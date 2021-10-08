U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,054.31
    -256.13 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. (Nasdaq: SAVA) SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT DEADLINE REMINDER: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava " or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SAVA) from September 14, 2020 through August 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Cassava securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cassava Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

According to the complaint, Cassava issued materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting the company's claims of efficacy for its Alzheimer's drug (simufilam), which were known to, or recklessly disregarded by, the Defendants as follows: (a) that Cassava and senior management claimed that results from an interim analysis of simufilam demonstrated that patients' cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, and; (b) that Cassava touted an FDA meeting they stated supported green-lighting a Phase 3 trial beginning in the second half of 2021.

On August 24, 2021, a citizen petition was submitted to the FDA asking the FDA to halt all ongoing studies with simufilam while the agency verifies data the company has submitted so far. The petition raises serious concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate. The petition further identified "errors and anomalies" in the data "of a sufficient frequency and magnitude to strongly suggest scientific misconduct."

On this news, the price of Cassava shares fell almost 32%, declining approximately $37 per share per share on August 24, 2021.

On August 27, 2021, before the market opened, Quanterix Corp. ("Quanterix"), an independent company, issued a statement denying the Company's claims, stating that it "did not interpret the test results or prepare the data" touted by Cassava.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.51, or 17.6%, to close at $58.34 per share on August 27, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Cassava securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/cassavasciencesinc-sava-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-435/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

SOURCE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667300/CASSAVA-SCIENCES-INC-Nasdaq-SAVA-SHAREHOLDER-LAWSUIT-DEADLINE-REMINDER-Bernstein-Liebhard-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-the-Deadline-to-File-a-Lead-Plaintiff-Motion-in-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Cassava-Sciences-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Roche says Alzheimer's therapy gets U.S. breakthrough designation

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Roche said on Friday its gantenerumab antibody had received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Like many other drug prospects to treat this debilitating disease, gantenerumab is designed to neutralise beta-amyloid plaques seen as a driver behind brain cell death. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said the U.S. breakthrough designation was based on data showing that gantenerumab had significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque in ongoing trials.

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Looking for a Double on Cleveland-Cliffs

    The shares tested the rising 200-day line at the end of September and earlier this month so traders got the opportunity to buy CLF. In the daily bar chart of CLF, below, we can see that the shares followed our September "script" and tested the rising 200-day moving average line. Prices are turning upwards again and we could soon see a test of the 50-day average line.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • Sundial Growers stock rises, ChemoCentryx soars as Home Depot & Lowe's shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Dow Jones Fights After Jobs Blow; Tesla Falls As Elon Musk Moves HQ; Moderna Dips On Vaccine Halt

    The Dow Jones was fighting after a weak jobs report. Tesla stock fell after Elon Musk moved its HQ. Moderna stock dipped amid a vaccine pause.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) Insiders Keep Selling their Stock

    ContextLogic Inc ( NASDAQ:WISH ) has been on a downwards spiral after the IPO. The stock has lost some 64% in the last 6 months, and many investors are left wondering if the company has a viable business for the future. Today, we are going to evaluate what insiders have been doing in the months since the IPO, and get a proxy measure as to how they see the company's future.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • Why Did Sonos Stock Drop 18.5% in September?

    The management team has made it no secret that the consumer audio company is impacted by supply chain disruptions, and the global semiconductor shortage is like playing a role here as well. It's no surprise that investors are getting antsy.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Friday Morning

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped today, jumping 3.7% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT after the hydrogen fuel cell stock received an analyst upgrade. Barclays upgraded its rating on Plug Power stock while keeping its price target unchanged at $27 a share. Barclays is betting on Oct. 14, Plug Power analyst day, to ignite momentum in the stock.

  • ChemoCentryx, Allogene Show the Risks and Rewards of Nasdaq Biotech Stocks

    The stock market posted mixed results on Friday morning, as investors continued to wrestle with countervailing factors in making their investment decisions. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was trailing other major benchmarks, falling about a quarter percent. The biotech industry is well represented on the Nasdaq, and it can be a high-risk, high-reward industry for investors.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Why MicroStrategy Is Up Sharply This Week

    MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a business analyst company that has tied its fortunes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is rising along with the star cryptocurrency this week. As of Thursday's close, MicroStrategy was slipstreaming to a 13% gain week to date. Many businesses pay lip service to investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; MicroStrategy really walks the walk.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images