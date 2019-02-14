Casper Glow review: Even gestures can’t make this more than an expensive night light

Casper Glow
$89 (single), $168 (double)
The Good
Super easy to use • Light gets really bright • Charges wirelessly
The Bad
No Alexa or Google Assistant integration • Can't swap out LED if it dies • App is a little slow to refresh data • Pricey
The Bottom Line
Casper's first gadget, the Glow, is a cute portable light controlled with gestures, but it doesn't offer enough features for the price.
⚡ Mashable Score 3.5
😎 Cool Factor 4.0
📘Learning Curve 4.0
💪Performance 3.0
💵 Bang for the Buck 3.0
The internet has a new gadget obsession, and no it's not an iPhone for once. Read more...
