Casma Therapeutics to Participate at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casma Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company engaging the autophagy system to design innovative new medicines, today announced that Casma management will participate in virtual investor meetings on April 14, 2022 at the upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on Monday, April 11 - Thursday, April 14, 2022.



Casma Therapeutics is developing novel cellular degradation approaches based on the autophagy pathway to open new target areas for drug discovery and development that will profoundly impact the lives of patients. Autophagy is a conserved cellular process that contributes to overall cellular homeostasis. The autophagy machinery targets larger and more complex disease targets such as organelles, protein aggregates and large signaling complexes and directs them to the lysosome for elimination. By selectively degrading disease targets by autophagy, Casma expects to be able to arrest or reverse the progression of disease in multiple oncology, inflammation, neurodegeneration and metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.casmatx.com.

