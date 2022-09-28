U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Cassandra by Big Village Bolsters Leadership Team; Appoints Claire Richland as Manager, Cassandra Report

·3 min read

Richland will help lead Gen Z and Gen Alpha research initiatives and report development

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassandra, Big Village's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, today announces the appointment of industry veteran Claire Richland to its leadership team as Manager, Cassandra Report. Richland will be reporting directly to Chanon Cook, Vice President, Cassandra. She joins the team at a time when the company is driving initiatives forward for Gen Z and Gen Alpha insights collection.

Cassandra by Big Village Bolsters Leadership Team; Appoints Claire Richland as Manager, Cassandra Report

"Claire is an innovative marketing professional with over 20 years of expertise in youth-culture-focused marketing, project management, and social media management… all with a lens on being culturally aware and fluent in today's trends and insights," said Chanon Cook, Vice President, Cassandra. "With her creativity and her attention to detail, we know that Claire is truly an asset to our team who will help take Cassandra to new heights in terms of research and insights."

In her new role, Richland will be responsible for developing research topic ideas, analyzing quantitative and qualitative data, and researching trends among young consumers to author Cassandra's monthly data report through clear storytelling and actionable insights. Prior to joining the team, Richland served as Manager, Cultural Insights & Impact with Talk To Jess LLC, and as Director of Marketing and Communications for Upper Diamond for nearly five years. At Talk to Jess LLC, she worked on developing critical skills in communications and marketing to gain a deep understanding of what types of Gen Z and Gen Alpha insights are most valuable to marketers.

Her professional background includes researching, analyzing, and launching initiatives for clients/leading brands such as Unilever, Meta, Mattel, Northwestern Mutual, Cox Automotive, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, and Fox Home Entertainment.

"Cassandra is redefining and advancing fluency in youth culture with its innovative and creative team that I am thrilled to be a part of," said Claire Richland, Manager, Cassandra Report at Cassandra. "I'm looking forward to working with this team to uncover the future trends around what's most important to future generations and help brands better understand how these up-and-coming generations will influence them."

To learn more about the Cassandra Report® and the benefits of becoming a Cassandra client, please visit https://cassandra.co.

About Cassandra by Big Village

Cassandra is the foremost authority on Millennial, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha research focusing on emerging trends, generational insights, and youth behavior. Cassandra is an insights and cultural strategy group within Big Village, a global advertising, technology, and data company. As the leading experts on young consumers and the cultural forces shaping their lives for nearly 20 years, Cassandra empowers companies to See Tomorrow™. Find out more at https://cassandra.co

Contact
Big Village
Laura Czaja, Director of Corporate Communications
Laura.czaja@big-village.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cassandra-by-big-village-bolsters-leadership-team-appoints-claire-richland-as-manager-cassandra-report-301635152.html

SOURCE Big Village

