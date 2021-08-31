Cass-Clay® is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

High Schools in North Dakota Can Win Up to $10,000 Simply by Purchasing Cass-Clay Milk

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned Cass-Clay today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to high school athletic departments in North Dakota.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give Cass-Clay shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide while also supporting their hometown athletes.

Cass-Clay will award 16 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including North Dakota. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy Cass-Clay milk, available locally at Walmart and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance for high schools to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting these communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Rachel Kyllo, spokesperson for Cass-Clay. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At Cass-Clay, we believe it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools and local athletes."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

Cass-Clay shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

Buy Cass-Clay milk

Snap a photo of your receipt

Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/cassclay

Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/cassclay to find local retailers that sell Cass-Clay milk.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @cassclaycreamery with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/cassclay and find full rules HERE.

About Cass-Clay® Creamery

Since 1935, Cass-Clay Creamery has been providing fresh and delicious dairy products to families in North Dakota and surrounding areas. We start with the freshest milk from local farms and manufacture a full line of premium ice cream, sour cream, cottage cheese and white and flavored milk. Our manufacturing facility is located in Fargo, North Dakota. In 2012, Cass-Clay Creamery became a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by more than 12,500 family farmers. 100% of profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit cassclay.com.

