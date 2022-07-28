U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.00
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,134.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,567.00
    -52.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.70
    +1.44 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.60
    +17.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.53 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    -1.45 (-5.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4140
    -1.1480 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,765.96
    +1,595.31 (+7.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.66
    +45.00 (+9.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,771.92
    +56.17 (+0.20%)
     

Casio to Release PRO TREK with Biomass Plastics and Dual-Layer LCD

·2 min read

New PRO TREK Outdoor Watches with Large Display of Compass Graphics

TOKYO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today three new additions to its PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRG-340 watches all feature a dual-layer LCD that enables compass graphics to be displayed in a large, easy-to read format.

PRG-340
PRG-340

The exterior parts of the new PRG-340 outdoor watches incorporate biomass plastics. The watches also employ a dual-layer LCD to display compass graphics in a large, easy-to-read format.

Casio demonstrates its commitment to environmentally friendly product development by making the case, case back, band, and rotating bezel with biomass plastics,* using raw materials from castor seeds and corn. Produced from renewable resources, biomass plastics are expected to help promote the shift to circular economies and curb CO2 emissions. The bezel, which is more prone to impact than other parts, is made of a newly developed, even stronger biomass plastic.

*Biomass plastics are not used in the metal band of the PGR-340T.

The watches are also equipped with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun, fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery.

The new watches are designed for ease of use in mountain climbing, trekking and other outdoor activities, providing high readability with a dual-layer LCD. The bottom LCD layer displays the time and various measurements, while the top layer displays the compass in large blue graphics. The rotating bezel also makes it simple to record compass readings. Meanwhile, the movable lugs enable the watch case and band to be laid flat on a paper map to help users check their current location and chart their course. The new watches provide easy measurements of compass bearing, barometric pressure, temperature, and altitude with the push of a button.

Model

Color

Band

PRG-340-1

Black

Biomass plastics

PRG-340-3

Khaki

Biomass plastics

PRG-340T-7

Silver

Titanium alloy

PRG-340-1, PRG-340-3 and PRG-340T-7
PRG-340-1, PRG-340-3 and PRG-340T-7

 

Digital compass, Barometer, Altimeter
Digital compass, Barometer, Altimeter

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Recommended Stories

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps As Earnings Double, Guidance Strong

    Enphase earnings topped views, with the solar power firm guiding up on Q3 revenue. Shares jumped, set to clear key resistance.

  • Trudeau Spars With Farmers on Climate Plan Risking Grain Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s push to accelerate the fight against climate change is sparking a showdown with the nation’s farmers, who say it’s threatening food supplies — and their profits. The government is proposing to cut emissions from fertilizer 30% by 2030 as part of a plan to get to net zero in the next three decades. But growers are saying that to achieve that, they may have to shrink grain output significantly at a time when the world is scrambling for more s

  • Union Pacific signs locomotive modernization deal valued over $1 billion with Wabtec

    The deal will see Pittsburgh-based train and equipment manufacturer Wabtec modernize 600 locomotives owned by Union Pacific, a process that will result in the recycling of about 70,000 tons of steel and a reduction of 350 tons of carbon annually per modernized locomotive following fuel efficiency upgrades.

  • Japanese city alarmed by biting, clawing, attacking monkeys

    People in a southwestern Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys that are trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools. The attacks — on 58 people since July 8 — are getting so bad Yamaguchi city hall hired a special unit to hunt the animals with tranquilizer guns. The monkeys aren’t interested in food, so traps haven’t worked.

  • Drone footage of damage caused by quake in Philippines

    STORY: At least 64 people were injured and 173 buildings damaged, officials said, many in Abra province, just six miles from the epicentre of the quake. Over 200 aftershocks have been recorded in the area, according to the state seismology agency and 58 landslides were also reported in the aftermath.The quake has also damaged heritage buildings in the city of Vigan, known for its old Spanish colonial architecture, on the west coast of Luzon. People were also seen fleeing from establishments in Ilocos Norte Province when the earthquake struck Wednesday morning.The Philippines is prone to natural disasters and is located on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", a band of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs round the edge of the Pacific Ocean. Earthquakes are frequent and there are an average of 20 typhoons each year, some triggering deadly landslides.

  • My Top Renewable Energy Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock jumped 1.75% on Friday last week despite a down day on the stock market as Wall Street reacted favorably to its Q2 2022 results. If you haven't heard of NextEra Energy, it's the largest U.S.-based utility by market cap. In fact, it is valued at nearly double the value of the second-largest U.S.-based utility by market cap, Duke Energy.

  • Watch This Stunning Footage of Orca Whales Killing a Great White Shark

    Screenshot/DiscoveryIn the 34 years since Shark Week first launched, the Discovery network has shown footage of sharks jumping, sharks fighting, sharks migrating, sharks attacking, sharks being invented (remember the Megalodon?), sharks racing Michael Phelps, sharks sparring with Mike Tyson, and sharks biting a cast member from Jackass.Suffice it to say, it’s remarkable—after three decades and thousands of hours of programming—for there to be something completely new to show viewers who are rave

  • Joe Manchin Agrees To Sweeping Legislation To Raise Taxes On Wealthy, Invest In Climate

    The proposed legislation, called the "Inflation Reduction Act,” will raise taxes on the wealthy to fund investments in climate and health care.

  • Manchin and Schumer reach agreement on clean energy

    Manchin and Schumer reach agreement on clean energy

  • Neoen Australia battery to provide grid stabilisation service in world first

    Neoen SA has won approval for its big battery in South Australia to provide inertia service to stabilise the grid, a world first for battery energy storage in the push to replace fossil-fueled generators, the French firm said on Wednesday. Neoen's 150-megawatt Hornsdale Power Reserve uses Tesla Inc's Megapack battery system and will now use Tesla's Virtual Machine Mode to deliver inertia services, until now provided by coal-fired and gas-fired power plants with big turbines. Neoen Chairman Xavier Barbaro said extending the range of services the big battery could offer created "additional layers of value for existing battery storage investments".

  • Shelves Rattle in Benguet as Earthquake Hits the Philippines

    A strong earthquake hit the Philippines on the morning of July 27.Local media citing the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, felt the effect.Phivolcs reported the epicenter of the earthquake at 2 kilometers northeast of Lagangilang, Abra, at a depth of 25 km.Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said the earthquake was considered “shallow” and did not pose a tsunami threat to Australia.Video filmed by Imran Mahmood shows a bookshelf rattling at his home in Benguet Province.Preliminary USGS information put the quake at magnitude 7.1; this was subsequently reduced to magnitude 7.0. Credit: Imran Mahmood via Storyful

  • ‘Floating solar parks’ to be trialled in North Sea

    Solar panels linked together will ride waves ‘like a carpet’, says German energy firm

  • This Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Just Flew a Record 1,135 Miles Across the US

    It's the longest nonstop flight ever achieved by hybrid-electric aircraft.

  • Philippine Official Surveys Damage in Bangued After Earthquake

    At least four people were reported killed after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake impacted 218 towns in 15 provinces in the Philippines, on July 27, according to ABS-CBN News, citing the interior secretary.Footage posted to Facebook shows Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo surveying damage in the municipality of Bangued in Abra province.The earthquake struck 13 kilometers southeast of Dolores at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) before 9 am, according to the United States Geological Survey. Preliminary USGS information put the quake at magnitude 7.1; this was subsequently reduced to magnitude 7.0. Credit: Philippines’ DSWD via Storyful

  • How Friendlier Takeout Containers Can Help Cut Down on Plastic Waste

    Travel can be rich with learning opportunities. Traveling, studying, and living in Sweden proved to be life-changing for two University of Waterloo Chemical Engineering students.

  • Crowds gather after earthquake strikes the Philippines

    STORY: A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, damaging a hospital and buildings in a northern province and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila.There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths from the quake, which struck about 11 km (six miles) southeast of the town of Dolores and at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).The Philippines is prone to natural disasters and is located on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire," a band of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs round the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

  • Exclusive: Thousands of U.S. cattle buried, dumped at Kansas landfill after deadly heatwave -documents

    Top U.S. cattle feeding companies sent 1,000-pound carcasses to a Kansas landfill, where they were flattened by loader machines and mixed with trash, after a June heatwave killed thousands of cows, documents seen by Reuters show. The mass deaths and subsequent scramble to deal with decaying bodies sparked a push for changes in the meat industry in Kansas, the third-largest U.S. cattle state.

  • ‘Like a public shaming’: a night with the eco-activists deflating SUV tires

    A group of Gen Z activists is targeting gas-guzzling vehicles as frustration mounts over US inaction on the climate crisis

  • Ex-Absci CTO's new startup tackling plastics recycling, accepted to Y Combinator

    Birch Biosciences is bringing synthetic biology to plastic recycling to create a true circular plastic economy.

  • Range sees progress in reducing emissions in annual ESG report

    One of the state's largest natural gas drillers, Range (NYSE: RRC) — according to a third-party analysis — has the lowest methane intensity, or percentage of methane emissions, in the Appalachian basin.