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal watches based on the concept of Speed and Intelligence. The EDIFICE NISMO Limited Edition EQS-930NIS is a special limited edition model created with NISMO, an affiliate of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. that engages in motorsport activities.

NISMO is short for Nissan Motorsports International, Co. Ltd. This Nissan motorsports affiliate not only competes in races, but also proposes racetrack technologies and designs for use in Nissan road cars. The EDIFICE line of watches features dynamic design and advanced technology in a wide range of models from multifunctional chronographs, equipped with Smartphone Link and other functions, to standard watches with sporty designs. As a natural ally that shares the motorsports company's passion for utilizing cutting-edge technology in pursuit of ultimate performance, EDIFICE has been a NISMO supporter since 2021.

The EQS-930NIS face and body design captures the spirit of NISMO and motorsports. The NISMO brand colors, red and black, feature prominently, with the inset dials, bezel sides, and buttons accented in red against a black base. The traditional Nissan & NISMO ace number, 23, is engraved on the bezel at the 23-minute mark, as well as on the case back. The bezel, band loop, and case back are all engraved with the NISMO logo.

In addition, the inset dial at the 10 o'clock position recreates the color gradation that appears on a sports car's titanium tail pipe when the exhaust heat and the temperature difference between car parts cause the titanium to turn bluish. The surface of the urethane band has been processed to resemble tire tread after an intense race. The EQS-930NIS also delivers on functionality, with solar-charging system and stopwatch for practicality.

With the release of this special limited edition model, Casio joins the legions of passionate fans who support Nissan & NISMO on the road to victory.

NISMO red highlights on a black face

The number 23 engraved on the bezel and case back

Band textured to evoke the tread of a post-race car tire

Inset dial evokes the color gradation of hot titanium





