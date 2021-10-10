U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,025.09
    -17.76 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

CASSAVA DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cassava To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Faruqi & Faruqi LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) and reminds investors of the October 26, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Cassava stock or options between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SAVA.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that Cassava: (1) deceived the investing public regarding Cassava’s prospects and business; (2) artificially inflated the price of Cassava common stock; (3) permitted Cassava to cash in by selling $200 million of Cassava common stock at fraud-inflated prices; and (4) caused Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase Cassava common stock at artificially inflated prices.

On July 29, 2021, Cassava presented preliminary results from its Phase 2b clinical trial of simufilam at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, again purportedly demonstrating that the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer’s patients with no adverse side effects. According to Cassava, after nine months, 66% of the 50 patients in the clinical trial observed an average improvement of 3 points on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale- Cognitive Subscale (“ADAS-Cog”). Typically, Alzheimer’s patients see a decline of 5 ADASCog points in a year, meaning that a decline of 4 points would be typical over nine months. Then, after the close of trading on August 24, 2021, it was disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had received a so-called Citizen Petition commencing an administrative action to “halt two ongoing trials of the drug Simufilam . . . pending a thorough audit by the FDA.” As detailed in the Citizen Petition, “[i]nformation available to the petitioner . . . raises grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate and supporting the claims for its efficacy.” After summarizing its findings, the Citizen Petition went on to conclude that “the extensive evidence set forth in the enclosed report, which presents grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava’s claims for Simufilam’s efficacy, provides compelling grounds for pausing the ongoing clinical trials until the FDA can conduct and complete a rigorous audit of Cassava’s research.”

The market price of Cassava common stock plummeted on this news, declining approximately $37 per share, or 32%, on unusually high trading volume of approximately 29 million shares trading, or more than 7x the average daily trading over the preceding ten trading days.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Cassava’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Twitter The Trade: Twitter, In

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    This year's rally in the stock market has pushed the dividend yield on stocks in the S&P 500 down to a mere 1.3%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning apartments. Apartments are historically very stable investments.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Is At Inflection Point, What To Do Now; Tesla FSD Beta Rollout Looms

    The market rally is at an inflection point, needing to get above key levels. Tesla will roll out FSD Beta starting Sunday night.

  • Why you won’t know it when a bear market starts

    It was on Oct. 9, 2007, 14 years ago this week, that the stock market hit its bull market high prior to the beginning of the Financial Crisis-induced bear market. Instead, you undoubtedly were sharing in the exuberance that accompanied yet another new bull-market high. The S&P 500 (SPX) was 120% higher than where it had stood at the beginning of that bull market, five years previously.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Analog Devices The Trade

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 10th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for Bitcoin and the broader market on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $56,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • How to Use a Roth IRA to Avoid Paying Estate Taxes

    The tax advantages of a Roth IRA also make it an excellent tool for leaving tax-free money to your heirs.

  • The Value of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is Increasing, but Remember the Risks

    It is rare to see Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x be as close as the U.S. market median P/E of 18x. Further, the business itself is still growing, and the company is still in a dominant position amongst Chinese competitors. However, as we all know, the main risk lies in the government's approach towards the company, and today, we will examine the risks of investing in a Chinese company and what does the current P/E mean for Alibaba.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Renowned investor Kevin Ryan thinks the big money is in healthcare

    Kevin Ryan has become very wealthy by being at the right place at the right time -- including at online ad network DoubleClick, which he joined as its twelfth employee and eventually ran as CEO (it was later acquired, twice) -- as well as co-founding numerous companies, including the software company MongoDB, which is currently valued at roughly $30 billion as a publicly traded company. The other day, we talked with Ryan about his biggest, newest bet, which is on healthcare tech. As we reported earlier, his investment firm AlleyCorp is plugging $100 million of largely Ryan's own capital into starting and funding outfits in the space -- and that's atop the roughly 20 related bets the outfit has made already.

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • Energy stocks have perked up — here are Wall Street’s favorite sector plays

    A combination of economic growth, rising demand and supply disruptions point to more upside for oil prices and energy stocks.

  • Goldman Sachs: Time to Buy NIO Stock After Its Selloff

    Three months of unmitigated selling pressure on Chinese stocks have left their mark on Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NIO). Since July 1, 2021, shares of Nio have lost over 30% of their value, notes Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang -- but all bad things must come to an end. And in Fang's opinion, it's now time to buy some Nio stock. Why buy Nio now? In addition to the broad-based market selloff, after all, Nio suffers from some problems of its own making, in particular an August fatal car acc

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.