U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,720.25
    -11.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,668.00
    -82.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,505.00
    -50.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.00
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.93
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.70
    -7.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.14 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9681
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2950
    +0.1730 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,454.76
    +699.66 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.59
    +15.81 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,338.54
    +164.56 (+0.63%)
     

Casio to Release Mid-Size G-SHOCK

·2 min read

Featuring Luxe Metal Bezel and Dimensional Dial

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GM-S110 is a digital-analog combination timepiece with a mid-size design featuring a luxe metal bezel and a dimensional dial. The new watch will be available in four models.

GM-S110
GM-S110

With their toughness-oriented design, G-SHOCK watches have long been popular, especially with a broad range of male users. Now, to serve an even more diverse fan base, Casio has added a focus on expanding its lineup of watches for women and developing more compact models that anyone can wear.

The new GM-S110 is designed to nicely fit slimmer wrists, with a more compact and comfortable 42-mm case diameter and slimmer 13-mm profile, which still delivers all the shock resistance you expect in a G-SHOCK. The watch features a dimensional dial with a design based on the popular GMA-S110, which has received high marks from users across the gender spectrum.

The intricately shaped bezel has separate hairline and mirror finishes applied to individual surfaces to enhance the texture of the metal. The dial, which is composed of a complex arrangement of 3D parts, also features a metallic finish applied to multiple components to nicely complement the metal bezel.

The new watch is available in four models. The GM-S110-1A features a stylish silver color that showcases the original texture of the metal. The GM-S110PG-1A gets an exquisite touch of color with pink gold IP. The GM-S110B-8A has a chic look thanks to gray IP. The GM-S110LB-2A employs newly developed light blue IP. The sophisticated cool of these color options makes any one of the new GM-S110 watches a superb complement to any fashion or style.

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/0929-gm-s110/

GM-S110-1A/GM-S110PG-1A/GM-S110B-8A/GM-S110LB-2A
GM-S110-1A/GM-S110PG-1A/GM-S110B-8A/GM-S110LB-2A

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD

Recommended Stories

  • Oura's third-generation smart ring brings a smoother, more comfortable design

    The Oura Gen3 Horizon loses the awkward flat side of its predecessor.

  • London-Based Asset Manager Fasanara Capital Establishes $350M Crypto VC Fund

    Fasanara Capital has established a new $350 million venture capitalist fund focused on fintech and web3, according to a press release.

  • Yuan Falls to Weakest Since 2008 on Signs PBOC Is Easing Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- The onshore yuan fell to the weakest level against the dollar since the global financial crisis in 2008, amid an incessant advance in the greenback and speculation China is toning down its support for the local currency.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia

  • Macy’s Marketplace Play: What It Means

    The marketplace platform is introducing 400 new brands and eight new categories to macys.com this fall, but the company's chief digital officer says the experience remains curated and "best in class."

  • Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for XTN

  • Is It Time To Buy GLD Stock As The Stock Market Collapses? Here's What Charts Show

    Is it time to sell GLD stock? Charts show that it fell below a sell signal, but it could gain long-term.

  • How Donald Trump Paid Less In Taxes Than A Household Earning Only $20,000 Per Year

    Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat over the years about his income taxes or, more specifically, his ability to get out of paying what most would consider his fair share. Trump has kept a tight grip on his tax returns, becoming the first president in 40 years not to release them to the public. According to data reported by The New York Times, Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — less than the average of $819 paid by households making over $20,000 per year in 2017. Acc

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure

  • Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market

    The central bank stepped in after a rare intervention from the IMF.

  • Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

    The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere. Following Friday's UK mini-budget, which flagged 45 billion pounds' ($48 billion) worth of unfunded tax cuts, sterling tumbled to record lows while British bond prices slid. Markets had already been unnerved by an energy shock that has fuelled inflation and a strong dollar that is creating headwinds globally and which prompted a rare Bank of Japan intervention in currency markets just last week.

  • War-torn Ukraine sets sights on additional IMF support not tied to its Fund quota

    Ukraine is working on a long-term program with the IMF, according to the office of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

  • Midwest The New Silicon Valley? Udder-ly Ridiculous Returns In The Corn Industry Leave Investors Drooling

    Farmland has been in the news a lot lately. Bill Gates, for one, saw food shortages coming years ago. His foresight explains his rampant buying of American farmland. His purchases have been met with plenty of controversy and backlash — as well as scathing reviews from Russell Brand. Gates knows what he’s doing, and his peers mimic his strategy. Gates’ $30 billion investment firm Cascade Investment LLC handles his investments, which include companies like United Parcel Service Inc., Ecolab Inc. a

  • Bitcoin's 6-Month Put-Call Skew Continuing to Climb

    Bitcoin's (BTC) six-month put-call skew, which measures the richness of puts relative to calls, is continuing to climb and indicates persistent demand for downside protection, even as BTC remains resilient in the face of traditional market turmoil. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Wins Deal to Support Kuwait's AN/APG-79 Radar

    Raytheon (RTX) is going to provide depot-level repair capability for the government of Kuwait's inventory of AN/APG-79 AESA radar weapon replaceable assemblies.

  • Gemini Exec: We Like ‘Thoughtful’ Regulation

    Crypto exchange Gemini is partnering with robo-advisor Betterment, to bring diversified crypto portfolios to investors. Gemini Chief Strategy Officer Marshall Beard discusses the partnership, along with his views on the future of crypto regulation.

  • Gilt yields pull back from multi-year highs as BoE and Treasury seek to calm nerves

    U.K. bonds rallied on Tuesday, forcing yields down from multi-year highs, as the selloff sparked by the government's tax-cutting budget ran out of steam

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Citadel CEO says 60/40 portfolio more attractive after yields spike

    Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields are likely to improve the attractiveness of investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, said Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms. "The 60/40 portfolio is much better today than at any point in recent time," he told an investment conference in New York on Wednesday, referring to the common investment strategy, which splits allocations between stocks and bonds on a 60%/40% basis to mitigate risk. The strategy has been badly hit this year amid declines in prices for both stocks and bonds.

  • Provident Financial to combine with Lakeland Bancorp in Garden State banking tie-up

    Provident shareholders will own majority of combined company in an all-stock combination with Lakeland Bancorp valued at $1.3 billion.

  • Cadence Design Systems and Synaptics have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Cadence Design Systems and Synaptics are part of Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day article.