Casio's new G-Shock watch sounds tough enough to outlast the human race

Casio's G-Shock watches are known for ruggedness, toughness and durability, but the latest specimen from the company's premium line "Mr. G" is something else.

The sexily named MRGG2000RJ-2A comes with a ridiculous amount of toughness-related buzzwords; if half of what's written in the press release is true, this watch will probably outlast you, your descendants, and possibly the human race.

Let's begin. The MRGG2000RJ-2A has an all-titanium case, back cover and clasp. But it's not just any titanium. It's titanium that has undergone a "deep-hardening treatment" that makes it five times harder than regular titanium. Yes, this watch's titanium out-titaniums titanium. Read more...

