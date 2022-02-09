U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.00
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,394.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,767.75
    +33.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.60
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.44
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    -0.1680 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,782.48
    -260.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.01
    -18.85 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,510.85
    +226.33 (+0.83%)
     

Casio to Release Limited Edition EDIFICE in Nissan & NISMO Team Colors

·2 min read

Watch Engraved with Traditional Nissan & NISMO Ace Number, 23

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the newest addition to the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal watches based on the concept of Speed and Intelligence. The EDIFICE NISMO Limited Edition EQS-930NIS is a special limited edition model created with NISMO, an affiliate of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. that engages in motorsport activities.

EQS-930NIS
EQS-930NIS

NISMO is short for Nissan Motorsports International, Co. Ltd. This Nissan motorsports affiliate not only competes in races, but also proposes racetrack technologies and designs for use in Nissan road cars. The EDIFICE line of watches features dynamic design and advanced technology in a wide range of models from multifunctional chronographs, equipped with Smartphone Link and other functions, to standard watches with sporty designs. As a natural ally that shares the motorsports company's passion for utilizing cutting-edge technology in pursuit of ultimate performance, EDIFICE has been a NISMO supporter since 2021.

The EQS-930NIS face and body design captures the spirit of NISMO and motorsports. The NISMO brand colors, red and black, feature prominently, with the inset dials, bezel sides, and buttons accented in red against a black base. The traditional Nissan & NISMO ace number, 23, is engraved on the bezel at the 23-minute mark, as well as on the case back. The bezel, band loop, and case back are all engraved with the NISMO logo.

In addition, the inset dial at the 10 o'clock position recreates the color gradation that appears on a sports car's titanium tail pipe when the exhaust heat and the temperature difference between car parts cause the titanium to turn bluish. The surface of the urethane band has been processed to resemble tire tread after an intense race. The EQS-930NIS also delivers on functionality, with solar-charging system and stopwatch for practicality.

With the release of this special limited edition model, Casio joins the legions of passionate fans who support Nissan & NISMO on the road to victory.

EQS-930NIS
EQS-930NIS
NISMO red highlights on a black face
NISMO red highlights on a black face
The number 23 engraved on the bezel and case back
The number 23 engraved on the bezel and case back
Band textured to evoke the tread of a post-race car tire
Band textured to evoke the tread of a post-race car tire
Inset dial evokes the color gradation of hot titanium
Inset dial evokes the color gradation of hot titanium


SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to

  • Why Apple Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple's popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay. Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available.

  • Here's Why Ferrari Partnered With This Leading Chipmaker

    Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) collaborated with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Qualcomm will be a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner through Snapdragon, Qualcomm's premium product and experience brand leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive. The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater unveiled at Maranello on 17 February 2022. Furthermore, the Maranello marque's esports activities will be a part of the sponsorship. Benedetto Vigna, Ferra

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • NFT, crypto startup Alchemy raises $200M in venture capital, hits unicorn status

    Silicon Valley-based Alchemy has raised $200 million, making it the latest cryptocurrency startup to achieve unicorn status, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • Nvidia's Terrific Position in This Nascent Market Could Supercharge Its Growth

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as it turns out, was the biggest player in this space -- the tech giant pointed out last month that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service had crossed 15 million subscribers. Cloud gaming allows gamers to stream and play high-end games even on underpowered devices thanks to remote servers that are equipped with powerful hardware. All that they need is a fast network and a subscription to a cloud gaming service such as GeForce NOW.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

  • Apple updates iPhones so users can send money directly from one device to another

    Apple says all payments are encrypted so it does not know who is paying or what they are buying

  • How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

    Here's what you need to do to hide your home from other users in Google Maps and Apple Maps.

  • 3 Best Web3 Stocks to Buy in February

    Today, the internet is primarily controlled by "big tech" companies that touch nearly every aspect of the user experience. Built on blockchain technology, it involves cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but like any early-stage technology, it might look different years from now. Here are three critical functions of Web3 as we know it and the best companies powering these three trends.

  • Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals in fintech push

    The feature, to be launched later this year, will use near field communications (NFC) technology for making all kinds of payments, including between iPhones, Apple said on Tuesday. The tech giant added that it would not know what was being purchased or who was buying it, stressing on the services privacy feature. Fintech services Stripe and Shopify Point will be the first to offer the "Tap to Pay" feature to business customers in the spring of 2022 in the United States, the company said in a statement https://apple.co/3HAASte.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Green, Why XRP Could Surge To $1

    Bitcoin price gained pace after it broke the $40,000 resistance, ether price moved into a bullish zone above $3,000, and XRP’s rally could extend to $1.00.

  • Can Elon Musk Make Dogecoin a Winner in 2022?

    The cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and its Shiba Inu mascot captivated investors at the beginning of 2021, sending its price soaring to nearly $0.74 -- a massive return, considering the price of Dogecoin at one point in 2019 was just a fraction of a penny. Along for the ride has been tech wizard and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who counts Dogecoin as one of three cryptocurrencies he owns. Tweets from Musk have sent Dogecoin flying, and the SpaceX founder has vowed to help improve the network.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Google Just Gave Its Nod of Approval to Blockchain and Crypto Technology

    Blockchain technology and the cryptocurrencies built on it have been a hot investment theme the past few years. The chief executive officer of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Sundar Pichai, just made a public comment on blockchain when asked about future internet tech development. A 32% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by the more than $61.2 billion in Google advertising during the final months of the year, is no joke.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 returns to a record low of $570

    Amazon's latest sale knocks up to $130 off Apple's Mac Mini M1 desktop,