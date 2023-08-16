Cass County contracts Vohne Liche Kennels for animal drop offs; humane society responds

Aug. 16—With issues between Cass County leadership and the local humane society escalating, the county has decided to enter an agreement with an out-of-county kennel for animal drop offs.

Cass County Commissioner Ruth Baker confirmed Tuesday that the county has contracted Vohne Liche Kennels to house animal control pickups.

Vohne Liche Kennels, which is located in Denver, is best known for training K-9 dogs for organizations across the nation, including the U.S. Army.

The confirmation came after Pets R Us — known formerly as the Cass County Humane Society — sent out a Monday evening press release that detailed frustrations with its partnership with the City of Logansport and Cass County.

"Cass County and the City of Logansport have been working together for over two years to arrive at a solution with the animal issues," Baker said Tuesday. "The county had budgeted $70,000 for the then (Cass County) Humane Society which is now Pets R Us. When Animal Control picked up animals and took them to Pets R Us, Pets R Us would refuse the animals therefore the county decreased the budget to them. The county felt the need to reach out to another source for services and arrived at Vohne Liche Kennels. We just recently signed a contract with Vohne Liche which is located right over the Cass County line."

A complicated history

The press release said that over the past year, Pets R Us has tried to clarify and renegotiate its relationship with the City of Logansport and Cass County.

Pets R Us alleged that in response to its efforts, the entity's "board of directors were told in November 2022 by elected officials within the city and county to terminate critical staff and dismiss certain members of the board" who advocated for reworking the relationship with the city and county.

"As an independent 501©(3) public charity, we decided that we were under no obligation to make changes to our staff or board composition," the press release said.

Story continues

The shelter also alleged it drafted a contract for services as requested but received no reply from city or county officials.

"Rather than engage in meaningful discourse toward a mutually beneficial arrangement, the county has instructed Pets R Us to simply bid for an animal shelter services contract at the end of the year," the press release said.

The press release did acknowledge that the City of Logansport had been more engaged in discussing a future relationship with Pets R Us.

In the press release, Pets R Us claimed that while both the city and the county had relied on its services, neither entity had stepped up to support the shelter in an appropriate financial manner.

Pets R Us said that the city had never paid it for animal shelter services while, over the course of the last 15 years, the county paid for services in an annual lump sum. But recently, county payments have only covered approximately 25 percent of the shelter's annual operating budget.

Based on financial projects, the press release stated that Pets R Us will run out of resources to operate within the next five years.

Misperceptions of services

In the press release, Pets R Us addressed misperceptions within the general public about how it operates and what its responsibilities are.

Pets R Us is not responsible for the recovery of lost, abandoned or stray animals within the city or Cass County, it said.

The press release said that the city and county work together to employ a single animal control officer, Brian Hyder, whose position is funded and supervised by the Logansport Police Department.

Pets R Us said that the county pays for the animal control officer's continuing education, supplies, vehicle, phone and uniform.

The animal control officer works Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and only in the evenings or weekends if called by arresting officers with animal issues, the press release said.

Pets R Us said it had offered to oversee the animal control officer in the past but was turned down by the city and county. However, it said the shelter continued to accept animals that the animal control officer picks up.

According to the press release, the shelter is currently over-populated while housing 31 dogs and 68 cats.

The Pharos-Tribune reached out to Logansport Mayor Chris Martin, Pets R Us and Vohne Liche Kennels, but did not receive a reply before press time.