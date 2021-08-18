Cassini Systems Named Best Post-Trade Technology in HFM European Technology Awards 2021, Following Major Hedge Fund Client Wins

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassini Systems , the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives market participants, has won the 2021 HFM European Technology Award for Best Post-Trade Technology.

Rewarding excellence in hedge fund technology services, the HFM European Technology Awards 2021 aim to recognize and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months. Selection involves a rigorous judging process.

Cassini's platform provides the only full front-to-back solution covering margin, collateral and cost analytics for all classes of cleared and uncleared derivatives, futures and options, and prime brokerage portfolios. Cassini is integrated into the leading order management systems to enable frictionless access to pre-trade analytics with little implementation overhead. It also integrates into post-trade collateral management, treasury and risk systems – enabling better transparency, control and optimization of margin and collateral.

Liam Huxley, CEO and founder of Cassini, said: "We are very pleased to have won this award, especially given the range and quality of the other nominees. This speaks to our increased support for, and recent new client wins in, the hedge fund market. Hedge funds are being impacted by not only the Uncleared Margin Rules, or UMR, but also the need for greater transparency and resilience in volatile markets where optimizing capital consumption is key."

Huxley added that the growing demand for collateral and need for hedge funds to comply with, or at least monitor eligibility for, regulations such as UMR, call for a solution that provides transparency and optimization across the whole of a hedge fund portfolio. Cassini's tools reduce collateral liquidity risk, lower financing costs of trades, and provide transparency over how and where capital is being consumed.

About Cassini Systems

Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry's only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firm's industry leading, advanced algorithms. Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers and Tier 1 banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. For more information, visit www.cassinisystems.com.

