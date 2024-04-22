Cass County man wins $1 million in 4th largest Powerball jackpot

A Cass County man found out he’d won a $1 million Powerball prize when he logged into his Michigan Lottery account the morning after the drawing.

"I keep waiting to wake up because it still feels like a dream," said Cain Bice, of Union, in a news release.

Bice matched the five white balls in the April 6 drawing to win the big prize: 22-27-44-52-69. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com. Union is about 45 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.

“I bought a few more Powerball tickets than I usually do since the jackpot was over $1 billion,” he said. “The morning after the drawing, I logged into my Michigan Lottery account and saw a lot of zeros in my account balance. I rubbed my eyes thinking I was still dreaming. Once I realized I had really won $1 million, I started shouting in excitement!

“My wife asked what was going on, so I showed her my phone with the winning amount on the screen. Once I was able to calm down and regain my composure, we called our family to tell them the good news!”

Bice, 31, said he plans to buy a house, buy a car and take a trip to Disney World.

The winning ticket for the $1.32 billion ($608.9 million cash value) Powerball April 6 jackpot was sold in Oregon. It is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot. There was a 3½-hour delay picking the Powerball numbers after one participating lottery needed additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures.

Drawings are usually held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night. The jackpot stands at $115 million ($53.1 million cash value).

