Cass County residents invited to meeting on hazard mitigation planning

Jan. 10—The Cass County Multi Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will host a public meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17 to review data and input received from previous meetings.

The committee will also draft a hazard mitigation plan for the county during the 1 p.m. meeting at Ivy Tech Community College, 1 Ivy Tech Way, Logansport. The meeting is open to the public.

Following completion of the plan and any revisions, the plan will be forwarded to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency for review and approval. All of the jurisdictions which participated in the planning process will also have the opportunity to review and pass a resolution of adoption.

Multi Hazard Mitigation Plans are updated on a five-year planning cycle, so the next revision process will begin in 2029. The plan supports, and does not replace, other plans which are updated more frequently such as the County Emergency Operations Plan or the Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Plan.

Having a current and approved Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan is required for communities to be eligible for certain hazard mitigation grant programs, and can also be a factor in eligibility for certain types of post disaster assistance, according to a press release from the Cass County Emergency Management Agency. The county, city, incorporated towns, school corporations and certain special districts within Cass County were invited to participate.

Those wishing to submit input and feedback ahead of the meeting, or those who are unable to attend the meeting, may still email comments to ema@co.cass.in.us. Additionally, EMA can be contacted at 574-722-2484 to ask questions or provide input.