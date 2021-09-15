U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,610.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,388.75
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.60
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.91
    +0.45 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5890
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,115.27
    +1,947.48 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.99
    +39.26 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,420.38
    -249.72 (-0.81%)
     

Casper cuts its CMO, CTO and COO amid further layoffs

Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Casper has laid off dozens of employees, including three C-Level executives: its chief marketing officer, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, sources say. The mattress company declined to comment.

The round of layoffs, communicated to employees on Friday, largely impacted retail and operations teams, signaling that the business may be undergoing a broader restructuring. Laid-off employees were offered severance packages.

Notably, the impacted executives were all fairly recent additions to the team. CTO Ben Clark has been with the company since July 2019, while former CMO Lisa Pillette joined Casper in March 2020. Casper COO Charles Liu had only been at the company for eight months before this round of layoffs.

Casper’s CFO remains at the startup, but that role has had some significant turnover as well. In an April 2020 business update, Casper announced that Gregory Macfarlane, its CFO and COO at the time, was leaving the company. Interim CFO Stuart Brown eventually took the role, and three months later resigned. The latest CFO, Michael Monahan, took the position effective August 31, 2021.

Over a year ago, Casper announced it was shutting down its European operations, cutting 21% of its global workforce. The move was then attributed to Casper’s new goal of “achieving profitability,” which included a focus on North American operations.

The business hinted then that the temporary closure of its retail stores impacted its overall direct-to-consumer channel, forcing it to take steps to minimize operating costs. Now, the startup is going one step further by eliminating roles within its retail and operations teams.

One founder in the direct-to-consumer space, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to her lack of direct knowledge with the company, said that Casper’s layoffs could also be a response to iOS 14.5, Apple’s latest software that will crack down on apps that track users’ data without permission. The setting restricts the advertising data that companies can access, making it harder to justify budget and understand the efficacy of their sales strategy.

“Performance marketing through paid channels, specifically Facebook and Instagram, is wonky right now,” the person said. “So, if they were really reliant on that channel that could be something that is affecting their sales.”

Casper priced its IPO shares at $12 and debuted at $14.50 a share just as the COVID-19 pandemic was gaining momentum in February 2020. The company dove nearly 72% from its opening price before recovering, reaching a more recent peak of nearly $11 in February 2021. Today, the company trades at just above $5, a decline of more than half from its opening.

Recommended Stories

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 21%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT), which took off last month on speculation that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone -- doubling Globalstar's stock price in less than a month's time -- came crashing back to Earth on Tuesday. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Globalstar stock is down 21%. As the theory went, you see, Apple was gearing up to announce new features and capabilities of this year's iPhone iteration, the iPhone 13.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.