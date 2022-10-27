U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    +12.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,994.00
    +122.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,478.75
    +32.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.40
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0067
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3500
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,776.40
    +566.58 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.42
    +15.83 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.60
    -12.24 (-0.04%)
     

Casio to Release PRO TREK Timepiece Designed in Collaboration with MAMMUT

·2 min read

Cloth Band, Made from Recycled Plastic Bottles, Printed with Spectacular Snowy Mountain Views

TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61MA is a collaboration model designed with the Swiss outdoor brand MAMMUT.

PRW-61MA
PRW-61MA

This latest release, the PRW-61MA, brings PRO TREK and MAMMUT together for a design that is perfect for an urban outdoor lifestyle.

The watch comes with a cloth band and interchangeable soft urethane band that suit a variety of different occasions and clothing styles. The primary cloth band features the monochromatic MAMMUT Alpine all over print of spectacular views of snowy mountains for which the outdoor brand's designs are known. The tag on the band is embroidered with the MAMMUT mammoth logo. The soft urethane band is a simple black design with the mammoth logo on the band loop for everyday wear. The timepiece also incorporates the signature MAMMUT orange on the brand name logo on the watch dial, the hour and minute hands, buttons, and other design accents.

Another important aspect of this collaboration is both brands' commitment to environmental conservation. MAMMUT focuses on eliminating hazardous substances from its manufacturing processes as it develops sustainable products, and the PRO TREK is the first Casio line to incorporate watch parts made with eco-friendly biomass plastics, which were introduced in March 2022. Reflecting the passion for conserving nature that the two outdoor brands share, the PRW-61MA employs sustainable materials. The cloth band is made of recycled PET material from plastic bottles and other plastics, while the soft urethane band is made of biomass plastics using raw materials from castor seeds and corn. The case and case back are also made of biomass plastics.

In addition, the watch is equipped with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun, fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery, thereby further reducing environmental impact.

PRW-61MA and interchangeable band
PRW-61MA and interchangeable band

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/1027-prw-61ma/

 

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

Recommended Stories

  • What plastics can be recycled?

    A report by Greenpeace calls plastic recycling a "failed concept," and that only 5% of plastic is actually recycled in the U.S. So, what plastics can be recycled? Good Question.

  • It’s a Tough Market. Here’s How Barron’s Hall of Fame Advisors Are Handling It.

    Uncertainty abounds, from the housing market to the Ukraine/Russia war to Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power in China. Top advisors are still finding reasons for optimism, as well as investing opportunities.

  • Shutterstock Shares Pop 11% After Clocking 10% Revenue Growth In Q3; Expands OpenAI Partnership

    Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE: SSTK) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $204.1 million in constant currencies, missing the consensus of $213.8 million. Income from operations increased 29% Y/Y to $28.7 million. Net income increased 44% Y/Y to $23.0 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the consensus of $0.89. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27.5% from 22.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow decreased 52% Y/Y to $21.4 million. Shutterstock held $76.2 mill

  • Weatherford International beats analyst expectations in Q3 results

    "The overall macro-environment for the sector continues to be supported by strong fundamentals, despite inflationary and geopolitical headwinds," President and CEO Girish Saligram said.

  • Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $88.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day.

  • TotalEnergies Buys $580 Million Stake in Brazil Wind and Solar

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE agreed to pay as much as $580 million to buy a stake in wind and solar power projects developed by Brazilian firm Casa dos Ventos, the latest move by the French oil and gas giant to expand in clean energy. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for Landlords

  • Foreign Exchange Transactions Take Center Stage in New BIS CBDC Report

    The Bank for International Settlements tested its central bank digital currency research project, mBridge, in another pilot focused on foreign exchange transactions, a new report says.

  • Ford and Mercedes-Benz Formally Exit From Russia

    Both auto makers had suspended operations in Russia in March following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dutch telecom KPN sees small rise in 2023 earnings amid inflation

    Dutch telecoms company KPN NV on Wednesday flagged a small increase in core earnings next year as it tackles inflationary pressures, knocking its shares even as it beat third-quarter expectations and confirmed its 2022 guidance. The largest telecoms provider in the Netherlands had previously said it was targetting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAAL) of more than 2.40 billion euros ($2.39 billion) this year, and more than 2.45 billion in 2023. KPN shares were down 2.9% at 0910 GMT.

  • Millions of borrowers will face 'real trauma' when the student loan freeze ends in a few short weeks

    And it's bringing serious issues with the system to light.

  • Novartis Offers Mixed Earnings Report As It Approaches A Key Spinoff

    Novartis stock was mostly unmoved Tuesday after the company's earnings beat expectations, but third-quarter sales came up short.

  • Zillow confirms more layoffs amid housing-market slowdown

    Zillow Group Inc. confirmed layoffs Wednesday, as the real-estate services company grapples with a slowdown in the housing market.

  • GM earnings: Automaker reports strong Q3 profit, reaffirms guidance in 'major step' for Detroit stalwart

    General Motors (GM) reported profit jumped in the third quarter, driven by record revenue and robust demand.

  • Australia's Fortescue quarterly iron ore shipments, costs rise

    (Reuters) -Australia's Fortescue Metals Group reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, boosted by higher production at its key operations in Western Australia, and said rising prices of diesel and labour bumped up costs. The production report from the world's No.4 iron ore miner came against the backdrop of sliding prices of the steel-making commodity as top consumer China's strict COVID-19 curbs and under-pressure property sector have slammed its economy. Last week, rival Rio Tinto forecast annual iron ore shipments at the lower end of its earlier forecast, while BHP said it expected macro-economic uncertainties to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs and labour markets in the short term.

  • Watchdog CPUC seeks $155 million in fines against PG&E over Zogg wildfire

    PG&E was last year charged with manslaughter and other felonies by prosecutors in Shasta County over the Zogg fire, which killed four people, destroyed 204 structures, and burned more than 56,000 acres. The proposed penalties follow an investigation by the CPUC's Safety and Enforcement Division into the fire, which found that PG&E failed "to remove trees marked for removal as a result of poor recordkeeping."

  • Saudi Fund Invests in Luxury Sustainable Hotel Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and A&K Travel Group have invested $50 million in Habitas, the luxury hotel company.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHabitas, which currently operates seven sus

  • Embattled London Metal Exchange Is Headed for Another Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange has faced a firestorm of criticism this year, and it’s about to get even worse.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyThe 145-year-old bourse is already taking heat from regulators and being sued by hedge funds and proprietary trad

  • Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top

    Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings and revenues surge year over year.

  • Reckitt flags pressure on consumers as volumes decline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Dettol cleaning products and Durex condoms, on Wednesday reported a decline in sales volumes in the third quarter and warned of pressure on consumers globally. Reckitt and other consumer goods companies, from Procter & Gamble to Nestle, are hiking prices this year, enabling them to partially pass record energy and supply chain cost increases on to shoppers. Reckitt's shares were down 4% in early trading.