CaspianEx is going to launch a legal platform for trading digital assets in Kazakhstan

In June 2020, the Kazakh government signed the law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Regulation of Digital Technologies," which establishes a set of rules for cryptocurrency trading in the country. The Astana International Financial Centre (hereinafter as – AIFC) regulates the circulation and release of digital assets, which legalized the activities of crypto exchanges in Kazakhstan.

CaspianEx will be one of the first cryptocurrency trading platforms legally offering digital asset exchange services in Kazakhstan. More about this platform is covered in this article.

What is CaspianEx?

CaspianEx is a platform where you can trade cryptocurrencies and tokens in pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), Ripple (XRP) and etc. CaspianEx will be the first Kazakh platform whose shareholders and team are citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The main principles of CaspianEx are security and legalisation to insure users with minimal risks in trading digital assets.

Beside to classic cryptocurrencies and tokens, the CaspianEx platform offers the 4 most popular Stablecoins::

• Tether (USDT)

• USD Coin (USDC)

• Binance USD (BUSD)

• True USD (TUSD)

As long as the platform is in a test mode, the functionality of CaspianEx is limited. As the company continues to develop, new features will appear, such as: buying and selling digital assets for fiat currency, deposit services (arranging custody), buying cryptocurrency with a bank card, and others.

The main goal and mission of the CaspianEx project is to provide citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan with access to legal and secure trading of digital assets. The aim is to create a technologically advanced and understandable (relatable) service that will provide not only traders and investors, but also every citizen with the optimal tools for trading digital assets.

Why do users need a Kazakhstani trading platform and what issues does CaspianEx solve for them?

In Kazakhstan, before the legalisation of crypto-exchanges, traders had no alternatives and used trading platforms operating outside the jurisdiction of Kazakhstan. Why is this an issue?

First, traders handling trading digital assets on foreign exchanges are not legally protected. If the exchange block or ban their assets and the matter has to be resolved in court, traders face high costs for lawyers.

In addition, not all exchanges offer services for the legal exchange of digital assets. This means that users take additional risks when they entrust them with their funds.

Second, difficulties with taxation may arise. Due to the lack of local licenses, users may encounter problems when they asked to verify the legal origin of the assets. Trading digital assets on a legal platform allow traders to maintain transparent reporting.

One of the main tasks of CaspianEx is to solve the main problems of the crypto market for users of digital assets who deal with crypto exchanges in Kazakhstan. The CaspianEx trading platform is regulated by the AIFC and thus complies with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, solving the problem of high risks associated with illegal trading. Transparent regulation and legal protection of traders make the crypto market stable and reliable for the resident users.

CaspianEx: Overview

The platform offers user-friendly and familiar interface that many cryptocurrency traders are used to. CaspianEx is suitable for both beginners and professionals: the platform uses advanced TradingView charts to display prices and trading volumes of digital assets. They contain all the trading tools traders need: indicators for analysing prices (EMA, SMA, RSI, MACD, VOLUME and others), flexible time frame settings and chart displays.

CaspianEx also supports the necessary order types to ensure trading flexibility: pending or limit orders (Limit), market orders (Market), Stop orders (Stop Limit) and OCO orders (One Cancels The Other).





More than 100 pairs of digital assets are available for trading on the CaspianEx trading platform, including all the most popular cryptocurrencies and tokens: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE) ), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and many more.





What are the advantages of CaspianEx?

Let’s summarize all the main advantages of the platform that distinguish it from competitors:

• Working in the legal field. As a result, users are under reliable legal protection and do not face the risks arising from illegal trading of digital assets. The CaspianEx digital asset trading platform is regulated by AIFC and meets all necessary regulatory and legal requirements. In addition, CaspianEx is currently in the final stages of obtaining a license from the AIFC Financial Services Authority (hereinafter as - AFSA).

• Over 100 trading pairs of digital assets. CaspianEx offers a wide range of assets for trading and diversifying investors' crypto portfolios.

• Generous referral program. Traders receive up to 20% of commissions on transactions of their invited users. Moreover, you can share up to 40% of the profits from the earned commissions with your affiliates to motivate friends and acquaintances to join CaspianEx trading.

• Low trading fees. For each transaction, traders pay only 0.1% of the buy or sell amount. CaspianEx also offers a discount for trading volumes: for example, if you reach a trading volume of more than 50 BTC per month, the commission for buying digital assets drops to 0.09%. The more you trade, the bigger the discount becomes - up to 0.02% for buying and 0.04% for selling cryptocurrencies.

• High liquidity. Despite the fact that the CaspianEx platform is only at the initial stage, it offers a fairly rich and concentrated table of limit orders that exist in the market, in other words, the “order book” (DOM). The liquidity offers traders fast order execution and low slippage when trading digital assets.

• Direct access to trading via API. This trading platform offers an API with detailed documentation for accessing trading via other interfaces, tracking a portfolio of cryptocurrencies, and other purposes.

• Instant deposit and withdrawal of funds. CaspianEx offers instant deposits and withdrawals, which is certainly interesting for crypto enthusiasts.

• Support 24/7. Customer Support team is available 24/7 and quickly resolves any issues that may arise. And most importantly, you do not have to communicate with the support through a translator, which often makes solving problems difficult.

CaspianEx

CaspianEx is a solution for those looking for a reliable partner in cryptocurrency trading and who want to protect their digital assets, as well as avoid the risks associated with illegal trading on crypto exchanges.

CaspianEx trading platform combines convenience, ease of use and functionality, therefore it is able to satisfy the needs of traders of different levels of training, both beginners and experts.

