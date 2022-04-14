U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,493.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,219.25
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.55
    -0.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.60
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3960
    -0.2920 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,245.75
    +1,428.16 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.28
    +26.64 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,170.10
    +326.61 (+1.22%)
     

Casio to Release Octagonal G-SHOCK with Advanced Functionality

·2 min read

Iconic 2100 Line with Bluetooth® Connectivity and Solar Charging System

TOKYO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The five new GA-B2100 watches are the first in the iconic octagonal 2100 line to be equipped with Smartphone Link connectivity via Bluetooth® and solar charging capabilities.

GA-B2100-1A
GA-B2100-1A

Released in 2019, the base-model GA-2100 was a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. Its simple, stylish design proved popular around the world, especially among younger consumers.

With Bluetooth® connectivity and a solar charging system, the new GA-B2100 shock-resistant watches add a whole new level of convenience. Smartphone pairing* via Bluetooth® delivers accurate timekeeping. The Tough Solar charging system effectively converts light from fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

In addition, these watches feature a slim module with optimized component layout to retain the compact watch face for which the 2100 line is known, yet still deliver enhanced functionality. Combining this with the Carbon Core Guard structure, which protects the module with a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, provides both shock resistance and a compact case that is still the same length and width as the GA-2100.

For these additions, Casio returns to the classic colors first used in the G-SHOCK 5600 line with reproductions of the yellow, green and blue of the DW-5600C-9BV (released in 1987, EOL), DW-5600B-3V (released in 1987, EOL), and DW-5600B-2V (released in 1987, EOL). There are also two black options — a black and gray model in the same color scheme as the DW-5600C-1V (released in 1987, EOL) from the original 5600 series, as well as an all-black model.

Model

Color

GA-B2100-1A

Black × Gray

GA-B2100-1A1

Black × Black

GA-B2100-2A

Blue

GA-B2100-3A

Green

GA-B2100C-9A

Yellow

GA-B2100-1A GA-B2100-1A1
GA-B2100-1A GA-B2100-1A1
GA-B2100-2A GA-B2100-3A GA-B2100C-9A
GA-B2100-2A GA-B2100-3A GA-B2100C-9A

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

