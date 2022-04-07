U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.07
    +0.84 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3072
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9470
    +0.1470 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,561.34
    -359.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Casma Therapeutics to Participate at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Casma Therapeutics, Inc.
·1 min read
Casma Therapeutics, Inc.
Casma Therapeutics, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casma Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company engaging the autophagy system to design innovative new medicines, today announced that Casma management will participate in virtual investor meetings on April 14, 2022 at the upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on Monday, April 11 - Thursday, April 14, 2022.

About Casma Therapeutics
Casma Therapeutics is developing novel cellular degradation approaches based on the autophagy pathway to open new target areas for drug discovery and development that will profoundly impact the lives of patients. Autophagy is a conserved cellular process that contributes to overall cellular homeostasis. The autophagy machinery targets larger and more complex disease targets such as organelles, protein aggregates and large signaling complexes and directs them to the lysosome for elimination. By selectively degrading disease targets by autophagy, Casma expects to be able to arrest or reverse the progression of disease in multiple oncology, inflammation, neurodegeneration and metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.casmatx.com.

Contact
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Following FDA rejection, Akebia lays off 180 workers

    Akebia Therapeutics has cut nearly half of its workforce following an unexpected rejection of its anemia drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Werewolf Therapeutics Shares Jump On Cancer Product Pact With Jazz Pharma

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has acquired exclusive global development and commercialization rights to Werewolf Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HOWL) WTX-613. WTX-613 is a differentiated, conditionally-activated interferon-alpha (IFNα) INDUKINE molecule. "We believe WTX-613 has the potential to minimize the toxicity associated with systemic IFNα therapy, preferentially delivering IFNα to tumors, and thereby expanding its clinical utility in treating cancer," said Rob Iannone, executive vi

  • Here's The Bullish Sign From Iovance That Could Signal Its Turnaround

    Iovance hinted at a one-quarter delay for its melanoma treatment this week, but IOVA stock continued a two-day recovery Thursday.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • Why Long COVID Makes It So Difficult to Exercise

    If you're struggling to complete a workout after having COVID-19, you're not alone. Millions of people are dealing with the effects of long COVID, and studies suggest that over 89 percent are experiencing something called post-exertional malaise - a worsening of symptoms after exercise.

  • AmerisourceBergen launches $150M venture fund for emerging health care companies

    AmerisourceBergen Corp. has established a $150 million venture fund that will invest in, and partner with, emerging companies working to transform health care for people and animals. The fund, called AB Health Ventures, will initially target early- and mid-stage health-related companies around the world. It will prioritize investments in entrepreneurs who are pursuing “bold ideas" in areas such as the future of pharmacy and distribution, clinical development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, practice solutions for health care providers, and animal health.

  • After Gridiron Dinner, a covid outbreak among Washington A-list guests

    WASHINGTON - More than a dozen guests who attended Saturday night's Gridiron Club dinner - including two Cabinet members, two members of Congress and a top aide to Vice President Harris - have since tested positive for coronavirus, sending ripples of anxiety through a city on the cusp of restarting its traditional social whirl after a two-year pause. A-list guests were asked to show proof of vaccination but not negative tests, and many mingled freely without masks at the dinner at the downtown R

  • RaDonda Vaught verdict showed jurors didn't fully understand role of nurses | Opinion

    Just as doctors and nurses make mistakes, so do jurors. This injustice needs to be corrected.

  • Molly Sims, 48, Rocks A Killer Swimsuit While On Vacay—And Her Entire Bod Is Fit AF

    Molly Sims, 48, rocks a killer swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico—and her entire body is fit AF in new IG pics. Early morning workouts are her jam.

  • Nova Mentis to Produce Psilocybin Capsules for Phase 2A Clinical Study

    Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders is pleased to announce that it has consummated a contract with the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT®) to formulate and manufacture psilocybin microdose capsules for its upcoming Canadian Phase 2A fragile X syndrome ("FXS") clinical

  • Biophytis Shares Fall As It Stops Enrollment In Sarconeos COVID-19 Trial, Data Expected In Q3 2022

    Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) said that it is currently assessing FDA comments and recommendations and preparing to submit Phase 2-3 trial designs for sarconeos (BIO101) trial in sarcopenia. Enrollment is expected to start in 2H of 2022 in the SARA Phase 2 trial. In October 2021, sarconeos at the highest dose of 350 mg bid demonstrated an increase of 0.09 meters per second (m/s) in the FAS population and 0.10 m/s in the PP population compared to placebo 400MWT in gait speed after six months of tre

  • ‘Patients will almost certainly die’ if delays get worse, warns ambulance leader amid ‘dangerous’ A&E waits

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>Hospital leaders in the last week have been told by the NHS that they must improve ambulance response times immediately

  • Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. Pelosi, he said, will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

  • 'Hot mom' sparks debate for showing off postpartum body 2 weeks after giving birth

    "I don't know why this needed to be posted."

  • Second COVID-19 booster shots protect against Omicron infections—but not for long, major study says

    The hotly debated fourth COVID shot comes under further scrutiny following publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of a new effectiveness study.

  • A New COVID-19 Mystery

    To many people’s surprise — including mine — new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have not begun to rise. Over the past two weeks, they have held roughly steady, falling about 1%, even as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of omicron has become the dominant form of COVID-19 in the U.S. Across much of Europe, by contrast, cases surged last month after BA.2 began spreading there, and many experts expected a similar pattern here. That hasn’t happened. “It has not taken off,” Michael Osterholm, a Unive

  • Coronavirus cases are rising again in L.A., San Diego and San Francisco

    The increases are modest, and it's unclear whether this a brief hiccup, the beginning of a larger wave of cases or something in between.

  • Current COVID vaccines not 'well matched' against BA.2, FDA says

    Current COVID-19 vaccines are not well matched against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Experts are now meeting to discuss changes to future boosters.

  • Protection against COVID-19 infection improves after fourth vaccine dose but wanes quickly: study

    A new study in Israel has found that the fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against infection and severe COVID-19; however, protection against confirmed infection appears to be short-lived. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, found that the effectiveness against COVID-19 infection in the fourth week after…

  • Are you at risk for testicular cancer? The signs and symptoms to watch out for

    Testicular caner is the most common cancer for men between the ages of 20 and 35-years-old.